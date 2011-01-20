If Saudi Arabia were interested in Jota, I'd be listening. He doesn't look the same player. When's the last time he scored a goal? 12 months ago?



I'd sell him because he's not a winger but he's also not a traditional centreforward (his passing can be erratic). We need players that fit our formation.Our wingers should be fast, clinical and capable of being an outball when we are pressed either that winning fouls, dribbling to hold it or working the channels with his pace.A centreforward should be good with his back to goal, have a good first touch and neat passing to link play. Ideally, he'd be good in the air too. Diogo ticks some of these boxes but not all. I'd take the 60m and get a better fit. Also, if the plan is to play him centrally, why did we spend 100 odd million on Darwin and Gakpo?Mo and Darwin also shouldn't be playing on the wing based on the above. The balance of the front 3 should be worked on in the summer.