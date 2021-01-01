« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15720 on: Today at 08:36:33 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:18:57 am
Sources have told GOAL that the Reds have already held productive talks over a possible move for Mount, and that they would be willing and able to meet the players salary demands.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/mason-mount-chelsea-perfect-liverpool-signing-jurgen-klopp-rebuild/bltb1df2ba725ecac89

Mount increasingly feels nailed on to join.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15721 on: Today at 08:38:41 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:33:23 am
Could it be external investment is actually sorted but they don't want to announce before the summer as clubs will try just and get more money out of us?

Could be mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15722 on: Today at 08:39:22 am
What are we thinking? Mount and Bellingham does not make any sense. And we already have a player in Elliot whos very promising as the most advanced 8. What were desperate for is successors to Fabinho and Thiago. A 6 and a deep lying controlling 8. Maybe Mount would be ok without Bellingham but it would still be a decision to spend big money (transfer and wages) on a player who can only play as our Jos FB advanced 8 when our biggest needs are at 6 and controlling 8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15723 on: Today at 08:39:33 am
A 6, Bellingham and Mount wouldnt be too bad.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15724 on: Today at 08:42:13 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:39:33 am
A 6, Bellingham and Mount wouldnt be too bad.

Mount with Bellingham shackles Bellingham and forces him to do much of our progressive work from deeper. Why spend so much for a player who can do everything and then ask him to only do half of it. And if you are going to do that, we already have an advanced 8 in Elliot who we seem to rate pretty highly given the amount of minutes hes been picking up for 2 seasons now. Although I guess we do need another player who can play wide left so theres that
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15725 on: Today at 08:44:57 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:39:33 am
A 6, Bellingham and Mount wouldnt be too bad.

I still feel that's quite an attacking midfield. Without a boss no.6 doesn't feel balanced.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15726 on: Today at 08:45:03 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:57:20 am
Lets see

FSG know that serious investment is needed this summer to help Liverpool become contenders again. [@JamesPearceLFC]

Bad news Jimbo finally with some good news
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15727 on: Today at 08:47:18 am
Jonesssss!! Mase would be a god here, still think he might stay but hopefully we get him. Be nice if he scored an OG or two tonight as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15728 on: Today at 08:50:13 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:39:22 am
What are we thinking? Mount and Bellingham does not make any sense. And we already have a player in Elliot whos very promising as the most advanced 8. What were desperate for is successors to Fabinho and Thiago. A 6 and a deep lying controlling 8. Maybe Mount would be ok without Bellingham but it would still be a decision to spend big money (transfer and wages) on a player who can only play as our Jos FB advanced 8 when our biggest needs are at 6 and controlling 8.

If we only signed 2 midfielders and one of them was a 6 and the other a controlling 8 then I'm not convinced Bellingham is the man to play either role. So who are you thinking? What would be your ideal 3 midfield signings or if we only sign 2 who would you prefer?

I like Mount but I'm with you in that Bellingham and Mount isn't the right balance.

We 100% need a 6 this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15729 on: Today at 08:56:20 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
I don't know enough about a lot of individual players but I think we need at least 2, but probably 3 midfielders. A no. 6 and a couple of like Bellingham and Tchouameni - I think those would go a long way to solving our problems. And then a centre back who can come in a play straight away so it's got to be someone at least around 23/24 who's played top level for a couple of years. And we've not had cover for Alexander-Arnold since forever and he's had a wretched season (possibly tiredness from playing all the time?) so someone who can come in straight away in that position too.

That's an ideal though, it probably won't happen that way and there's always a question of adding a large number of players and whether they'll all integrate. Midfield is imperative though.

Obviously there'll be players out too - looks like Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita won't stay and then it depends on whether players want to leave and the club wants to sell them. There's probably a few who we should be looking to sell too.
I don't watch nearly enough football as I used to outside of us so can only really comment on Premier League players or Bellingham.

Mount I wouldn't be against signing (not ahead of Jude though) and I'm not really sold on Caicedo to be honest especially for cost being suggested.

This summer will hopefully be good!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15730 on: Today at 09:01:20 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:50:13 am
If we only signed 2 midfielders and one of them was a 6 and the other a controlling 8 then I'm not convinced Bellingham is the man to play either role. So who are you thinking? What would be your ideal 3 midfield signings or if we only sign 2 who would you prefer?

I like Mount but I'm with you in that Bellingham and Mount isn't the right balance.

We 100% need a 6 this summer.

