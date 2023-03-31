

"He has not played #8 to a superb level yet." Agreed. But he is 24! Adam Lallana was 26 when he joined us as a winger/#10, BUT he became a goal-scoring #8 for us when he was 27-28.



Wijnaldum was a good #10 when he joined, Klopp returned him to a solid & primarily protective #8, a position he became good at within 2 seasons of joining LFC.





The problem with this scenario, even if he did manage to adjust to playing as a #8 and the times he has played there in the past do not inspire a lot of confidence that he could do so, it is unlikely to be an immediate adjustment and by the summer we will already be a year overdue in requiring new starters, so we simply cannot afford the time it would take for any new signing would take to adjust to a change in position on top of the basic new club adjustment time.At another time for our midfield or if we had different needs from a new signing (wanting an attacker who could also play a bit at #8) then he'd be a very good option, but really seems unsuited to our current combination of need and timeframe to be using up a fair chunk of transfer budget on him when there will be cheaper players who are a better fit for what we actually need in midfield.