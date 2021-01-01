Its hard to get a grasp on your argument here so feel free to explain - Thiago and Wijnaldam are very different players who played different roles for us in different systems so Im not sure what youre arguing for Bellingham to do or not do



Were all guessing at the moment but trying to reed the runes the relentless selection of Elliot and playing Gakpo out of position plus the seemingly rock solid links to Mount suggest to me were going to continue playing with one midfielder whose closer to an AM than a CM that isnt Bellingham



So for what it's worth I don't think Gini and Thiago did play very different roles in very different systems. They obviously both play(ed) the same position in that they play(ed) as an 8 on the left hand side of the 6. Now the same position can obviously hide significant role differences and, undoubtedly, Gini didn't progress the ball through passing it forward like Thiago does. So their role isn't identical. But there are significant similarities. Both of them normally stay behind the ball and enable and facilitate 'control'. They recycle the ball, take up positions to stop the counter attack, do defensive work in terms of regains, pressures, tackles etc. They also facilitate control through their press resistance and ability and willingness to receive the ball in tight spaces, enabling us to move the ball up the pitch. Both of them are comfortable 'inside' the opponents shape in that sense (as opposed to Milner and Henderson who normally move outside the opponents shape to receive the ball as they're less comfortable on the half turn and when pressed).There has undoubtedly been some shift over the past few years, with something happening to our right side in terms of increased flexibility between Salah, Trent and the right sided 8, but I'm not convinced the basics of the left sided 8 has changed a great deal.I may be wrong about my assessment of our template and/or about our continued desire to play according to this template. But if I'm right that we a. have mostly used our left sided 8 in way I've described above AND b. we're going to continue to use our 8s in 'asymmetrical' ways, with the other 8 being less of a 'controller' and having more positional flexibility and permission to get beyond the ball, to play according to the ball and not according to space, then we're going to need a player able to be a 'controller' as Thiago's long term successor. Bellingham is a unicorn so I'm sure he could do this. But given what he offers in the final 3rd I'm not sure we want him playing the 'controlling' 8 role because it'll force him to stay behind the ball, cover space, recycle possession and progress the ball from deep but NOT get up into the final 3rd as much. That means we'll often play him as the most advanced 8 (which is where he plays for England). That's also the position Mount would need to play. But we already have Elliot for that position, potentially Carvalho too. We don't need another one if we buy Bellingham. It'd make more sense to get an 8 capable of playing the 'controlling 8' position which will free Bellingham up to be the more advanced 8 more often. Buying Mount and Bellingham means buying 2 midfielders whose best position is as the more advanced 8 when we only have an ageing and injury prone Thiago for the more 'controlling' 8.Now obviously Bellingham will need to do defensive work form the more advanced 8 position. He'll need to progress the ball, track runners, win the ball back and press. It's just he'll also have more freedom than our 'controlling' 8 has. It's why he's the Henderson successor because Henderson has undoubtedly been a CM not an AM from the right sided 8 position, but he's also not had the same reigns on his position compared to Thiago. And Elliot hasn't either.