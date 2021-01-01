« previous next »
Offline Machae

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 07:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:21:17 pm
There's been new links to Thuram yesterday but seeing as I was in a good mood i decided not to post it.  ;D

It was mentioned yesterday
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 07:48:07 pm »
We need to ensure we get the right sort of players for the system we want to play. We need to fuck the idea of options off completely. How do we want to play and who does that.

We needed two attackers but we spent on Gakpo and Nunez and we still dont know at all how they fit in, especially Nunez. In the case of Gakpo, why didnt we just sign a proper false 9 rather than sign a player to be converted into one.
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15282 on: Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm »
Weve got so much to do behind them that selling one of the forwards isnt a terrible idea depending on our budget. We have to find a way of buying 3 midfielders and we almost certainly need a CB too.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15283 on: Yesterday at 08:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:59:41 pm
Weve got so much to do behind them that selling one of the forwards isnt a terrible idea depending on our budget. We have to find a way of buying 3 midfielders and we almost certainly need a CB too.

I can see the sense in needing to sell one and I mentioned it not a mad decision if we did sell him. But the fact is Jota is still more suited to how we play than Nunez or Gakpo.
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15284 on: Yesterday at 08:01:11 pm »
3 midfielders
1 CB
1 RB
1 LB
1 right sided attacker
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15285 on: Yesterday at 08:04:29 pm »
Except for Alisson and Konate, every other position looks upgradable atm.
Offline JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15286 on: Yesterday at 08:16:32 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:01:11 pm
3 midfielders
1 CB
1 RB
1 LB
1 right sided attacker

don't think we need a LB if we just rotate the two we have
agree on the rest
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15287 on: Yesterday at 08:17:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:16:32 pm
don't think we need a LB if we just rotate the two we have
agree on the rest

Yep, but imagine how many players we need by the end of this season?
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15288 on: Yesterday at 08:18:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:16:23 pm
SIGN 4 LEGIT MIDFIELDERS!
The scouts spotted quadruplets? WOW!
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15289 on: Yesterday at 08:20:19 pm »
Surely someone like Qatar FC could throw us £100m for Trent, he's been rank for about a year now, only thing keeping him in the team is that the only two alternatives are a perma crocked rookie and Gomez who's one of the few players to be worse than Trent this season, prior reputation shouldn't save any of that shower.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15290 on: Yesterday at 08:21:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:01:11 pm
3 midfielders
1 CB
1 RB
1 LB
1 right sided attacker

Going to need Dr Evil in charge for this level of spending.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15291 on: Yesterday at 08:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:20:19 pm
Surely someone like Qatar FC could throw us £100m for Trent, he's been rank for about a year now, only thing keeping him in the team is that the only two alternatives are a perma crocked rookie and Gomez who's one of the few players to be worse than Trent this season, prior reputation shouldn't save any of that shower.
selling trent is... an interesting take

am personally of the view it'd be nice if we retained the only player capable of both getting on the pitch and consistently creating with his passing ability though.

also while we're disagreeing let me add that I don't think him and gomez are a shower, and also don't think trent has been our worst performing full back this season either
Offline newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15292 on: Yesterday at 08:28:28 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:21:51 pm
Going to need Dr Evil in charge for this level of spending.

Yeah - I mean I realize this is going to have to happen by magic or something - but we have glaring holes all over the pitch which are being exposed by both the best and worst teams.
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15293 on: Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:01:11 pm
3 midfielders
1 CB
1 RB
1 LB
1 right sided attacker
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:21:51 pm
Going to need Dr Evil in charge for this level of spending.
no chance we'll be making this many changes to the squad, but also there's just no point in even worrying about/considering some of those things right now (eg LB, right attacker, centre back).

you dont send your car off to be repainted and have the fittings upgraded while the engine doesn't work.

we need two 6s and an 8, the rest can be considered after. we're in emergency triage mode now.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15294 on: Yesterday at 08:37:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:35:04 pm
no chance we'll be making this many changes to the squad, but also there's just no point in even worrying about/considering some of those things right now (eg LB, right attacker, centre back).

you dont send your car off to be repainted and have the fittings upgraded while the engine doesn't work.

we need two 6s and an 8, the rest can be considered after. we're in emergency triage mode now.

I think we will definitely bring in another centreback, but yes whilst I would love a full back, I think we have to accept that this is going to be another two seasons before we can consider challenging again so the likes of full back and right win will have to wait the following summer.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15295 on: Yesterday at 08:40:33 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:20:19 pm
Surely someone like Qatar FC could throw us £100m for Trent, he's been rank for about a year now, only thing keeping him in the team is that the only two alternatives are a perma crocked rookie and Gomez who's one of the few players to be worse than Trent this season, prior reputation shouldn't save any of that shower.

