LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

100% we need at least 2-3 midfielders now.

3 midfielders and one CB is the bare minimum in the summer. Arguably a RB and another attacker too.
Before ANYTHING else we need legs in midfield. Players who can still sustain running around for the whole game.

Get ZZ Top in as DoF.
Fancy Ugarte radar for those who like stats on a visual format





Using the same source. Mount has had a big drop off this season. Should fit right in.
Im still scarred from Naby Keita radars
Im still scarred from Naby Keita radars

haha amazing how he always had perfect radars.
Mason Mount didn't come on yesterday. I take that as confirmation he's essentially leaning at The AXA.
Mason Mount didn't come on yesterday. I take that as confirmation he's essentially leaning at The AXA.

Heard he fell over given his drop off.
Southampton getting relegated and I'm sure I;ve seen rumours about that Ketchup fella and Lavia.
We have numerous players who can play on the left, numerous who can play in the centre. If we wanted to play Salah central, or he isn't available or rested we're having to play Elliott on the right.

And that's how many times?? Once we get everyone fit and confident we will have something like this

............ Nunez/Jota
Diaz.... Gapko..... Salah

Three or four of those could play up front, a couple on the left and maybe start one of Jota/Nunez on the right at a push. I would prefer that than spending silly money on a back up to Salah n not getting the quality we need in CM. We always have gone with a slim down approach to the squad so have no problems with that. Better to have 15-18 quality players fighting for the starting spots as right now we have several fringe players in huge wages getting very few minutes. Let the young lads have their chances as if we see the odd Bacjetic come through then that's a plus. Less Artur more youth please filling the back end of the squad.
