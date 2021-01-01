« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 08:05:05 am
Something will happen with regard to transfer money. FSG entire model is about raising the value of the club and that value is almost entirely predicted at dining at the top table. Several seasons out of CL will harm that valuation and put off potential buyers. So money will be spent even if it means restructuring the bank loan for immediate short term funds.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:28:41 am
Lol at this thread, came in to see if thered been any reliable links in the Sundays and met with someone saying we sell Trent, one poster reckoning well sell one of our three best lads in the summer and someone else suggesting there is no one worth saving in the squad.

This website is basically Twitter nowadays but without the character limit.

We clearly need a couple of signings in midfield and possible one at the back but the lack of respect and histrionics related to this team, a team that has given us everything (literally and figuratively) over the past 5 years, is pathetic.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:42:48 am
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 09:28:41 am
Lol at this thread, came in to see if thered been any reliable links in the Sundays and met with someone saying we sell Trent, one poster reckoning well sell one of our three best lads in the summer and someone else suggesting there is no one worth saving in the squad.

This website is basically Twitter nowadays but without the character limit.

We clearly need a couple of signings in midfield and possible one at the back but the lack of respect and histrionics related to this team, a team that has given us everything (literally and figuratively) over the past 5 years, is pathetic.

 ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:43:24 am
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:23:38 am
No but they'd probably pay 60-70 and if the players wants to leave, as we've seen we won't stop players leaving against their will.

Lots of teams Champions league sides would still jump at the chance to take Van Dijk.

Top players want to be playing CL football and sadly the club have let our big players down with lack of investment in the wider squad due to blind loyalty in certain individuals.

I'd only say 30% likely but I can see 1 of the 3 going. I wouldn't remotely blame them for wanting to go either we're a fucking shit show from top to bottom.

I think all our big players will be fine with one season without UCL. I think the big test is the direction the club go in this summer. If we're spending £50m-£100m and other clubs £200m-£250m I can see them wanting out in the next year or so. Alisson for example is far too good to be playing Europa/Europa conference league on a regular basis. Huge summer for FSG. John Henry's comments on not changing approach should be ringing alarm bells with everyone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:48:06 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm
Not based on some of the comments in the main (Liverpool FC) - pretty much every player "needs to be sold".

Some heads properly falling off. :(

And the manager in some cases.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:48:19 am
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm
Not based on some of the comments in the main (Liverpool FC) - pretty much every player "needs to be sold".

Some heads properly falling off. :(
Ridiculous. Sell Salah. Sell Trent.

Talk about throwing your toys out of the pram.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:49:12 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:48:06 am
And the manager in some cases.
Really?

Spoilt ##££&&22.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:50:32 am
Think we will see Athur Melo signed on a permanent contract for 30 million and Adama Traore at 40 million, business done this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:52:10 am

Christian Falk is crediting interest in Manu Kone but days its dependent on the Bellingham situation, not sure what he means by that but hes clearly the type we need

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:52:12 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:49:12 am
Really?

Spoilt ##££&&22.

Talk about him losing his mind and Potter coming in. Lovely stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:52:36 am
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:50:32 am
Think we will see Athur Melo signed on a permanent contract for 30 million and Adama Traore at 40 million, business done this summer.

Is that you Craig?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 09:58:14 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:52:12 am
Talk about him losing his mind and Potter coming in. Lovely stuff.
Ah you are kidding ;D
