Shameful. Not sure why. Never seen enough of him.



I've seen a bit of him and to be honest, I'm not enthused by that link either. But it's from a journalist who doesn't really have a history of calling our transfers so at this stage I'm a bit sceptical. Plus, we're going to get linked with dozens of players between now August so best to take everything with a pinch of salt until a credible journalist says something.Like I said, I'm not particularly excited by that particular link, nor by someone like Mount but given our history, I think we'll be lining up next season with at least a couple of players who we haven't been seriously linked with yet, and maybe a couple we have.It's all very exciting the transfer window (albeit I suspect a lot will find it necessary to whinge a lot about every single link).