LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15480 on: Today at 01:36:21 am
Joyce saying Bellingham was keen on the idea of moving to Anfield, before the weekend.
YWNA

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15481 on: Today at 01:48:02 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:03:24 pm
Robbo perhaps but he cost less than £10 million where Gallagher would be touching £30.

Gini and Mane were absolutely good enough for top 4 when signed. They were both by far and away the best players for the clubs they came from

Also there is zero evidence whatsoever that Connor Gallagher is the right player for us. His stats rank him similar to Oxlade and Milner this year, there is nothing to his game above mediocre.

This is a player who 6 months ago was seen as a legitimate and valid transfer target for relegation threatened Everton. His level is no more than 15th

True but if you think about him as a player who can cover Trent weaknesses and give him more freedom to attack then maybe he is worth it. As a backup player of course.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15482 on: Today at 02:01:49 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 11:45:29 am
They have an ethos to spend what we make (including sales). Have they suggested they will change that and go stupid like other clubs?
Yet we keep letting players go for free
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15483 on: Today at 02:07:18 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:36:21 am
Joyce saying Bellingham was keen on the idea of moving to Anfield, before the weekend.

What does that mean? He thinks we're too bad for him to fix it?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15484 on: Today at 02:16:05 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 02:07:18 am
What does that mean? He thinks we're too bad for him to fix it?

Joyce piece brings up how Bellingham alone won't solve all our problems, but mentions ahead of the weekend he was very much keen on joining. Doesn't mention if he still is after the weekend.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15485 on: Today at 02:28:30 am
He was talking about the Bayern v Dortmund match dickheads not ours.  ;D

And secondly how would Joyce know that excatly unless hes' talked to Jude?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15486 on: Today at 02:34:37 am
It needs more than Bellingham, obviously. Two very good midfielders, minimum, preferably three. And a central defender.
