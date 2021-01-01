Lampard will probs convince mount not to come to us now. Ah well.



I very much doubt that. Lampard's gone in the summer. Even if he were to play Mount every game between now & end of season, the in-coming manager will have other ideas. Mount knows that Klopp wants him & will make him a vital part of our new midfield next season.Don't think Lampard changes his mind this late in proceedings. You'd think that when Klopp said that he felt there were positive talks regarding players over this past int'l break, he meant Mount, among others.PS: If Mount were to change his mind now just because Lampard likes him & plays him these next weeks, & he doesn't view this in light of what comes after Lampard's gone in the summer, then that would be just as well.In that case, just get the 2 lads from Brighton, I say.