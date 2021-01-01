Considering the manager himself more than likely signed off on it then yes? Not that he negotiated the exact amount but if he didn't want Fabinho here anymore then he wouldn't be here and I'm skeptical one bad season is going to be enough for Klopp to move on. Add to that the financial reality of what moving on from Fabinho would mean and I think it ends in a pretty logical place regardless of how incredulous that makes people.



Now that doesn't mean he'll start every game but I'd hazard a guess that any and all midfield signings will be about the same profile where they're all 8s in theory.



This is a weird argument - were talking about now not when he signed his contractFabinho cant play in a top 4 team anymore - thats the only thing of relevance. If hes not replaced in the summer its gross negligenceUltimately its sort of immaterial whether hes sold or stays and rarely plays - however you cut it we need a 6 if we want CL football in 24/25