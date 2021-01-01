« previous next »
Im not overly worried about individual links. When we spend decent money on players they tend to work out. Was a bit worried about Darwin and Gakpo but now both look very good fits. Still have that level of trust in getting good players who fit our type of football, my worry is whether we sign enough of them.

I have got no idea how you can say that Nunez and Gapko look like good fits. They both look like very good players but at the moment neither look like good fits. The whole forward line looks like a mess of muddled thinking.
Hes brilliant isnt he? Seems like hes bought into the Saudis though.

Our failure to get him, for what was a very low fee, isn't great. Sleep walked into have a non existent midfield through a combination of hubris and naivety.
Our failure to get him, for what was a very low fee, isn't great. Sleep walked into have a non existent midfield through a combination of hubris and naivety.

We were too busy sitting on our hands and patting ourselves on the back because of how brilliant we were. Not planning ahead.
We were too busy sitting on our hands and patting ourselves on the back because of how brilliant we were. Not planning ahead.

That brief we gave to journos that we liked to sit back, enjoy and laugh at other clubs on transfer deadline night is criminal.
That brief we gave to journos that we liked to sit back, enjoy and laugh at other clubs on transfer deadline night is criminal.

It was. We were literally at the very top, probably didnt want to upset the squad. I can understand to a certain extent but still its a huge opportunity missed to strengthen and stay at the top.
That brief we gave to journos that we liked to sit back, enjoy and laugh at other clubs on transfer deadline night is criminal.

Karma always bites you on the arse.

Now others are laugjing at us.
That brief we gave to journos that we liked to sit back, enjoy and laugh at other clubs on transfer deadline night is criminal.

Ridiculous you would think we won 3 CLs in a row or something.
Hopefully Orny has something in his monday round up thing. A target, a SD, anything. I'll cling to any bit of news, though if it's bad news then he's unreliable so doesn't matter  ;D
Our failure to get him, for what was a very low fee, isn't great. Sleep walked into have a non existent midfield through a combination of hubris and naivety.
Newcastle paid Lyon his transfer fee upfront. It was not cheap.
Yeah, to talk about Gruimares as if it wasnt a situation where Aulas named his price and the Saudis didnt blink isnt really fair. They looked nailed on for relegation to boot and guarenteed him CL level wages regardless.  Nobody else was coming close to those terms.
Newcastle paid Lyon his transfer fee upfront. It was not cheap.

it would not have impacted us in a major way, we see nowhere near breaching FFP, just accept it was a mistake not to sign a player of his quality
Yeah it's gonna be a long Summer. With our huge £5 budget, we'll probably buy two duds then another bench-warmer towards September after we lose a few games.
We've still been decent and proactive in making transfers recently for the forward line and for Konate in the backline.

We spent big on Nunez.  Not as established as Alisson, Fabinho, VVD, etc, but we still shelled out big money.

We spent quite a lot on Jota although it was structured in a way and we did send Hoever the other way.

Diaz and Gakpo were two of the hottest names in Europe.  We got them with a great price thanks to PSV and Porto having to meet financial obligations (this is actually similar to how we got Salah.  Mo was one of the top performers in Serie A and was a great fit and we got him for a low price because Roma needed to meet FFP obligations).

Konate was signed thanks to a release clause.

The problem is we basically stopped doing this for physically and technically gifted midfielders.  It's baffling how we let it get to this level.
-Big money (Tchouameni - we didn't get it over the line)
-Players in favorable situations to sign (e.g. release clause, contract running out, club needs to sell)
-An early gamble (e.g. Kone from Ligue 2 directly, Tchouameni after a year at Monaco or even direct from Bordeaux, etc)
-Youth prospect (e.g. a 16-year old from a Ligue 2 team; a 17-year old from a League 1 club, etc; essentially the Harvey Elliot/Fabio Carvalho equivalent)

Like, basically nothing.  It's not like our transfer record is bad here.  We just didn't sign anyone.  Whether or not Gakpo and Nunez work out, the proactive nature of us getting Diaz in or Gakpo is January is nothing like what we did for the midfield.  Even for Konate.  It was after an injury crisis, but it was still needed even with VVD, Matip, and Gomez back.  It's now very clear how important Konate was as a signing.

Whether it's finally getting a quality backup for the front 3 (Jota), being cautious with injuries (Konate), or being proactive in transition (Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo), we at least looked at the attack and backline.  We just never did anything in midfield.

I know there are some posters that love to ridicule transfer talk, but here's the thing:  Liverpool are generally good at them.  Why wouldn't you advocate for more transfers if the club was making good decisions?  Of course, there's some consternation about the fit of recent signings, but regardless, our record of success of big money transfers is very high.  So why stop?
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:41:20 pm
We were too busy sitting on our hands and patting ourselves on the back because of how brilliant we were. Not planning ahead.

Actually we were buying Luis Diaz but alright
We've still been decent and proactive in making transfers recently for the forward line and for Konate in the backline.

We spent big on Nunez.  Not as established as Alisson, Fabinho, VVD, etc, but we still shelled out big money.

We spent quite a lot on Jota although it was structured in a way and we did send Hoever the other way.

Diaz and Gakpo were two of the hottest names in Europe.  We got them with a great price thanks to PSV and Porto having to meet financial obligations (this is actually similar to how we got Salah.  Mo was one of the top performers in Serie A and was a great fit and we got him for a low price because Roma needed to meet FFP obligations).

