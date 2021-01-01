« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 553414 times)

Offline spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15320 on: Today at 08:05:05 am »
Something will happen with regard to transfer money. FSG entire model is about raising the value of the club and that value is almost entirely predicted at dining at the top table. Several seasons out of CL will harm that valuation and put off potential buyers. So money will be spent even if it means restructuring the bank loan for immediate short term funds.
Offline stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15321 on: Today at 09:28:41 am »
Lol at this thread, came in to see if thered been any reliable links in the Sundays and met with someone saying we sell Trent, one poster reckoning well sell one of our three best lads in the summer and someone else suggesting there is no one worth saving in the squad.

This website is basically Twitter nowadays but without the character limit.

We clearly need a couple of signings in midfield and possible one at the back but the lack of respect and histrionics related to this team, a team that has given us everything (literally and figuratively) over the past 5 years, is pathetic.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15322 on: Today at 09:42:48 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:28:41 am
Lol at this thread, came in to see if thered been any reliable links in the Sundays and met with someone saying we sell Trent, one poster reckoning well sell one of our three best lads in the summer and someone else suggesting there is no one worth saving in the squad.

This website is basically Twitter nowadays but without the character limit.

We clearly need a couple of signings in midfield and possible one at the back but the lack of respect and histrionics related to this team, a team that has given us everything (literally and figuratively) over the past 5 years, is pathetic.

 ;)
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15323 on: Today at 09:43:24 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:23:38 am
No but they'd probably pay 60-70 and if the players wants to leave, as we've seen we won't stop players leaving against their will.

Lots of teams Champions league sides would still jump at the chance to take Van Dijk.

Top players want to be playing CL football and sadly the club have let our big players down with lack of investment in the wider squad due to blind loyalty in certain individuals.

I'd only say 30% likely but I can see 1 of the 3 going. I wouldn't remotely blame them for wanting to go either we're a fucking shit show from top to bottom.

I think all our big players will be fine with one season without UCL. I think the big test is the direction the club go in this summer. If we're spending £50m-£100m and other clubs £200m-£250m I can see them wanting out in the next year or so. Alisson for example is far too good to be playing Europa/Europa conference league on a regular basis. Huge summer for FSG. John Henry's comments on not changing approach should be ringing alarm bells with everyone.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15324 on: Today at 09:48:06 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm
Not based on some of the comments in the main (Liverpool FC) - pretty much every player "needs to be sold".

Some heads properly falling off. :(

And the manager in some cases.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15325 on: Today at 09:48:19 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm
Not based on some of the comments in the main (Liverpool FC) - pretty much every player "needs to be sold".

Some heads properly falling off. :(
Ridiculous. Sell Salah. Sell Trent.

Talk about throwing your toys out of the pram.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15326 on: Today at 09:49:12 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:48:06 am
And the manager in some cases.
Really?

Spoilt ##££&&22.
Offline red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15327 on: Today at 09:50:32 am »
Think we will see Athur Melo signed on a permanent contract for 30 million and Adama Traore at 40 million, business done this summer.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15328 on: Today at 09:52:10 am »

Christian Falk is crediting interest in Manu Kone but days its dependent on the Bellingham situation, not sure what he means by that but hes clearly the type we need

Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15329 on: Today at 09:52:12 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:49:12 am
Really?

Spoilt ##££&&22.

Talk about him losing his mind and Potter coming in. Lovely stuff.
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15330 on: Today at 09:52:36 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:50:32 am
Think we will see Athur Melo signed on a permanent contract for 30 million and Adama Traore at 40 million, business done this summer.

Is that you Craig?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15331 on: Today at 09:58:14 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:52:12 am
Talk about him losing his mind and Potter coming in. Lovely stuff.
Ah you are kidding ;D
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15332 on: Today at 10:14:12 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:58:14 am
Ah you are kidding ;D

This thread could do with being lightened up a bit but alas no, I'm not kidding.
Offline RedBec1993

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15333 on: Today at 10:17:07 am »
If we dont get top 4 will our ability to spend big be impacted? As in FFP wise?
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15334 on: Today at 10:29:28 am »
Kim
Ugarte/Luis
Bellingham
Mount/Nunes/Le Fee

Think above should be the minimum, with a RB (depending on how highly we rate Ramsay) and a right forward  Cherki would be great.

But thats probably about 250m on transfer fees before adding depth on right side, so would need a chunky sale youd imagine.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15335 on: Today at 10:30:30 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:14:12 am
This thread could do with being lightened up a bit but alas no, I'm not kidding.
Jeez I saw. Flipping hell. Stupidest thing I've seen on here in recent years.

Guess we can still laugh at Chelsea ;D
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15336 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:29:28 am
Kim
Ugarte/Luis
Bellingham
Mount/Nunes/Le Fee

Think above should be the minimum, with a RB (depending on how highly we rate Ramsay) and a right forward  Cherki would be great.

But thats probably about 250m on transfer fees before adding depth on right side, so would need a chunky sale youd imagine.
It needs to be approx 250 before even considering sales. If the owners cant see the scale of the problems then weve got absolutely massive issues ahead. Were miles off.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15337 on: Today at 10:32:19 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:31:20 am
It needs to be approx 250 before even considering sales. If the owners cant see the scale of the problems then weve got absolutely massive issues ahead. Were miles off.
We won't be spending £250 million. It'd be extremely unlikely.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15338 on: Today at 10:33:33 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:29:28 am
But thats probably about 250m on transfer fees before adding depth on right side, so would need a chunky sale youd imagine.
There's a Charlie Adam joke to be made there somehow.
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15339 on: Today at 10:34:09 am »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:28:41 am
Lol at this thread, came in to see if thered been any reliable links in the Sundays and met with someone saying we sell Trent, one poster reckoning well sell one of our three best lads in the summer and someone else suggesting there is no one worth saving in the squad.

