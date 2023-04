What would be your ideal transfer window?



I don't know enough about a lot of individual players but I think we need at least 2, but probably 3 midfielders. A no. 6 and a couple of like Bellingham and Tchouameni - I think those would go a long way to solving our problems. And then a centre back who can come in a play straight away so it's got to be someone at least around 23/24 who's played top level for a couple of years. And we've not had cover for Alexander-Arnold since forever and he's had a wretched season (possibly tiredness from playing all the time?) so someone who can come in straight away in that position too.That's an ideal though, it probably won't happen that way and there's always a question of adding a large number of players and whether they'll all integrate. Midfield is imperative though.Obviously there'll be players out too - looks like Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita won't stay and then it depends on whether players want to leave and the club wants to sell them. There's probably a few who we should be looking to sell too.