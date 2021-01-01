Robbo perhaps but he cost less than £10 million where Gallagher would be touching £30.



Gini and Mane were absolutely good enough for top 4 when signed. They were both by far and away the best players for the clubs they came from



Also there is zero evidence whatsoever that Connor Gallagher is the right player for us. His stats rank him similar to Oxlade and Milner this year, there is nothing to his game above mediocre.



This is a player who 6 months ago was seen as a legitimate and valid transfer target for relegation threatened Everton. His level is no more than 15th



True but if you think about him as a player who can cover Trent weaknesses and give him more freedom to attack then maybe he is worth it. As a backup player of course.