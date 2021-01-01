« previous next »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:13:41 am
Yes that's exactly what I mean

Itd be a totally new way of playing too for us of course. Because weve always played with genuine pace in the wide forward areas and looked much worse when weve not been able to do that.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:52:56 am
Itd be very weird to buy Bellingham to do the role Thiago does for us. Itd make a lot more sense to buy Bellingham to both get beyond the ball and to get back behind the ball. To progress it and win it and get forward into the final 3rd lots. If we get him and stick a player ahead of him in midfield without changing the system were going to be massively overspending because youre buying a player for unicorn money but not asking him to be a unicorn for us.

Im assuming a continuation of 6, controlling 8 (which Gini and Thiago did for us) and more attacking (up and back) 8 here. I guess that could change and we play with 2 8s who are both more offensively minded.

Its hard to get a grasp on your argument here so feel free to explain  - Thiago and Wijnaldam are very different players who played different roles for us in different systems so Im not sure what youre arguing for Bellingham to do or not do

Were all guessing at the moment but trying to reed the runes the relentless selection of Elliot and playing Gakpo out of position plus the seemingly rock solid links to Mount suggest to me were going to continue playing with one midfielder whose closer to an AM than a CM that isnt Bellingham
Surely both Bellingham and Mount are most suited to being the most advanced/attacking midfielder? More of the Henderson than the Gini. Is Mount coming in to play second fiddle to Bellingham or are we changing the tactics and using the fullbacks more conservatively and playing 2 attacking 8s?
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:16:18 am
Jesper Lindstrom he looks like an incredible player (on youtube  :D). Never seen a player make so many defenders fall over.

A while were in Frankfurt we should ask about Evan Ndicka.
I think Mount could be happening. If you told me now him and Bellingham would be joining I'd go into next season quite happy, providing we can maybe get another one or two in throughout the squad. We'd need someone else in the middle surely, someone a bit more defensive.

Imagine those two and Rice. Phwoar! It'd be the second coming of the Brexit midfield and I'd be all for it. We'd probably not spend another penny for thirty years though.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:47:54 am
Surely both Bellingham and Mount are most suited to being the most advanced/attacking midfielder? More of the Henderson than the Gini. Is Mount coming in to play second fiddle to Bellingham or are we changing the tactics and using the fullbacks more conservatively and playing 2 attacking 8s?

I always thought Bellingham was more of your central player, able to defend and then move up with the attack. Not necessarily from the most advanced midfielder role.

It's all guesswork at the moment anyway, if Klopp is going for both it's because he knows he can fit them into his squad and team, with the formation he is aiming to implement, to get the best out of both for that team.
Don't get the attraction to Mount at all. Is the answer to our midfield problems a creative, not physically imposing midfielder who has never nailed down a defined position and is probably best suited to playing as a 10?

We bought Carvalho last season and I dont think he has played a minute of football this calendar year.
It is sort of funny that our midfield targets are Bellingham, Mount and Caicedo ... they're all good players but why do we employ any analysts or scouts?
I'm happy to tell you Bellingham Mount and Caicedo are good for a very reasonable fee ...... anytime you need to spend 200million just give me a call
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 11:56:41 am
Don't get the attraction to Mount at all.

Pressing ability combined with passing ability - its a rare combination
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:56:45 am
It is sort of funny that our midfield targets are Bellingham, Mount and Caicedo ... they're all good players but why do we employ any analysts or scouts?
I'm happy to tell you Bellingham Mount and Caicedo are good for a very reasonable fee ...... anytime you need to spend 200million just give me a call

At the same time we shouldn't turn our noses up to the obvious footballers. That said i don't think we will go for Caicedo.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:59:02 am
At the same time we shouldn't turn our noses up to the obvious footballers. That said i don't think we will go for Caicedo.

Would welcome them all with open arms and its not my money - but we're along way from the 'buy top performers before everyone else realises they're top performers' sustainable model idea we used to espouse
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:30 pm
Would welcome them all with open arms and its not my money - but we're along way from the 'buy top performers before everyone else realises they're top performers' sustainable model idea we used to espouse

I know youre not sold on him but I think that Gakpo could be argued to be an example of that, to be fair.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:58:10 am
Pressing ability combined with passing ability - its a rare combination

So who does he replace in our front 6?

He doesnt have the pace to play amongst the front three and doesnt have the physical attributes to play in a midfield three.

His best performances came as one of the two behind a striker but we do not play anyone behind the striker
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:44:24 am
Its hard to get a grasp on your argument here so feel free to explain  - Thiago and Wijnaldam are very different players who played different roles for us in different systems so Im not sure what youre arguing for Bellingham to do or not do

Were all guessing at the moment but trying to reed the runes the relentless selection of Elliot and playing Gakpo out of position plus the seemingly rock solid links to Mount suggest to me were going to continue playing with one midfielder whose closer to an AM than a CM that isnt Bellingham

So for what it's worth I don't think Gini and Thiago did play very different roles in very different systems. They obviously both play(ed) the same position in that they play(ed) as an 8 on the left hand side of the 6. Now the same position can obviously hide significant role differences and, undoubtedly, Gini didn't progress the ball through passing it forward like Thiago does. So their role isn't identical. But there are significant similarities. Both of them normally stay behind the ball and enable and facilitate 'control'. They recycle the ball, take up positions to stop the counter attack, do defensive work in terms of regains, pressures, tackles etc. They also facilitate control through their press resistance and ability and willingness to receive the ball in tight spaces, enabling us to move the ball up the pitch. Both of them are comfortable 'inside' the opponents shape in that sense (as opposed to Milner and Henderson who normally move outside the opponents shape to receive the ball as they're less comfortable on the half turn and when pressed).

