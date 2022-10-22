« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 559915 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15520 on: Today at 11:35:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:25:32 am
He would be willing to rotate Trent if we had a genuine threat to Trents position.
Robbos been stinking the place out for a while and weve not really bothered to rotate there despite having a fairly capable alternative. Theres not much evidence to back what youre saying.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15521 on: Today at 11:44:59 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:36:36 am
The payment would be made in installments, so I don't buy if we sign Bellingham it's most of our budget.
I'm sure Joyce knows that. All transfers are paid in installments.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15522 on: Today at 11:46:46 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:31:25 am
Tsimikas has played 1430 minutes across three league campaigns. So about five games worth a season in the league. Thats not a particularly clear indication that we'd rotate Trent with a similar level player to Tsimikas at RB, is it?



But every other position gets rotated more or less. Centre backs get rotated bar Virgil, as do the midfield and the attack, again bar Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15523 on: Today at 11:47:32 am »
Quote from: Wool on Today at 11:35:00 am
Robbos been stinking the place out for a while and weve not really bothered to rotate there despite having a fairly capable alternative. Theres not much evidence to back what youre saying.

So why do all the other positions get rotated? Centrebacks, the attack bar Salah, the midfield? All those positions are very heavily rotated.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15524 on: Today at 11:56:58 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:46:46 am
But every other position gets rotated more or less. Centre backs get rotated bar Virgil, as do the midfield and the attack, again bar Salah.

They dont though :D

We have a good quality back-up left back who barely gets a kick despite Robbo also have a stinker of a season. Mo doesn't rotate, Alisson, doesn't rotate, Virg doesn't rotate, Trent doesn't rotate. Fundamentally there's a group of players who are seemingly going to play the vast majority of games regardless of form. And CB doesn't get rotated. We pretty much play whoever we think is in the best form alongside VVD and the shirt is theirs until they get injured. We dont rotate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15525 on: Today at 11:59:12 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:36:36 am
The payment would be made in installments, so I don't buy if we sign Bellingham it's most of our budget.

Just because it's paid in installments doesn't mean it wouldn't still use our budget up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15526 on: Today at 12:12:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:56:58 am
They dont though :D

We have a good quality back-up left back who barely gets a kick despite Robbo also have a stinker of a season. Mo doesn't rotate, Alisson, doesn't rotate, Virg doesn't rotate, Trent doesn't rotate. Fundamentally there's a group of players who are seemingly going to play the vast majority of games regardless of form. And CB doesn't get rotated. We pretty much play whoever we think is in the best form alongside VVD and the shirt is theirs until they get injured. We dont rotate.

None of them have anywhere near the quality of player to substitute for them. But as you said form dictates which centrebacks play. If we had a really good full back to play instead of Trent then he could very well be dropped.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15527 on: Today at 12:12:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:59:12 am
Just because it's paid in installments doesn't mean it wouldn't still use our budget up.

I know FSG are stingy but if 20-30m this summer uses up most of our budget we should just pack it in now
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15528 on: Today at 12:17:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:12:49 pm
None of them have anywhere near the quality of player to substitute for them. But as you said form dictates which centrebacks play. If we had a really good full back to play instead of Trent then he could very well be dropped.

No. Form dictates for maybe one game who plays alongside Virg, and then the shirt is theirs until the inevitable injury regardless of form. Usually Matip, now Konate. We dont rotate. Robbo has had a quality player in Tsimikas 'backing him up' for three years and has always been undeniably first choice, despite his level dropping. There are players we dont rotate, one of them is Trent. Unless you're talking about signing Hakimi. Its clearly a bit of a blind spot with the gaffer, he has certain players that he just wants on the pitch. Alisson, Trent, Virg, Robbo, Salah.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15529 on: Today at 12:18:01 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:12:58 pm
I know FSG are stingy but if 20-30m this summer uses up most of our budget we should just pack it in now

It won't just be about this summer. Not sure what net spend we're averaging a year but £25m for next 5 years will have a big impact on our buget.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15530 on: Today at 12:24:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:18:01 pm
It won't just be about this summer. Not sure what net spend we're averaging a year but £25m for next 5 years will have a big impact on our buget.

I think the actual profit in our last accounts was something like 10 million, around that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15531 on: Today at 12:34:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:18:01 pm
It won't just be about this summer. Not sure what net spend we're averaging a year but £25m for next 5 years will have a big impact on our buget.

Hopefully we get investment, we need it badly but again its gone all quiet on that front
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15532 on: Today at 12:42:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:17:40 pm
No. Form dictates for maybe one game who plays alongside Virg, and then the shirt is theirs until the inevitable injury regardless of form. Usually Matip, now Konate. We dont rotate. Robbo has had a quality player in Tsimikas 'backing him up' for three years and has always been undeniably first choice, despite his level dropping. There are players we dont rotate, one of them is Trent. Unless you're talking about signing Hakimi. Its clearly a bit of a blind spot with the gaffer, he has certain players that he just wants on the pitch. Alisson, Trent, Virg, Robbo, Salah.

