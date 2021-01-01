Lol at this thread, came in to see if thered been any reliable links in the Sundays and met with someone saying we sell Trent, one poster reckoning well sell one of our three best lads in the summer and someone else suggesting there is no one worth saving in the squad.



This website is basically Twitter nowadays but without the character limit.



We clearly need a couple of signings in midfield and possible one at the back but the lack of respect and histrionics related to this team, a team that has given us everything (literally and figuratively) over the past 5 years, is pathetic.