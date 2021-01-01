« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:54:44 pm
Considering the manager himself more than likely signed off on it then yes? Not that he negotiated the exact amount but if he didn't want Fabinho here anymore then he wouldn't be here and I'm skeptical one bad season is going to be enough for Klopp to move on. Add to that the financial reality of what moving on from Fabinho would mean and I think it ends in a pretty logical place regardless of how incredulous that makes people.

Now that doesn't mean he'll start every game but I'd hazard a guess that any and all midfield signings will be about the same profile where they're all 8s in theory.

Fabinho at the time of signing said contract >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Fabinho currently.

Jurgen is allowed to change his mind.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Not a single soul could have predicted Fabinho's dramatic loss in form. He was one of the best in his position when he signed that contract.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:54:44 pm
Considering the manager himself more than likely signed off on it then yes? Not that he negotiated the exact amount but if he didn't want Fabinho here anymore then he wouldn't be here and I'm skeptical one bad season is going to be enough for Klopp to move on. Add to that the financial reality of what moving on from Fabinho would mean and I think it ends in a pretty logical place regardless of how incredulous that makes people.

Now that doesn't mean he'll start every game but I'd hazard a guess that any and all midfield signings will be about the same profile where they're all 8s in theory.

This is a weird argument -  were talking about now not when he signed his contract
Fabinho cant play in a top 4 team anymore - thats the only thing of relevance. If hes not replaced in the summer its gross negligence 

Ultimately its sort of immaterial whether hes sold or stays and rarely plays - however you cut it we need a 6 if we want CL football in 24/25