I have been all for the idea that certain players nearly always play. Last summer I argued against signing a full back because Trent was so vital and unique.

However, things change and unfortunately bar Alisson (and I believe Salah), none of those have shown the form any more which means they should play regardless of form. Its my opinion that we should be now buying a full back that can play ahead of Trent or at least push him to not take his place for granted.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15533 on: Today at 12:49:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:42:58 pm
I have been all for the idea that certain players nearly always play. Last summer I argued against signing a full back because Trent was so vital and unique.

However, things change and unfortunately bar Alisson (and I believe Salah), none of those have shown the form any more which means they should play regardless of form. Its my opinion that we should be now buying a full back that can play ahead of Trent or at least push him to not take his place for granted.

It doesn't make any sense ;D

We need a viable back-up. Hopefully between Gomez, Ramsay and a returning Bradley, we have that. The idea that we need to sign someone who could rotate with Trent in order for Trent to get his form back makes no sense. Firstly, I'm sure the manager is more than confident that he can do that without needing to spend money on another right back (when we already have quite a few). Secondly...again....he's in a group of players that we've shown don't really get dropped. Thirdly, he gets his form back and we've got a bit of a waste of talent sat on the bench. What we need to do is address the glaring midfield issue, which should by definition help the rest of the side (Trent more than most). If we dont think he's good enough to start anymore, then sell him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15534 on: Today at 01:07:21 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:34:29 pm
Hopefully we get investment, we need it badly but again its gone all quiet on that front

Said it for a while. It's our main hope now. Without investment we're going to need outrageous luck in the market to get the players required to challenge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15535 on: Today at 01:18:21 pm »
I really hope we get Bellingham despite it now being against the odds.

On the face of it spending that much on one player given the overall state of our squad makes a ton of sense on the surface but its a potentially transformative signing for the medium term and we can't challenge for major honors next season no matter what we do in my opinion

My bigger fear though is that if we don't get Bellingham I have no confidence we'll make the right acquisitions
I do think we'll invest significant money this summer for all sorts of reasons on and off the pitch but I've got no confidence that our 'process' of identifying the right targets and getting them is fit for purpose ... or to put it another way I don't think our plan B will be good enough so I hope we spunk the lot on the Brummie lad
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15536 on: Today at 01:19:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:07:21 pm
Without investment we're going to need outrageous luck in the market to get the players required to challenge.

Based on what? We've spent big before - VVD, Nunez etc - and are credibly being linked with £120m+ Bellingham
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15537 on: Today at 01:21:42 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:18:21 pm
I really hope we get Bellingham despite it now being against the odds.

On the face of it spending that much on one player given the overall state of our squad makes a ton of sense on the surface but its a potentially transformative signing for the medium term and we can't challenge for major honors next season no matter what we do in my opinion

My bigger fear though is that if we don't get Bellingham I have no confidence we'll make the right acquisitions
I do think we'll invest significant money this summer for all sorts of reasons on and off the pitch but I've got no confidence that our 'process' of identifying the right targets and getting them is fit for purpose ... or to put it another way I don't think our plan B will be good enough so I hope we spunk the lot on the Brummie lad

This is bang on. Theres very little to suggest that we know what we need right now. At least Bellingham is unicorn enough that it doesnt matter, hed be great.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15538 on: Today at 01:21:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:18:21 pm
I really hope we get Bellingham despite it now being against the odds.

On the face of it spending that much on one player given the overall state of our squad makes a ton of sense on the surface but its a potentially transformative signing for the medium term and we can't challenge for major honors next season no matter what we do in my opinion

My bigger fear though is that if we don't get Bellingham I have no confidence we'll make the right acquisitions
I do think we'll invest significant money this summer for all sorts of reasons on and off the pitch but I've got no confidence that our 'process' of identifying the right targets and getting them is fit for purpose ... or to put it another way I don't think our plan B will be good enough so I hope we spunk the lot on the Brummie lad

Exactly and we'd end up spending £120 mill on 3/4 midfilders over the years anyway.

Really do hope we get him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15539 on: Today at 01:28:14 pm »
Dortmund's season ends the same weekend as ours (unless they get the cup final but got a tough draw) so hopefully end of May time he's over for a medical and it's done. No real need for this one to drag, it helps no one but don't think we'll hear before then given Dortmund's title challenge.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15540 on: Today at 01:28:14 pm »
Anyone catch Klopp's press conference today? When talking about Chelsea he said something like 'Kante is back and Mason might be'. Using Mount's first name was a bit odd I thought, unless he knows him.

I guess what I'm taking from that is that we're signing Mount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15541 on: Today at 01:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:28:14 pm
Anyone catch Klopp's press conference today? When talking about Chelsea he said something like 'Kante is back and Mason might be'. Using Mount's first name was a bit odd I thought, unless he knows him.

I guess what I'm taking from that is that we're signing Mount.

