Percy being the one with the Nunes stuff again. LFC move on from the player. I reckon we are going to see a lot of see saws around various players, as is the case in transfer season.



Caicedo and Bellingham would be ace. Nice balance there with Caicedo being good defensively.



But Bloom rejected a huge offer for Caicedo in Jan, & he's had the boy sign a new contract. The fee they'll want for him will be prohibitive I imagine.



If LFC have the funds to buy BOTH Bellingham & Caicedo that'll be the day.



I reckon they will not.



So it's still Bellingham, Mount, + 1 more.



Would really like this. Bellingham for obvious reasons, looks a monster and all that, and I do think Mount could turn out to be a really shrewd buy, even at a cost. Add another pair of legs to that and the difference in that midfield could be night and day. Look at Keita, Oxlade and Milner, all been talented players but they're at that stage where over the course of the season they offer nothing. If you replace all three with people who can make big contributions then I think we're laughing. There's obviously more work to be done around the squad but if we're to buy the correct midfielders this summer we can really make something out of next season and the ones following that. We're owed a few top quality players this summer and I hope we get them.