No he hasnt, those in front of him have been poor. Had Nunez been able to finish Trents assist numbers alone would be far superior then what they are.
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15296 on: Yesterday at 08:59:58 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:20:19 pm
Surely someone like Qatar FC could throw us £100m for Trent, he's been rank for about a year now, only thing keeping him in the team is that the only two alternatives are a perma crocked rookie and Gomez who's one of the few players to be worse than Trent this season, prior reputation shouldn't save any of that shower.

Gomez has been decent as a right back.
Offline Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15297 on: Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm »
Wolves fans cant stand Nunes and think hes wank. This is backed up by the eye test and stats whenever Ive seen him play as well. Gonna be great when we sign him for £45m+ this summer.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15298 on: Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm »
Maybe not all our players are suddenly so shit. I mean look at the likes of Xhaka, everyone thought he's not very good but he looks fantastic this season. We thought of Henderson the same way before Klopp. Some players deserve one more season before we totally write them off i think. They just need the right motivation, and sometimes that motivation is competiton.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15299 on: Yesterday at 10:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 10:12:44 pm
Maybe not all our players are suddenly so shit. I mean look at the likes of Xhaka, everyone thought he's not very good but he looks fantastic this season. We thought of Henderson the same way before Klopp. Some players deserve one more season before we totally write them off i think. They just need the right motivation, and sometimes that motivation is competiton.

Which players are these that deserve one more season?
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15300 on: Yesterday at 10:30:13 pm »
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 09:49:37 pm
Wolves fans cant stand Nunes and think hes wank. This is backed up by the eye test and stats whenever Ive seen him play as well. Gonna be great when we sign him for £45m+ this summer.

Thing is he can pass and is absolutely rapid. Sometimes it just doesnt work out, doesnt mean they are shite.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15301 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:20:19 pm
Surely someone like Qatar FC could throw us £100m for Trent, he's been rank for about a year now, only thing keeping him in the team is that the only two alternatives are a perma crocked rookie and Gomez who's one of the few players to be worse than Trent this season, prior reputation shouldn't save any of that shower.
Odd shout.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15302 on: Yesterday at 11:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:30:13 pm
Thing is he can pass and is absolutely rapid. Sometimes it just doesnt work out, doesnt mean they are shite.
He progresses the ball primarily by dribbling.
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15303 on: Yesterday at 11:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 10:30:13 pm
Thing is he can pass and is absolutely rapid. Sometimes it just doesnt work out, doesnt mean they are shite.

He cant pass the ball.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15304 on: Yesterday at 11:09:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:52:07 pm
Odd shout.

Not based on some of the comments in the main (Liverpool FC) - pretty much every player "needs to be sold".

Some heads properly falling off. :(
Offline koptommy93

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15305 on: Yesterday at 11:35:45 pm »
I notice all the talk of minority investment has died down, probably because fuck all will happen and this summer will be just like all the others.
Offline DarkOfTheManatee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15306 on: Yesterday at 11:46:25 pm »
No doubt we've had a grim season and almost every player has been way below what we've come to expect, but the idea that this squad is unsalvageable and half of them need to be binned if we're to have a chance to compete feels off the mark.

We saw the same shouts made by other fanbases of other teams last season: Arsenal were a joke after handing 4th to their rivals - would anyone have batted an eyelid if they'd sold half of that team? Yet bringing in Jesus, Zinchenko and Saliba suddenly propels them to a likely title win.

Man Utd came sixth, and their fanbase was tearing apart Rashford for being shit (and blaming it on him spending too much time feeding hungry children). But with Casemiro, Martinez, Eriksen and a new manager (who is still a major downgrade on Klopp), they have CL and a trophy again.

Obviously there's other work behind the scenes that we don't see, but neither needed a revolution in personnel to change their fortunes.

I know they're not exact analogues, and we have more of an 'end of an era' feel at the moment because of the success of the last few years, but it seems like hyperbole (albeit understandable hyperbole after today) to suggest that TAA, Robertson and Henderson are busted flushes after one bad season.

If we're still in the same position this time next year despite midfield reinforcements and a better medical/fitness setup, then I might start getting worried. But for me, the Man Utd game showed that the quality is still there - we just need 3-4 judicious signings to unlock it more consistently again.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15307 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:23:51 pm
Which players are these that deserve one more season?