I think Bellingham is our Henderson replacement. Able to do literally everything and be a midfielder who is elite everywhere - in and around the box, without the ball, progressing the ball. Sometimes thatll mean he plays alongside a 6 and a more restrained 8, sometimes hell play as the more restrained 8 himself. But we have other players for the more advanced 8 position already so alongside Bellingham we need a Thiago successor - because unless you have huge faith in Jones, we have no one who can do his job.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15731 on: Today at 09:04:54 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:01:20 am
I think Bellingham is our Henderson replacement. Able to do literally everything and be a midfielder who is elite everywhere - in and around the box, without the ball, progressing the ball. Sometimes thatll mean he plays alongside a 6 and a more restrained 8, sometimes hell play as the more restrained 8 himself. But we have other players for the more advanced 8 position already so alongside Bellingham we need a Thiago successor - because unless you have huge faith in Jones, we have no one who can do his job.

I don't think we need a Thiago successor if Mount and Bellingham were the other two. We'd need a Fabinho successor. One who could run.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15732 on: Today at 09:06:11 am
If Jude and Mase are coming then big Dec Rice is defo wanting in as well. Get it done!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15733 on: Today at 09:06:23 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:23:43 am
I'm probably more of a fan of Mount than most on here as a player based on the comments, but wary of price+minutes he's accumulated already. Feels like we'd need some fairy big changes to how we use the fullbacks if our midfield signings were him and Bellingham even if we signed a 6. Just don't think you can ask Robertson to be a winger, and Trent to have the freedom to go everywhere with those two. Sides are just too athletic and getting better at playing through a press and even at our best we were never that attacking from midfield

to be honest, I think we might anyway. The way we're suddenly getting exposed this year I have wondered if as much as we need reinforcements in the middle of the park, have teams simply figured out the style.

Football styles/strategies are as cyclical as team success. One or two teams find a way of playing that is devastating and then over time, most other teams either imitate it or find a way to counter it. Like when every big team pretty much played 1 up top. Or when the sitting DM was king. Or tikki-takka. I'm wondering if we are at the end of the current style cycle and the next one is about to come in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15734 on: Today at 09:16:24 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:39:22 am
What are we thinking? Mount and Bellingham does not make any sense. And we already have a player in Elliot whos very promising as the most advanced 8. What were desperate for is successors to Fabinho and Thiago. A 6 and a deep lying controlling 8. Maybe Mount would be ok without Bellingham but it would still be a decision to spend big money (transfer and wages) on a player who can only play as our Jos FB advanced 8 when our biggest needs are at 6 and controlling 8.

I feel like Elliot is seen as the successor to Salah (as much as anyone can be) on the left of the front three.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15735 on: Today at 09:20:38 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:06:11 am
If Jude and Mase are coming then big Dec Rice is defo wanting in as well. Get it done!!
:)
Brexit midfield 2.0
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15736 on: Today at 09:21:38 am
Bellingham, Mount and a hard running 6 would be a superb window.  I doubt we'd be in for Rice but he would be brilliant and compliments the other two.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15737 on: Today at 09:23:33 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:20:38 am
:)
Brexit midfield 2.0

Take back control (of midfield).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15738 on: Today at 09:25:17 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:20:38 am
:)

Brexit midfield 2.0

That phrase probably needs binning even quicker than Dels attempts at Mase getting some traction :D

You google it and the first thing that comes up is....

https://talksport.com/football/510981/liverpool-fans-fabinho-bench-james-milner-jordan-henderson-start-bayern-munich/

Tells its own story. Also pretty sure Hendo and Millie don't warrant being labelled a Brexit midfield. Might as well call it a Brexit defence when Gomez starts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15739 on: Today at 09:27:53 am
Gomez is too foreign a name to be Brexit.

But then again so was Frottage.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15740 on: Today at 09:43:58 am
Mount I think is a decent player
But another player who favours an attacking midfield position when we dont play with attacking midfield players.

So we will possibly have Mount,Eliott & Carvalho all probably best as a #10.

It is looking more & more like Klopp & Linders are just signing players they rate rather than players who fit a specific system.
We have Nunez on the left. Gakpo as the CF. Nunez played mostly as a CF & Gakpo off the left for PSV.
Mount mostly as an attacking midfield player but we dont play with any.
Then we have Diaz,Jota,Carvalho,Gakpo & even Nunez who all favour the left hand side & none all that comfortable on the right leaving Salah for the right hand side where he has to provide some width but we need him closer to goal.

Just seems a bit all over the place our recruitment, But we are signing good players just not sure if they fit our system but maybe with a midfield it will all fit together next season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15741 on: Today at 09:54:05 am
Mount feels nailed on. In fact I would say that the recent disinterest in Nunes probably stems from the fact that we can get Mount, probably for similar or less money.

