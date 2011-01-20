« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15840 on: Yesterday at 11:41:32 pm
If we sign another forward this summer then we better sell one of the many we just bought.

Two midfielders and a defender who can cover Virgil please. Sign a forward and i will question our sanity
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15841 on: Yesterday at 11:43:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:32:46 pm
I believe we needed 5. We now need 6. We need another attacker.

2-3 Midfielders
1 centre back
1 Forward
1 Goalkeeper

We never sign this many players in one window so the forward isnt gong to happen unless we decide to sell someone, midfielders and centre back is essential if we dont want to be a laughing stock next season, quality wide forward if we want to actually try competing again
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15842 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm
Mad how weve gone from a club that only really needed 2 big signings a window to completely needing a huge revamp.

Unless our scouting and analytics are up to scratch were talking £250m/£300m worth of investment.

At an absolute push I reckon it will be 3 midfielders and a center back.
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15843 on: Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 11:41:32 pm
If we sign another forward this summer then we better sell one of the many we just bought.

Two midfielders and a defender who can cover Virgil please. Sign a forward and i will question our sanity

we sell the ageing forward who will raise a big fee so we can bring in a younger replacement

wouldnt be popular but its the better to sell before the goals match the drop off in overall performances
Egyptian36

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15844 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:30:43 pm
Can anyone give me any positives that the club has a plan and identity we want to play with next season?

It's obvious since last season. Same as before but with an attacking midfielder at Hendo role and TAA more central because we want to play Nunez as a central striker. We are bad now but let's say you have a midfield of bellingham as an attacking midfielder paired with Caicedo and a deep playmaker like Thiago then things we look very different.

Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15845 on: Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:50:55 pm
It's obvious since last season. Same as before but with an attacking midfielder at Hendo role and TAA more central because we want to play Nunez as a central striker. We are bad now but let's say you have a midfield of bellingham as an attacking midfielder paired with Caicedo and a deep playmaker like Thiago then things we look very different.



Is that the same Nunez that has been shunted out wide so Gakpo can play nearly every minute? Playing a midfielder high on the right and keeping TAA a bit narrower has been atrocious too.
Sangria

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15846 on: Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm
Is that the same Nunez that has been shunted out wide so Gakpo can play nearly every minute? Playing a midfielder high on the right and keeping TAA a bit narrower has been atrocious too.

I'd rather have a defensively really good RCM who can cover wide than someone who is mainly involved in the RAM area. Trent is at his most effective within the team out wide. Covering the gaps he leaves in the channels and out wide does more for the team than expecting him to cover them.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

fowlermagic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15847 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 pm
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:45:10 pm
we sell the ageing forward who will raise a big fee so we can bring in a younger replacement

wouldnt be popular but its the better to sell before the goals match the drop off in overall performances

So you sell Salah? Great move as with Firmino going and you sell Salah we be left with a team who's combined goal tally this season is less than our aging forward and our 5th choice Firmino.

Get all the forwards into the same room and don't let them out until they are on the same wavelength
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

GreatEx

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15848 on: Yesterday at 11:59:55 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:36:40 pm
There was a report recently, not sure how reliable about someone being after Jota for big money. I have to say, if there's a decent offer on the table I'll be amazed if we don't seriously consider it.

Injury prone, offers no sort of technical ability anywhere close to the rest of our forward line, and on a crazy run without a goal.

Of course that could all change for him in front of goal, but if we need someone gone for big money to fund another incoming I'd think we'll explore selling.

Very frustrating season all round with him. Bad luck with injuries but it's just not happening for him and it might be one of those situations where you don't get a good offer for him from here on out. Sad to see such an effective player reduced to this at the minute, same can be said about loads of them.

I don't think it's a surprise he's in a goal drought since our general play went to shit. His value to us is as a finisher, particularly of crosses. If we're not doing that, he's not good enough. Plus he's another forward who needs to be central. I'd be open to generous offers if we have someone in mind who can play on the right, but if we sort out the midfield and defence he is still valuable to us.
Egyptian36

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15849 on: Today at 12:18:45 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 11:53:47 pm
Is that the same Nunez that has been shunted out wide so Gakpo can play nearly every minute? Playing a midfielder high on the right and keeping TAA a bit narrower has been atrocious too.

Just because of our current situation and how bad our midfield is otherwise why would we want a an attacking midfielder if the plan is to use a false 9 and not a real striker.

Regarding TAA someone like Caicedo instead of Fabinho and it will become less of an issue.
Kopenhagen

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15850 on: Today at 12:28:43 am
If Saudi Arabia were interested in Jota, I'd be listening. He doesn't look the same player. When's the last time he scored a goal? 12 months ago?
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

red mongoose

  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15851 on: Today at 12:39:26 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm
Sangare back in play.

We could get Thuram for that much or even less, and he seems much less raw. Same goes for Kone. This is based on the Youtubes.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

red mongoose

  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15852 on: Today at 12:42:47 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:28:43 am
If Saudi Arabia were interested in Jota, I'd be listening. He doesn't look the same player. When's the last time he scored a goal? 12 months ago?

They said tonight it's one week shy of a year since his last goal.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15853 on: Today at 12:44:13 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:28:43 am
If Saudi Arabia were interested in Jota, I'd be listening. He doesn't look the same player. When's the last time he scored a goal? 12 months ago?
I'd sell him because he's not a winger but he's also not a traditional centreforward (his passing can be erratic). We need players that fit our formation.

Our wingers should be fast, clinical and capable of being an outball when we are pressed either that winning fouls, dribbling to hold it or working the channels with his pace.

A centreforward should be good with his back to goal, have a good first touch and neat passing to link play. Ideally, he'd be good in the air too. Diogo ticks some of these boxes but not all. I'd take the 60m and get a better fit. Also, if the plan is to play him centrally, why did we spend 100 odd million on Darwin and Gakpo?

Mo and Darwin also shouldn't be playing on the wing based on the above. The balance of the front 3 should be worked on in the summer.
A-Bomb

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15854 on: Today at 12:53:46 am
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:39:42 pm
If we wanted a false 9 in Jan should have have got Felix, kids a baller.

Looked a natural replacement for Bobby doesn't he?

The players we've signed up front, ever since Jota....have never replicated that model of attack...so we're now transitioning into something different.
RedG13

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15855 on: Today at 01:10:09 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm
Im sure theyd cope with a 511 one if he was really good.
Sure I dont disagree with that but he wants somebody to be aerial dominant  there.
He the same height as Henderson who played as the 6 at times but Do think Klopp values size with the skill there.
RedG13

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15856 on: Today at 01:12:23 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm
Sangare back in play.
Do we really think Liverpool going to buy a 25 year close to 26 from the Eredivisie?
I would get more if he was 23-24 range.
rawcusk8

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15857 on: Today at 04:10:35 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm
Sangare back in play.
Footy insider? This is low, even for you Samie.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