Everyone except the obvious ones and some not so obvious ones:

Bobby - he's leaving
Ox - injury prone
Milly - age. We should give him some coaching role
Hendo - age, fatigue, i don't think there's much left in him after so much football and brilliant career
Matip - injury prone, but wouldn't mind keeping him on low wages
Thiago - too injury prone. Wouldn't mind him leaving, although he's one of the best footballers I've seen playing for us. But it's better to not count on him
Keita - injury prone, not a Liverpool player, unfortunate overall
Jones - i just don't see it
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15308 on: Today at 12:05:28 am »
I reckon when we extend Trent's contract he should be taking a wage cut rather than an increase.
Offline clinical

« Reply #15309 on: Today at 12:16:40 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:35:45 pm
I notice all the talk of minority investment has died down, probably because fuck all will happen and this summer will be just like all the others.
Yeah can't see any investment happening. Think we'll go again with what we have (minus the ones leaving on frees) and bring in Nunes and Mount. We'll sell a few to bring the net spend down.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15310 on: Today at 12:24:16 am »
I can genuinely see one of Mo, Virgil or Ali leaving this summer.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15311 on: Today at 12:34:47 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:24:16 am
I can genuinely see one of Mo, Virgil or Ali leaving this summer.
If that happens, we are totally screwed. We need a lot of money to rebuild the midfield, and if any of those three leave, we need to replace him; far more challenging.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15312 on: Today at 12:42:10 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:34:47 am
If that happens, we are totally screwed. We need a lot of money to rebuild the midfield, and if any of those three leave, we need to replace him; far more challenging.

I think they'll see the reality of our situation which is directionless team that needs massive investment, and if there's no guarantees of that happening they'll be having their agents look at options. Looking at AT LEAST 1 season without Champions League football but in reality I think we'll be out for a while.

I can definitely see Bayern looking at Alisson. Real Madrid looking at Mo.

We won't stand in their way and FSG will 100% want the money to re-invest.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15313 on: Today at 12:57:33 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:34:47 am
If that happens, we are totally screwed. We need a lot of money to rebuild the midfield, and if any of those three leave, we need to replace him; far more challenging.

If Allison goes we'll play Kellaher in goal. A step down but I mean anyone will be

If Virg goes we'll get Ndicka on a free or some shit. Again a step down but a cheap one

Mo won't got unless he forces it - we would likely get less that the cost of a replacement

Offline Samie

« Reply #15314 on: Today at 01:05:07 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:42:10 am
I think they'll see the reality of our situation which is directionless team that needs massive investment, and if there's no guarantees of that happening they'll be having their agents look at options. Looking at AT LEAST 1 season without Champions League football but in reality I think we'll be out for a while.

I can definitely see Bayern looking at Alisson. Real Madrid looking at Mo.

We won't stand in their way and FSG will 100% want the money to re-invest.

Bayern going to pay 100 million for a keeper are they? He's got a contract till 2027.

Virg is 32 and is never going to get better. Where the fuck is he going ? Considering teams at the top end want younger Central Defenders nowadays.

Mo, I;ll give you that is possible but I doubt it.

You post's are full of shit!
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15315 on: Today at 01:23:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:07 am
Bayern going to pay 100 million for a keeper are they? He's got a contract till 2027.

Virg is 32 and is never going to get better. Where the fuck is he going ? Considering teams at the top end want younger Central Defenders nowadays.

Mo, I;ll give you that is possible but I doubt it.

You post's are full of shit!

No but they'd probably pay 60-70 and if the players wants to leave, as we've seen we won't stop players leaving against their will.

Lots of teams Champions league sides would still jump at the chance to take Van Dijk.

Top players want to be playing CL football and sadly the club have let our big players down with lack of investment in the wider squad due to blind loyalty in certain individuals.

I'd only say 30% likely but I can see 1 of the 3 going. I wouldn't remotely blame them for wanting to go either we're a fucking shit show from top to bottom.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15316 on: Today at 02:51:57 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:23:38 am
No but they'd probably pay 60-70 and if the players wants to leave, as we've seen we won't stop players leaving against their will.

Lots of teams Champions league sides would still jump at the chance to take Van Dijk.

Top players want to be playing CL football and sadly the club have let our big players down with lack of investment in the wider squad due to blind loyalty in certain individuals.

I'd only say 30% likely but I can see 1 of the 3 going. I wouldn't remotely blame them for wanting to go either we're a fucking shit show from top to bottom.

That's close to what we paid for him. Double that and maybe we'll consider, but chances are very low for that to happen.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15317 on: Today at 04:25:08 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 01:23:38 am
No but they'd probably pay 60-70 and if the players wants to leave, as we've seen we won't stop players leaving against their will.

Lots of teams Champions league sides would still jump at the chance to take Van Dijk.

Top players want to be playing CL football and sadly the club have let our big players down with lack of investment in the wider squad due to blind loyalty in certain individuals.

I'd only say 30% likely but I can see 1 of the 3 going. I wouldn't remotely blame them for wanting to go either we're a fucking shit show from top to bottom.

We also don't let players leave unless out valuation is met.
Online kloppismydad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15318 on: Today at 04:51:38 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:20:19 pm
Surely someone like Qatar FC could throw us £100m for Trent, he's been rank for about a year now, only thing keeping him in the team is that the only two alternatives are a perma crocked rookie and Gomez who's one of the few players to be worse than Trent this season, prior reputation shouldn't save any of that shower.

This has got to be a wind-up ;D

Did we really go from hailing Trent as a generational RB last season to wanting to sell him? :lmao
