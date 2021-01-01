« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 564726 times)

Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15720 on: Today at 08:36:33 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:18:57 am
Sources have told GOAL that the Reds have already held productive talks over a possible move for Mount, and that they would be willing and able to meet the players salary demands.

https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/mason-mount-chelsea-perfect-liverpool-signing-jurgen-klopp-rebuild/bltb1df2ba725ecac89

Mount increasingly feels nailed on to join.
Offline Lycan

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15721 on: Today at 08:38:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:33:23 am
Could it be external investment is actually sorted but they don't want to announce before the summer as clubs will try just and get more money out of us?

Could be mate.
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15722 on: Today at 08:39:22 am »
What are we thinking? Mount and Bellingham does not make any sense. And we already have a player in Elliot whos very promising as the most advanced 8. What were desperate for is successors to Fabinho and Thiago. A 6 and a deep lying controlling 8. Maybe Mount would be ok without Bellingham but it would still be a decision to spend big money (transfer and wages) on a player who can only play as our Jos FB advanced 8 when our biggest needs are at 6 and controlling 8.
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15723 on: Today at 08:39:33 am »
A 6, Bellingham and Mount wouldnt be too bad.

Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15724 on: Today at 08:42:13 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:39:33 am
A 6, Bellingham and Mount wouldnt be too bad.

Mount with Bellingham shackles Bellingham and forces him to do much of our progressive work from deeper. Why spend so much for a player who can do everything and then ask him to only do half of it. And if you are going to do that, we already have an advanced 8 in Elliot who we seem to rate pretty highly given the amount of minutes hes been picking up for 2 seasons now. Although I guess we do need another player who can play wide left so theres that
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15725 on: Today at 08:44:57 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:39:33 am
A 6, Bellingham and Mount wouldnt be too bad.

I still feel that's quite an attacking midfield. Without a boss no.6 doesn't feel balanced.
Offline Hoenheim

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15726 on: Today at 08:45:03 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:57:20 am
Lets see

FSG know that serious investment is needed this summer to help Liverpool become contenders again. [@JamesPearceLFC]

Bad news Jimbo finally with some good news
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15727 on: Today at 08:47:18 am »
Jonesssss!! Mase would be a god here, still think he might stay but hopefully we get him. Be nice if he scored an OG or two tonight as well.
Online HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15728 on: Today at 08:50:13 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:39:22 am
What are we thinking? Mount and Bellingham does not make any sense. And we already have a player in Elliot whos very promising as the most advanced 8. What were desperate for is successors to Fabinho and Thiago. A 6 and a deep lying controlling 8. Maybe Mount would be ok without Bellingham but it would still be a decision to spend big money (transfer and wages) on a player who can only play as our Jos FB advanced 8 when our biggest needs are at 6 and controlling 8.

If we only signed 2 midfielders and one of them was a 6 and the other a controlling 8 then I'm not convinced Bellingham is the man to play either role. So who are you thinking? What would be your ideal 3 midfield signings or if we only sign 2 who would you prefer?

I like Mount but I'm with you in that Bellingham and Mount isn't the right balance.

We 100% need a 6 this summer.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15729 on: Today at 08:56:20 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:00:11 pm
I don't know enough about a lot of individual players but I think we need at least 2, but probably 3 midfielders. A no. 6 and a couple of like Bellingham and Tchouameni - I think those would go a long way to solving our problems. And then a centre back who can come in a play straight away so it's got to be someone at least around 23/24 who's played top level for a couple of years. And we've not had cover for Alexander-Arnold since forever and he's had a wretched season (possibly tiredness from playing all the time?) so someone who can come in straight away in that position too.

That's an ideal though, it probably won't happen that way and there's always a question of adding a large number of players and whether they'll all integrate. Midfield is imperative though.

Obviously there'll be players out too - looks like Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita won't stay and then it depends on whether players want to leave and the club wants to sell them. There's probably a few who we should be looking to sell too.
I don't watch nearly enough football as I used to outside of us so can only really comment on Premier League players or Bellingham.

Mount I wouldn't be against signing (not ahead of Jude though) and I'm not really sold on Caicedo to be honest especially for cost being suggested.

This summer will hopefully be good!
Online Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15730 on: Today at 09:01:20 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:50:13 am
If we only signed 2 midfielders and one of them was a 6 and the other a controlling 8 then I'm not convinced Bellingham is the man to play either role. So who are you thinking? What would be your ideal 3 midfield signings or if we only sign 2 who would you prefer?

I like Mount but I'm with you in that Bellingham and Mount isn't the right balance.

We 100% need a 6 this summer.

I think Bellingham is our Henderson replacement. Able to do literally everything and be a midfielder who is elite everywhere - in and around the box, without the ball, progressing the ball. Sometimes thatll mean he plays alongside a 6 and a more restrained 8, sometimes hell play as the more restrained 8 himself. But we have other players for the more advanced 8 position already so alongside Bellingham we need a Thiago successor - because unless you have huge faith in Jones, we have no one who can do his job.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15731 on: Today at 09:04:54 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:01:20 am
I think Bellingham is our Henderson replacement. Able to do literally everything and be a midfielder who is elite everywhere - in and around the box, without the ball, progressing the ball. Sometimes thatll mean he plays alongside a 6 and a more restrained 8, sometimes hell play as the more restrained 8 himself. But we have other players for the more advanced 8 position already so alongside Bellingham we need a Thiago successor - because unless you have huge faith in Jones, we have no one who can do his job.

I don't think we need a Thiago successor if Mount and Bellingham were the other two. We'd need a Fabinho successor. One who could run.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15732 on: Today at 09:06:11 am »
If Jude and Mase are coming then big Dec Rice is defo wanting in as well. Get it done!!
Online Romford_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15733 on: Today at 09:06:23 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:23:43 am
I'm probably more of a fan of Mount than most on here as a player based on the comments, but wary of price+minutes he's accumulated already. Feels like we'd need some fairy big changes to how we use the fullbacks if our midfield signings were him and Bellingham even if we signed a 6. Just don't think you can ask Robertson to be a winger, and Trent to have the freedom to go everywhere with those two. Sides are just too athletic and getting better at playing through a press and even at our best we were never that attacking from midfield

to be honest, I think we might anyway. The way we're suddenly getting exposed this year I have wondered if as much as we need reinforcements in the middle of the park, have teams simply figured out the style.

Football styles/strategies are as cyclical as team success. One or two teams find a way of playing that is devastating and then over time, most other teams either imitate it or find a way to counter it. Like when every big team pretty much played 1 up top. Or when the sitting DM was king. Or tikki-takka. I'm wondering if we are at the end of the current style cycle and the next one is about to come in.
