Considering the manager himself more than likely signed off on it then yes? Not that he negotiated the exact amount but if he didn't want Fabinho here anymore then he wouldn't be here and I'm skeptical one bad season is going to be enough for Klopp to move on. Add to that the financial reality of what moving on from Fabinho would mean and I think it ends in a pretty logical place regardless of how incredulous that makes people.

Now that doesn't mean he'll start every game but I'd hazard a guess that any and all midfield signings will be about the same profile where they're all 8s in theory.

Fabinho at the time of signing said contract >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Fabinho currently.

Jurgen is allowed to change his mind.
Not a single soul could have predicted Fabinho's dramatic loss in form. He was one of the best in his position when he signed that contract.
Considering the manager himself more than likely signed off on it then yes? Not that he negotiated the exact amount but if he didn't want Fabinho here anymore then he wouldn't be here and I'm skeptical one bad season is going to be enough for Klopp to move on. Add to that the financial reality of what moving on from Fabinho would mean and I think it ends in a pretty logical place regardless of how incredulous that makes people.

Now that doesn't mean he'll start every game but I'd hazard a guess that any and all midfield signings will be about the same profile where they're all 8s in theory.

This is a weird argument -  were talking about now not when he signed his contract
Fabinho cant play in a top 4 team anymore - thats the only thing of relevance.
If hes not replaced in the summer its gross negligence 

Ultimately its sort of immaterial whether hes sold or stays and rarely plays - however you cut it we need a 6 if we want CL football in 24/25. We cant go into next year with zero protection of our back 4 and almost no ability to win the ball
Lampard will probs convince mount not to come to us now. Ah well.

he'll want over 250k plus to come here. Not sure we should be pandering to that amount..with Bellingham at a similar amount?
Lampard will probs convince mount not to come to us now. Ah well.

I very much doubt that. Lampard's gone in the summer. Even if he were to play Mount every game between now & end of season, the in-coming manager will have other ideas. Mount knows that Klopp wants him & will make him a vital part of our new midfield next season.

Don't think Lampard changes his mind this late in proceedings. You'd think that when Klopp said that he felt there were positive talks regarding players over this past int'l break, he meant Mount, among others.

PS: If Mount were to change his mind now just because Lampard likes him & plays him these next weeks, & he doesn't view this in light of what comes after Lampard's gone in the summer, then that would be just as well.

In that case, just get the 2 lads from Brighton, I say.
Logged

Not a single soul could have predicted Fabinho's dramatic loss in form. He was one of the best in his position when he signed that contract.

Shut up you silly bastard. Nosferatu predicted this shit hundreds of years ago, Nevermind them silly bastard crying c*nts in the transfer forum. So Get ya head out the sand. This is the real world pal and if you cant be a dramatic c*nt in a fully grown mans body posting on a footy forum and have no fucking shame then quite frankly you dont deserve to be considered a real fan

Tit. xx
