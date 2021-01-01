No doubt we've had a grim season and almost every player has been way below what we've come to expect, but the idea that this squad is unsalvageable and half of them need to be binned if we're to have a chance to compete feels off the mark.



We saw the same shouts made by other fanbases of other teams last season: Arsenal were a joke after handing 4th to their rivals - would anyone have batted an eyelid if they'd sold half of that team? Yet bringing in Jesus, Zinchenko and Saliba suddenly propels them to a likely title win.



Man Utd came sixth, and their fanbase was tearing apart Rashford for being shit (and blaming it on him spending too much time feeding hungry children). But with Casemiro, Martinez, Eriksen and a new manager (who is still a major downgrade on Klopp), they have CL and a trophy again.



Obviously there's other work behind the scenes that we don't see, but neither needed a revolution in personnel to change their fortunes.



I know they're not exact analogues, and we have more of an 'end of an era' feel at the moment because of the success of the last few years, but it seems like hyperbole (albeit understandable hyperbole after today) to suggest that TAA, Robertson and Henderson are busted flushes after one bad season.



If we're still in the same position this time next year despite midfield reinforcements and a better medical/fitness setup, then I might start getting worried. But for me, the Man Utd game showed that the quality is still there - we just need 3-4 judicious signings to unlock it more consistently again.