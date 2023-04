There was a report recently, not sure how reliable about someone being after Jota for big money. I have to say, if there's a decent offer on the table I'll be amazed if we don't seriously consider it.



Injury prone, offers no sort of technical ability anywhere close to the rest of our forward line, and on a crazy run without a goal.



Of course that could all change for him in front of goal, but if we need someone gone for big money to fund another incoming I'd think we'll explore selling.



Very frustrating season all round with him. Bad luck with injuries but it's just not happening for him and it might be one of those situations where you don't get a good offer for him from here on out. Sad to see such an effective player reduced to this at the minute, same can be said about loads of them.



I don't think it's a surprise he's in a goal drought since our general play went to shit. His value to us is as a finisher, particularly of crosses. If we're not doing that, he's not good enough. Plus he's another forward who needs to be central. I'd be open to generous offers if we have someone in mind who can play on the right, but if we sort out the midfield and defence he is still valuable to us.