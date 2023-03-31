« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15160 on: Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm
Klopp, when asked if he can see Liverpool spend over £100M on a single player, responds:

We will spend in the summer, thats what I can say definitely. The club will spend in the summer, definitely. For who and how many and stuff like this, there is nothing to say about, really.

Klopp knew this question was specifically about Bellingham. Klopp did not dismiss the question off hand like he normally would, especially as just a few weeks ago he said he'd not answer any more transfer-related questions. Neither was he cagey with the usual, "I am not involved with money matters, its not my department", or "who knows", etc.

Sounds very much like Klopp is confident of LFC completing the Bellingham deal.

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1641915775635329025
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15161 on: Yesterday at 11:53:22 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:24:25 pm

Quote
Jacque Talbot
@jac_talbot
Liverpool - you might hear Southamptons Roméo Lavia linked soon and it wouldnt be far wrong
12:59 am · 31 Mar 2023

He follows Grizz and Indy so he is reliable.

Would he just qualify as homegrown?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15162 on: Today at 12:23:23 am
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 08:11:19 pm

"He has not played #8 to a superb level yet." Agreed. But he is 24! Adam Lallana was 26 when he joined us as a winger/#10, BUT he became a goal-scoring #8 for us when he was 27-28.

Wijnaldum was a good #10 when he joined, Klopp returned him to a solid & primarily protective #8, a position he became good at within 2 seasons of joining LFC.


The problem with this scenario, even if he did manage to adjust to playing as a #8 and the times he has played there in the past do not inspire a lot of confidence that he could do so, it is unlikely to be an immediate adjustment and by the summer we will already be a year overdue in requiring new starters, so we simply cannot afford the time it would take for any new signing would take to adjust to a change in position on top of the basic new club adjustment time.

At another time for our midfield or if we had different needs from a new signing (wanting an attacker who could also play a bit at #8) then he'd be a very good option, but really seems unsuited to our current combination of need and timeframe to be using up a fair chunk of transfer budget on him when there will be cheaper players who are a better fit for what we actually need in midfield.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15163 on: Today at 12:26:21 am
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm
Klopp, when asked if he can see Liverpool spend over £100M on a single player, responds:

We will spend in the summer, thats what I can say definitely. The club will spend in the summer, definitely. For who and how many and stuff like this, there is nothing to say about, really.

Klopp knew this question was specifically about Bellingham. Klopp did not dismiss the question off hand like he normally would, especially as just a few weeks ago he said he'd not answer any more transfer-related questions. Neither was he cagey with the usual, "I am not involved with money matters, its not my department", or "who knows", etc.

Sounds very much like Klopp is confident of LFC completing the Bellingham deal.

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1641915775635329025

The bottom Reds will read this as...  FSG tell Klopp his transfer funds won't get Belligham, us Top Reds will see it as... I can't wait to see who Jurgen signs.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15164 on: Today at 12:43:18 am
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm
Klopp, when asked if he can see Liverpool spend over £100M on a single player, responds:

We will spend in the summer, thats what I can say definitely. The club will spend in the summer, definitely. For who and how many and stuff like this, there is nothing to say about, really.

Klopp knew this question was specifically about Bellingham. Klopp did not dismiss the question off hand like he normally would, especially as just a few weeks ago he said he'd not answer any more transfer-related questions. Neither was he cagey with the usual, "I am not involved with money matters, its not my department", or "who knows", etc.

Sounds very much like Klopp is confident of LFC completing the Bellingham deal.

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1641915775635329025

Reminds me of the Thiago non denial
Welcome Jude.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15165 on: Today at 12:45:21 am
Hard not watch that press conference and think some big moves are happening. One very big move in particular.

Im ready to get hurt again.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15166 on: Today at 12:52:03 am
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 12:26:21 am
The bottom Reds will read this as...  FSG tell Klopp his transfer funds won't get Belligham, us Top Reds will see it as... I can't wait to see who Jurgen signs.

This is a Tinder thing right?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15167 on: Today at 02:20:39 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:52:03 am
This is a Tinder thing right?

Nah, this is a safe place.  Everyone is apex of whatever they do.  Myself, "I am the cool" as Screaming J says.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15168 on: Today at 03:31:37 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:23:23 am
The problem with this scenario, even if he did manage to adjust to playing as a #8 and the times he has played there in the past do not inspire a lot of confidence that he could do so, it is unlikely to be an immediate adjustment and by the summer we will already be a year overdue in requiring new starters, so we simply cannot afford the time it would take for any new signing would take to adjust to a change in position on top of the basic new club adjustment time.

At another time for our midfield or if we had different needs from a new signing (wanting an attacker who could also play a bit at #8) then he'd be a very good option, but really seems unsuited to our current combination of need and timeframe to be using up a fair chunk of transfer budget on him when there will be cheaper players who are a better fit for what we actually need in midfield.
There's literally no part of this that couldn't also be applied to Odegaard before he joined Arsenal. If the manager and the backroom staff believe Mount is good enough and he has the qualities to play in the midfield, that's more than good enough for me.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15169 on: Today at 07:10:01 am
Arsenal and us linked to the guy from Monaco who went to Madrid and who we wanted last summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15170 on: Today at 07:16:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:10:01 am
Arsenal and us linked to the guy from Monaco who went to Madrid and who we wanted last summer.

Bless you.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #15171 on: Today at 07:54:16 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:10:01 am
Arsenal and us linked to the guy from Monaco who went to Madrid and who we wanted last summer.

We'll be linked with Mbappe and Alex Teixeira next.