Of course he's back for Liverpool. Why wouldn't he be?  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15542 on: Today at 01:45:47 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:32:06 pm
Of course he's back for Liverpool. Why wouldn't he be?  ;D
Him and Courtois together would beat us playing as two men. Both the pricks are on it against us every time.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15543 on: Today at 01:54:00 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm
We've still been decent and proactive in making transfers recently for the forward line and for Konate in the backline.

We spent big on Nunez.  Not as established as Alisson, Fabinho, VVD, etc, but we still shelled out big money.

We spent quite a lot on Jota although it was structured in a way and we did send Hoever the other way.

Diaz and Gakpo were two of the hottest names in Europe.  We got them with a great price thanks to PSV and Porto having to meet financial obligations (this is actually similar to how we got Salah.  Mo was one of the top performers in Serie A and was a great fit and we got him for a low price because Roma needed to meet FFP obligations).

Konate was signed thanks to a release clause.

The problem is we basically stopped doing this for physically and technically gifted midfielders.  It's baffling how we let it get to this level.
-Big money (Tchouameni - we didn't get it over the line)
-Players in favorable situations to sign (e.g. release clause, contract running out, club needs to sell)
-An early gamble (e.g. Kone from Ligue 2 directly, Tchouameni after a year at Monaco or even direct from Bordeaux, etc)
-Youth prospect (e.g. a 16-year old from a Ligue 2 team; a 17-year old from a League 1 club, etc; essentially the Harvey Elliot/Fabio Carvalho equivalent)

Like, basically nothing.  It's not like our transfer record is bad here.  We just didn't sign anyone.  Whether or not Gakpo and Nunez work out, the proactive nature of us getting Diaz in or Gakpo is January is nothing like what we did for the midfield.  Even for Konate.  It was after an injury crisis, but it was still needed even with VVD, Matip, and Gomez back.  It's now very clear how important Konate was as a signing.

Whether it's finally getting a quality backup for the front 3 (Jota), being cautious with injuries (Konate), or being proactive in transition (Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo), we at least looked at the attack and backline.  We just never did anything in midfield.

I know there are some posters that love to ridicule transfer talk, but here's the thing:  Liverpool are generally good at them.  Why wouldn't you advocate for more transfers if the club was making good decisions?  Of course, there's some consternation about the fit of recent signings, but regardless, our record of success of big money transfers is very high.  So why stop?

We made the criminal mistake of thinking we couldn't be improved, so why bother buying anyone? Sat still for 2 years and here we are. We've been playing catch-up ever since. We are 2 years, 4 windows and £100 - £200m off where we need to be.

If we'd have stayed active in those years, and brought in bonified 1st team challengers, then in all likelihood we'd be in a much better place now. This is what most other top teams do. Continual improvement. Madrid, Bayern, Man City, Barca (until recenly).

We are reactive now, rather then proactive, and it's hard to see a quick way out without a boatload of money. We are also asking new players to come in and save the world, which will only add pressure. There is no transition period for them. They need to come in and do a job from day 1.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15544 on: Today at 01:55:20 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 01:45:47 pm
Him and Courtois together would beat us playing as two men. Both the pricks are on it against us every time.

And Hazard used to be as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15545 on: Today at 02:10:21 pm »
Does Paul Tomkins have contacts at the club still? Because his latest piece gives very positive insights about Bellingham to LFC.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15546 on: Today at 02:12:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 02:10:21 pm
Does Paul Tomkins have contacts at the club still? Because his latest piece gives very positive insights about Bellingham to LFC.

If it's positive then yes, he has great contacts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15547 on: Today at 02:12:28 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 02:10:21 pm
Does Paul Tomkins have contacts at the club still? Because his latest piece gives very positive insights about Bellingham to LFC.

Get in!

Announce St Jude of Stourbridge.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15548 on: Today at 02:14:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:55:20 pm
And Hazard used to be as well.
Good shout.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15549 on: Today at 02:28:08 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 02:10:21 pm
Does Paul Tomkins have contacts at the club still? Because his latest piece gives very positive insights about Bellingham to LFC.

This one?

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/liverpool-a-ferrari-about-to-get

:)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15550 on: Today at 02:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:36:36 am
The payment would be made in installments, so I don't buy if we sign Bellingham it's most of our budget.

Sure, but it could be one initial payment of £100m then twenty more installments of £1m each. There is no guarantee Dortmund will agree to our wanted payment terms so there will be some give and take there. Not saying signing Jude will prevent other things but it surely will tie up a lot of the money one way or another.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15551 on: Today at 02:52:59 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 02:28:08 pm
This one?

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/liverpool-a-ferrari-about-to-get

:)

Quote
Liverpool had a deal lined up for Moisés Caicedo, 21, but his complicated stable of multiple agents kept asking for a bigger slice of the pie. (Fast, skilful, energetic.)
Hmmm. Hopefully we go back in for him assuming this isnt bollocks.
