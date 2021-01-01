« previous next »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15120 on: Today at 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:04:38 am
I thought Graham Kelley was that old dude at the FA who used to pop up when making the FA Cup Draw back in the 90s

And one of those who maintained the unfair ticket allocation for FA Cup Finals.
Offline darragh85

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15121 on: Today at 03:56:11 pm »
to be honest amrabat reminds a bit of oriel romeu. He is decent but not at the level we need. His only purpose in our squad would be to act as a back up to fabinho
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15122 on: Today at 04:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:09:46 pm
My guess it's Bellingham and Mount he's refering too.

Real seemingly pulling out from buying Bellingham. And both Chelsea and Liverpool journos reporting on the Mount intrest is my thinking.

Nunes I reckon.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15123 on: Today at 04:13:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:11:59 pm
Nunes I reckon.

Nah. Klopp used the word positive. It does not go with Nunes.
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15124 on: Today at 04:20:40 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 03:56:11 pm
to be honest amrabat reminds a bit of oriel romeu. He is decent but not at the level we need. His only purpose in our squad would be to act as a back up to fabinho

He must be really bad if he would be backup to Fabinho.
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15125 on: Today at 04:24:41 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:32:44 am
Nunes is the fastest CM in the PL at 36kmh.

He did look good at Sporting, But he hasnt shown much to his game at Wolves besides ball carrying.
But with that pace he could be turned into a good RCM for us with that pace to cover Trent
You mean fastest PL on the Planet?  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15126 on: Today at 04:28:53 pm »
I'm not sold on Mount... Good player, but doesn't quite fit our system (or 4-2-3-1), no special qualities... He's been Chelsea's player of the year a few times, I think, but Chelsea are average. I fear that if we are seriously after him, it's because we are not getting Bellingham. If we did, I don't see the need for Mount.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15127 on: Today at 05:49:50 pm »
We've spent £33.5m on agent fees last two windows. Only Chelsea and city higher. We only signed 3 players?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15128 on: Today at 05:58:08 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:49:50 pm
We've spent £33.5m on agent fees last two windows. Only Chelsea and city higher. We only signed 3 players?

Got a link to this info please mate?

Ta.

:)
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15129 on: Today at 06:01:27 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:28:53 pm
I'm not sold on Mount... Good player, but doesn't quite fit our system (or 4-2-3-1), no special qualities... He's been Chelsea's player of the year a few times, I think, but Chelsea are average. I fear that if we are seriously after him, it's because we are not getting Bellingham. If we did, I don't see the need for Mount.
He was their player of the year they won the Champions League, and not sure why someone who can cross, press, score goals and run for days wouldn't fit either of those systems when he's played across the midfield and attack for Chelsea. Honestly, the way people go on you'd think we were in for a 32-year old Mesut Ozil rather than a 24-year old who's already proven at the top level. If he was playing in the Bundesliga people would be drooling at the prospect of getting him.
Offline clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15130 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm »
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15131 on: Today at 06:31:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:16:24 pm
https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1641834310603796481?t=qrbNUCl2a9K5yXgXS_5o8Q&s=19

Agents taking so much money out of the game

Thats got to be outstanding payments and contract extensions?
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15132 on: Today at 06:33:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:49:50 pm
We've spent £33.5m on agent fees last two windows. Only Chelsea and city higher. We only signed 3 players?
Mo's agent would have got a massive slice of that.
Offline RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15133 on: Today at 06:39:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:49:50 pm
We've spent £33.5m on agent fees last two windows. Only Chelsea and city higher. We only signed 3 players?
Renewing contracts are expensive.
Nunez agent is mendes agency so yea.
Fabinho and Jota are also, Fabinho got renewed, did Jota?
Alisson also got a renew. Salah got renewed also. Henderson was 2 summers ago, irc. maybe i have dates wrong.
Also Signed Diaz.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15134 on: Today at 06:56:20 pm »
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15135 on: Today at 07:28:26 pm »
David Lynch@dmlynch·4m
Liverpools next sporting director will be an external appointment with previous experience in a similar role. No plans to promote from within.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15136 on: Today at 07:59:26 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:28:26 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·4m
Liverpools next sporting director will be an external appointment with previous experience in a similar role. No plans to promote from within.

So you're saying it could be any of us, including Rawk posters? Interesting ...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15137 on: Today at 08:04:28 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:28:26 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·4m
Liverpools next sporting director will be an external appointment with previous experience in a similar role. No plans to promote from within.

