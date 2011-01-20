So you sell Salah? Great move as with Firmino going and you sell Salah we be left with a team who's combined goal tally this season is less than our aging forward and our 5th choice Firmino.



Get all the forwards into the same room and don't let them out until they are on the same wavelength



Yes, im kidding myself that we can make a few minor tweaksand get back to what we were, Salah has stopped being the explosive player he was when he first came to the league, hes now a penalty box player for us, if we keep himfor two more seasons he will still score goals but his overall contribution will continue to decline, if we sell now we can bring in a much younger player who has the ability to change the dynamic for us, Nunez was brought in as a scorer, he will inherit the Salah role, Diaz will offer the penetration of Mane, so what we need is a forward down the right who can stretch teams, Bellingham is the piece that will bring everything together