Konate was signed thanks to a release clause.

The problem is we basically stopped doing this for physically and technically gifted midfielders.  It's baffling how we let it get to this level.
-Big money (Tchouameni - we didn't get it over the line)
-Players in favorable situations to sign (e.g. release clause, contract running out, club needs to sell)
-An early gamble (e.g. Kone from Ligue 2 directly, Tchouameni after a year at Monaco or even direct from Bordeaux, etc)
-Youth prospect (e.g. a 16-year old from a Ligue 2 team; a 17-year old from a League 1 club, etc; essentially the Harvey Elliot/Fabio Carvalho equivalent)

Like, basically nothing.  It's not like our transfer record is bad here.  We just didn't sign anyone.  Whether or not Gakpo and Nunez work out, the proactive nature of us getting Diaz in or Gakpo is January is nothing like what we did for the midfield.  Even for Konate.  It was after an injury crisis, but it was still needed even with VVD, Matip, and Gomez back.  It's now very clear how important Konate was as a signing.

Whether it's finally getting a quality backup for the front 3 (Jota), being cautious with injuries (Konate), or being proactive in transition (Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo), we at least looked at the attack and backline.  We just never did anything in midfield.

I know there are some posters that love to ridicule transfer talk, but here's the thing:  Liverpool are generally good at them.  Why wouldn't you advocate for more transfers if the club was making good decisions?  Of course, there's some consternation about the fit of recent signings, but regardless, our record of success of big money transfers is very high.  So why stop?

its a classic problem, the clubs results under a genius manager allow the money men to be more stingy then they would under an average manager, once the bean counters run a football club the decline is inevitable, FSG invested to get the club successful because of their own long term benefit, once the club has established itself they took the foot off the gas financially, now we have another hill to climb and they want an investor to foot the bill for them

Is Asprilla still around? Tinos doing his thing.

There ain't no party like a Thomas Partey
After Conor Gallagher according to Delaney:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfer-news-conor-gallagher-chelsea-b2312571.html

I know people hate him on here, but I think he would currently start for us. Would be a decent player in a Klopp team I think. Should not be the only midfielder we buy obviously.
I know people hate him on here, but I think he would currently start for us. Would be a decent player in a Klopp team I think. Should not be the only midfielder we buy obviously.

Nah, he is shite.
I know people hate him on here, but I think he would currently start for us. Would be a decent player in a Klopp team I think. Should not be the only midfielder we buy obviously.

I think the barrier should be way higher than "Would currently start for us".

I think the real leveller should be would they currently start for a top 4 team. Gallagher absolutely wouldn't imho
Nah, he is shite.

He is shite and he would start for us
I think the barrier should be way higher than "Would currently start for us".

I think the real leveller should be would they currently start for a top 4 team. Gallagher absolutely wouldn't imho
Same could have been said about Robbo, Gini, maybe even someone like Mane at the time we signed them. It's not about signing the best players on paper, we need to get back to signing the right players for the team.
I know people hate him on here, but I think he would currently start for us. Would be a decent player in a Klopp team I think. Should not be the only midfielder we buy obviously.

Erm 90% of midfielders would probably start for us currently. If you can run about and stick a foot in youd probably be starting for us currently.
He is shite and he would start for us

Is that the bar? I mean, if its our ambition to challenge for Europa places then yeah, lets spend £40m on him.
Same could have been said about Robbo, Gini, maybe even someone like Mane at the time we signed them. It's not about signing the best players on paper, we need to get back to signing the right players for the team.

He is so away from that sort of signing. Mane was a class player, Robertson cost £8m and Gini has a skill set that Gallagher doesnt have.

Also he would cost way more than what all of them cost.

You cant just use lower profile signings to justify signing shite players.
Same could have been said about Robbo, Gini, maybe even someone like Mane at the time we signed them. It's not about signing the best players on paper, we need to get back to signing the right players for the team.

Robbo perhaps but he cost less than £10 million where Gallagher would be touching £30.

Gini and Mane were absolutely good enough for top 4 when signed. They were both by far and away the best players for the clubs they came from

Also there is zero evidence whatsoever that Connor Gallagher is the right player for us. His stats rank him similar to Oxlade and Milner this year, there is nothing to his game above mediocre.

This is a player who 6 months ago was seen as a legitimate and valid transfer target for relegation threatened Everton. His level is no more than 15th
Is that the bar? I mean, if its our ambition to challenge for Europa places then yeah, lets spend £40m on him.

He's below that level let me honest.

Gallagher tracks in a similar level to Nunes. Frankly that sort of move would be best for him, to a club like Leicester or Wolves or West Ham, that's the peak of his level
Is that the bar? I mean, if its our ambition to challenge for Europa places then yeah, lets spend £40m on him.

Im just referring to how bad we currently are, why the sign him when we can get Kone for less?
Im just referring to how bad we currently are, why the sign him when we can get Kone for less?

I dont believe he is a target. If he is then we have packed in looking at any sort of stats and are just scrambling around for anyone.
I dont believe he is a target. If he is then we have packed in looking at any sort of stats and are just scrambling around for anyone.

I don't think he is a target either, but if he is, it's a sign we have no money. That's the only explanation I have.

But I think it is bollocks
