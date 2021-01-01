We've still been decent and proactive in making transfers recently for the forward line and for Konate in the backline.



We spent big on Nunez. Not as established as Alisson, Fabinho, VVD, etc, but we still shelled out big money.



We spent quite a lot on Jota although it was structured in a way and we did send Hoever the other way.



Diaz and Gakpo were two of the hottest names in Europe. We got them with a great price thanks to PSV and Porto having to meet financial obligations (this is actually similar to how we got Salah. Mo was one of the top performers in Serie A and was a great fit and we got him for a low price because Roma needed to meet FFP obligations).



Konate was signed thanks to a release clause.



The problem is we basically stopped doing this for physically and technically gifted midfielders. It's baffling how we let it get to this level.

-Big money (Tchouameni - we didn't get it over the line)

-Players in favorable situations to sign (e.g. release clause, contract running out, club needs to sell)

-An early gamble (e.g. Kone from Ligue 2 directly, Tchouameni after a year at Monaco or even direct from Bordeaux, etc)

-Youth prospect (e.g. a 16-year old from a Ligue 2 team; a 17-year old from a League 1 club, etc; essentially the Harvey Elliot/Fabio Carvalho equivalent)



Like, basically nothing. It's not like our transfer record is bad here. We just didn't sign anyone. Whether or not Gakpo and Nunez work out, the proactive nature of us getting Diaz in or Gakpo is January is nothing like what we did for the midfield. Even for Konate. It was after an injury crisis, but it was still needed even with VVD, Matip, and Gomez back. It's now very clear how important Konate was as a signing.



Whether it's finally getting a quality backup for the front 3 (Jota), being cautious with injuries (Konate), or being proactive in transition (Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo), we at least looked at the attack and backline. We just never did anything in midfield.



I know there are some posters that love to ridicule transfer talk, but here's the thing: Liverpool are generally good at them. Why wouldn't you advocate for more transfers if the club was making good decisions? Of course, there's some consternation about the fit of recent signings, but regardless, our record of success of big money transfers is very high. So why stop?