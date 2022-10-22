I really hope we get Bellingham despite it now being against the odds.



On the face of it spending that much on one player given the overall state of our squad makes a ton of sense on the surface but its a potentially transformative signing for the medium term and we can't challenge for major honors next season no matter what we do in my opinion



My bigger fear though is that if we don't get Bellingham I have no confidence we'll make the right acquisitions

I do think we'll invest significant money this summer for all sorts of reasons on and off the pitch but I've got no confidence that our 'process' of identifying the right targets and getting them is fit for purpose ... or to put it another way I don't think our plan B will be good enough so I hope we spunk the lot on the Brummie lad

