I'm probably more of a fan of Mount than most on here as a player based on the comments, but wary of price+minutes he's accumulated already. Feels like we'd need some fairy big changes to how we use the fullbacks if our midfield signings were him and Bellingham even if we signed a 6. Just don't think you can ask Robertson to be a winger, and Trent to have the freedom to go everywhere with those two. Sides are just too athletic and getting better at playing through a press and even at our best we were never that attacking from midfield
to be honest, I think we might anyway. The way we're suddenly getting exposed this year I have wondered if as much as we need reinforcements in the middle of the park, have teams simply figured out the style.
Football styles/strategies are as cyclical as team success. One or two teams find a way of playing that is devastating and then over time, most other teams either imitate it or find a way to counter it. Like when every big team pretty much played 1 up top. Or when the sitting DM was king. Or tikki-takka. I'm wondering if we are at the end of the current style cycle and the next one is about to come in.