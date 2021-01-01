Mount I think is a decent player

But another player who favours an attacking midfield position when we dont play with attacking midfield players.



So we will possibly have Mount,Eliott & Carvalho all probably best as a #10.



It is looking more & more like Klopp & Linders are just signing players they rate rather than players who fit a specific system.

We have Nunez on the left. Gakpo as the CF. Nunez played mostly as a CF & Gakpo off the left for PSV.

Mount mostly as an attacking midfield player but we dont play with any.

Then we have Diaz,Jota,Carvalho,Gakpo & even Nunez who all favour the left hand side & none all that comfortable on the right leaving Salah for the right hand side where he has to provide some width but we need him closer to goal.



Just seems a bit all over the place our recruitment, But we are signing good players just not sure if they fit our system but maybe with a midfield it will all fit together next season