There has undoubtedly been some shift over the past few years, with something happening to our right side in terms of increased flexibility between Salah, Trent and the right sided 8, but I'm not convinced the basics of the left sided 8 has changed a great deal.

I may be wrong about my assessment of our template and/or about our continued desire to play according to this template. But if I'm right that we a. have mostly used our left sided 8 in way I've described above AND b. we're going to continue to use our 8s in 'asymmetrical' ways, with the other 8 being less of a 'controller' and having more positional flexibility and permission to get beyond the ball, to play according to the ball and not according to space, then we're going to need a player able to be a 'controller' as Thiago's long term successor. Bellingham is a unicorn so I'm sure he could do this. But given what he offers in the final 3rd I'm not sure we want him playing the 'controlling' 8 role because it'll force him to stay behind the ball, cover space, recycle possession and progress the ball from deep but NOT get up into the final 3rd as much. That means we'll often play him as the most advanced 8 (which is where he plays for England). That's also the position Mount would need to play. But we already have Elliot for that position, potentially Carvalho too. We don't need another one if we buy Bellingham. It'd make more sense to get an 8 capable of playing the 'controlling 8' position which will free Bellingham up to be the more advanced 8 more often. Buying Mount and Bellingham means buying 2 midfielders whose best position is as the more advanced 8 when we only have an ageing and injury prone Thiago for the more 'controlling' 8.

Now obviously Bellingham will need to do defensive work form the more advanced 8 position. He'll need to progress the ball, track runners, win the ball back and press. It's just he'll also have more freedom than our 'controlling' 8 has. It's why he's the Henderson successor because Henderson has undoubtedly been a CM not an AM from the right sided 8 position, but he's also not had the same reigns on his position compared to Thiago. And Elliot hasn't either.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:30 pm
Would welcome them all with open arms and its not my money - but we're along way from the 'buy top performers before everyone else realises they're top performers' sustainable model idea we used to espouse

Well its there fault for deciding to fuck the idea off of buying footballers. They have only signed a few players these past few years and now we need ready made performers.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:03:13 pm
I know youre not sold on him but I think that Gakpo could be argued to be an example of that, to be fair.

Fair
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:01:30 pm
Would welcome them all with open arms and its not my money - but we're along way from the 'buy top performers before everyone else realises they're top performers' sustainable model idea we used to espouse

Yes. I'd assume in the end the 6 signing ends up being an analytics driven buy. Mount feels like a combination of skills + passport + exploiting his contract situation and Chelsea's finances. Bellingham a unicorn in the way VVD was
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:07:32 pm
Yes. I'd assume in the end the 6 signing ends up being an analytics driven buy.

Welcome Ugarte
Mount would be a really good signing I think. Yes he tends to play a more attacking role but I think when you look at his skillset he could do a lot of what Henderson does IMO. He can get up and down the pitch and with Klopp coaching him I think he goes from strength to strength. I'd see him as the Hendo replacement rather than Bellingham who basically would bring something completely different.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:21:59 am
Itd be a totally new way of playing too for us of course. Because weve always played with genuine pace in the wide forward areas and looked much worse when weve not been able to do that.

In my opinion, Elliot has looked at his best when part of the forward line, rather than in midfield.

I'm not actually advocating it, just looking at how we have very limited resources in that position and how we might be looking to utilise certain players, especially if we are bringing in 2 or more midfielders.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:47:54 am
Surely both Bellingham and Mount are most suited to being the most advanced/attacking midfielder? More of the Henderson than the Gini. Is Mount coming in to play second fiddle to Bellingham or are we changing the tactics and using the fullbacks more conservatively and playing 2 attacking 8s?

I think it is important to remember what Gini was (as a player) when we signed him, to how we ended up playing him. In that sense, I think it is almost pointless looking too closely at how certain players might be used, based solely on what they currently do.

Gini was a press resistant player with bags of running who could also start attacks with the right pass. That feels a lot like Mount to me.
I think Bellingham and Mount make perfect sense for us and are both brilliant, young players with bags of experience and potential for growth.

I think it also makes sense from a home grown perspective. Whilst it's certainly true that there is good value elsewhere with the FIFA/champ man favourites in foreign leagues our most transformative signings since Klopp came in have been established players in strong leagues and Mane and Virgil were signed from English teams. The midfield absolutely needs a Van Dijk level signing, and maybe that's Bellingham. Mount could be a Mane level signing.

I can't see both happening really, I think Mount will be too expensive to go with Bellingham but I find the prospect very exciting nonetheless.