Jude all sounds positive and sounds like the money is available which appeared to be the big stumbling block

Now it is just a 6 - hopefully the interest in Caicedo is legitimate. I still wouldn't mind Palhinha. I really like the look of Ugarte and Luis as well, but I don't know how far those links are, they seemed a little like 1 day throw away links you find
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15742 on: Today at 10:02:06 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:25:17 am
That phrase probably needs binning even quicker than Dels attempts at Mase getting some traction :D

You google it and the first thing that comes up is....

https://talksport.com/football/510981/liverpool-fans-fabinho-bench-james-milner-jordan-henderson-start-bayern-munich/

Tells its own story. Also pretty sure Hendo and Millie don't warrant being labelled a Brexit midfield. Might as well call it a Brexit defence when Gomez starts.
Youve got too much time on your hands mate, it was tongue in cheek.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15743 on: Today at 10:05:03 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:02:06 am
Youve got too much time on your hands mate, it was tongue in cheek.

Nah not really, its just a daft phrase which seems to have become a thing. Its still depressing at the best of times that it even happened and pretty much crippled the country, without anything British being labelled 'Brexit xxxx'. I'm well aware its tongue in cheek, its just shit 'humour'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15744 on: Today at 10:06:06 am
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:16:24 am
I feel like Elliot is seen as the successor to Salah (as much as anyone can be) on the left of the front three.

By successor I assume you mean the player who will occupy the right hand forward slot on a team sheet. Because that is the only potential similarity between the 2 players. In every other respect they do totally different things on a football pitch.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15745 on: Today at 10:08:31 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:04:54 am
I don't think we need a Thiago successor if Mount and Bellingham were the other two. We'd need a Fabinho successor. One who could run.

Why force Bellingham to do Thiagos job more often than not though? Who would you rather playing as our most advanced midfielder, Bellingham or Mount? The answer is obvious. Would you buy Bellingham to play Thiagos role longer term? Again, its pretty obviously no because hed be way too expensive. Bellingham only makes sense if youre asking him to do everything, because his price tag is going to assume he can do everything. Putting Mount and Bellingham in the same team ends up shackling Bellingham far too much OR results in a midfield far too open.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15746 on: Today at 10:15:39 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:54:05 am
Mount feels nailed on. In fact I would say that the recent disinterest in Nunes probably stems from the fact that we can get Mount, probably for similar or less money.

Jude all sounds positive and sounds like the money is available which appeared to be the big stumbling block

Now it is just a 6 - hopefully the interest in Caicedo is legitimate. I still wouldn't mind Palhinha. I really like the look of Ugarte and Luis as well, but I don't know how far those links are, they seemed a little like 1 day throw away links you find
Mount wont happen until the last days of the summer window, so we may have walked away or signed other options by then.

Chelsea will want silly money, no one will pay it and it will tuned into a waiting game until the inevitably crumble
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15747 on: Today at 10:17:15 am
Relax people, we're getting Mount to play on the left wing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15748 on: Today at 10:24:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:27:53 am
Gomez is too foreign a name to be Brexit.

But then again so was Frottage.

Depends in whether you give his name the correct English pronunciation or not.  Most have had it wrong for years.

"Joseph Gomez" rhymes with "Joseph Bombs". 

Surprisingly true.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15749 on: Today at 10:25:05 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:15:39 am
Mount wont happen until the last days of the summer window, so we may have walked away or signed other options by then.

Chelsea will want silly money, no one will pay it and it will tuned into a waiting game until the inevitably crumble

Depends if theyre needing a sale for this years accounts. If so will need to come before the end of July (Im assuming thats their end of year).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15750 on: Today at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:42:13 am
Mount with Bellingham shackles Bellingham and forces him to do much of our progressive work from deeper. Why spend so much for a player who can do everything and then ask him to only do half of it. And if you are going to do that, we already have an advanced 8 in Elliot who we seem to rate pretty highly given the amount of minutes hes been picking up for 2 seasons now. Although I guess we do need another player who can play wide left so theres that
Fabinho needs replacing, but Thiago doesn't really. I'd rather we went back to athletic midfielders who weren't injured all the time. Signing both Bellingham and Mount doesn't mean they'll play every game in midfield together, but it gives us options. A better way of thinking about it is that we'd effectively be replacing Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita's places in the squad with them. Two young, athletic, reliable, tactically astute players replacing two current non-entities.

I think we can mould Mount into more of an 8. It's possible, we did it with Wijnaldum and I'm sure when we signed him people were not expecting him to become the type of midfielder he became.

It's also possible that we are switching to a 4-2-3-1 and Mount is seen as another option in that front 4.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15751 on: Today at 10:31:31 am
Is Gravenberch similar to Mount an Bellingham? If we signed them 3 could we expect them to interchange, or am I just miles off and expecting actual money spent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15752 on: Today at 10:42:03 am
Mount comes in will surely mean he starts on the right side, which will result in Salah moving up top. Not sure Mount will even get a third of the goals / assists tally we are seeing from Salah on the right. An odd switch if it happens