This website is basically Twitter nowadays but without the character limit.

We clearly need a couple of signings in midfield and possible one at the back but the lack of respect and histrionics related to this team, a team that has given us everything (literally and figuratively) over the past 5 years, is pathetic.

Well said. A touch harsh on the website, which clearly has a far better ratio than Twitter in terms of histrionics but that last paragraph is absolutely spot on.
Offline Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15340 on: Today at 10:37:49 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:31:20 am
It needs to be approx 250 before even considering sales. If the owners cant see the scale of the problems then weve got absolutely massive issues ahead. Were miles off.

Why does need to be any specific amount? Isn't it just about getting the right players in, rather than spending shit loads of money. $250m could get us Maguire, Anthony and Pogba but that would've been a terrible way to spend money. Yeah, ok, we're clearly in for a quality midfielder who will cost upwards of $100m on his own, but the point is that he's the right player, not the most expensive.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15341 on: Today at 10:39:47 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:32:19 am
We won't be spending £250 million. It'd be extremely unlikely.
In a market where 50 buys you ordinary, anything less is insufficient. Weve got no FFP issues, and teams around us will spend upwards of that. We will be left behind for a long time unless the investment this summer is serious. There are already five teams clearly better than us on the pitch at the moment and three of them will go mad again. Owners need to piss or get off the pot. Bellingham alone will be 120ish if he comes.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15342 on: Today at 10:40:59 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:37:49 am
Why does need to be any specific amount? Isn't it just about getting the right players in, rather than spending shit loads of money. $250m could get us Maguire, Anthony and Pogba but that would've been a terrible way to spend money. Yeah, ok, we're clearly in for a quality midfielder who will cost upwards of $100m on his own, but the point is that he's the right player, not the most expensive.
Its a random figure but youve alluded to Bellingham yourself. Thats already north of 100. 250 is being conservative when you consider the state of the current squad.
Online Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15343 on: Today at 10:41:12 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:37:49 am
Why does need to be any specific amount? Isn't it just about getting the right players in, rather than spending shit loads of money. $250m could get us Maguire, Anthony and Pogba but that would've been a terrible way to spend money. Yeah, ok, we're clearly in for a quality midfielder who will cost upwards of $100m on his own, but the point is that he's the right player, not the most expensive.

True but this summer the market will be more inflated than ever, especially after Chelseas antics - even players with few minutes or minimum experience in European leagues are going for what would have been record fees a few seasons ago.

Add to that weve seemingly gone away from an analytics approach (Gakpo signing, some of our renewals) and I think youre comfortably at 250m for 3-5 players.
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15344 on: Today at 10:44:03 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:40:59 am
Its a random figure but youve alluded to Bellingham yourself. Thats already north of 100. 250 is being conservative when you consider the state of the current squad.

Yep, it's the least we'll need. 45m - 50m is a pretty basic starting point now for any old trash let alone top quality or players with a big reputation or at a biggish club. Might get the odd exception where there's a favourable contract situation or he's at a small club in a shit league but as always they'll be pretty rare. If they can't deliver then they need to try harder to sell the club.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15345 on: Today at 10:50:43 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:39:47 am
In a market where 50 buys you ordinary, anything less is insufficient. Weve got no FFP issues, and teams around us will spend upwards of that. We will be left behind for a long time unless the investment this summer is serious. There are already five teams clearly better than us on the pitch at the moment and three of them will go mad again. Owners need to piss or get off the pot. Bellingham alone will be 120ish if he comes.
What's the most we've spent (not including sales) under FSG in a summer?

Not bothered about the cost of players (outside of Bellingham who is a MUST).
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15346 on: Today at 11:03:54 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:52:10 am
Christian Falk is crediting interest in Manu Kone but days its dependent on the Bellingham situation, not sure what he means by that but hes clearly the type we need

I guess he is saying if Bellingham doesnt join we will go for Kone.

Typical journo keeping his options open by being vague.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15347 on: Today at 11:07:17 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:50:43 am
What's the most we've spent (not including sales) under FSG in a summer?

Not bothered about the cost of players (outside of Bellingham who is a MUST).
No idea but its clear that this cant be a weve always done it like that summer. Let me change your question to when was the last time the squad was in absolute peril? Past transfer windows should be no measure for this one.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15348 on: Today at 11:19:00 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:07:17 am
No idea but its clear that this cant be a weve always done it like that summer. Let me change your question to when was the last time the squad was in absolute peril? Past transfer windows should be no measure for this one.
We have always done it like that though ;D so would the club change it's philosophy now because of a bad season?

Absolute peril is abit extreme. 3 midfielders is a must this summer. Other areas of concern eg centre back would have to be addressed after this summer probably.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15349 on: Today at 11:20:14 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 11:07:17 am
No idea but its clear that this cant be a weve always done it like that summer. Let me change your question to when was the last time the squad was in absolute peril? Past transfer windows should be no measure for this one.

The summer we signed Benteke and Bobby but sold Sterling. We spent about £20m net.

So not sure FSG care enough about winning to change their approach. I'd be amazed if we spent £250m some are saying.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15350 on: Today at 11:22:11 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:19:00 am
We have always done it like that though ;D so would the club change it's philosophy now because of a bad season?

Absolute peril is abit extreme. 3 midfielders is a must this summer. Other areas of concern eg centre back would have to be addressed after this summer probably.

First three Klopp summer transfer windows we signed 5 players more or less every window. Why do we have to stop at 3 now?