Is that because theres no one left?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15138 on: Today at 08:06:22 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:49:50 pm
We've spent £33.5m on agent fees last two windows. Only Chelsea and city higher. We only signed 3 players?

Nunez
Gakpo
Carvalho
Ramsay

Klopp
Salah
Jota
Elliott
Jones
Bajcetic
Offline classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15139 on: Today at 08:07:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:53:15 pm
Jurgs said it was "positive" over the break regarding sorting new players for next season. Sounded like Gvardiol, Jude, Rice, Vinicius and Gavi are done but might be reading a bit much in to his smile.
Think he could just have meant Mike Gordon started answering when he calls him
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15140 on: Today at 08:07:38 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:28:26 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·4m
Liverpools next sporting director will be an external appointment with previous experience in a similar role. No plans to promote from within.

No shit
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15141 on: Today at 08:11:14 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:01:27 pm
He was their player of the year they won the Champions League, and not sure why someone who can cross, press, score goals and run for days wouldn't fit either of those systems when he's played across the midfield and attack for Chelsea. Honestly, the way people go on you'd think we were in for a 32-year old Mesut Ozil rather than a 24-year old who's already proven at the top level. If he was playing in the Bundesliga people would be drooling at the prospect of getting him.
[/b]

This is just a lazy trope, aren't people tired of using the same cliches over and over again?
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15142 on: Today at 08:11:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:28:53 pm
I'm not sold on Mount... Good player, but doesn't quite fit our system (or 4-2-3-1), no special qualities... He's been Chelsea's player of the year a few times, I think, but Chelsea are average. I fear that if we are seriously after him, it's because we are not getting Bellingham. If we did, I don't see the need for Mount.

Was their POTY in seasons they finished 3rd and 4th in the league. Also won a CL (and provided the assist on the game winner).

I'm also not sure he fits in a 4-2-3-1 but I also question if that's the formation Klopp wants to go with, moving forward. My guess is that it's not.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15143 on: Today at 08:11:19 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 06:01:27 pm
He was their player of the year they won the Champions League, and not sure why someone who can cross, press, score goals and run for days wouldn't fit either of those systems when he's played across the midfield and attack for Chelsea. Honestly, the way people go on you'd think we were in for a 32-year old Mesut Ozil rather than a 24-year old who's already proven at the top level. If he was playing in the Bundesliga people would be drooling at the prospect of getting him.

👏🏼

Well-put. You've captured my thoughts too regarding those who think Mount is average.

We can prefer certain players to others, but there are records that speak for themselves.

Mount's contribution to anything good that Chelsea has done last 3 years speak of a player who can be pivotal in a team. You might not like that he is not flashy, but he is effective. His technically sound, good work rate, plays superbly in-between the lines, is good at set-pieces, & is 24! Whatever defects he still has in his game, he is 24 (!), meaning that Klopp can improve him immensely & we reap the benefits.

"He has not played #8 to a superb level yet." Agreed. But he is 24! Adam Lallana was 26 when he joined us as a winger/#10, BUT he became a goal-scoring #8 for us when he was 27-28.

Wijnaldum was a good #10 when he joined, Klopp returned him to a solid & primarily protective #8, a position he became good at within 2 seasons of joining LFC.

Thats why am not bothered by what Nunes has done at Wolves this season, or how inconsistent Mount has been this season. For both players, their performances in the previous 2 seasons will be what LFC will base their work on. Both players where crucial for their respective clubs in 2020-2022, playing in settled teams.

If we get both, or just one of them, I will be mighty glad.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15144 on: Today at 08:14:24 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:07:38 pm
No shit

That rules out Damien Comolli I guess.
Offline amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15145 on: Today at 08:21:29 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:28:26 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·4m
Liverpools next sporting director will be an external appointment with previous experience in a similar role. No plans to promote from within.

Poor Pep.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15146 on: Today at 08:32:38 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:28:26 pm
David Lynch@dmlynch·4m
Liverpools next sporting director will be an external appointment with previous experience in a similar role. No plans to promote from within.

We've run out of people to promote, tbf. Proper brain-drain has happened to the club last 18 months.

Just start a new-ish structure with the new SD.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15147 on: Today at 08:33:15 pm »
I volunteer.  :wave
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15148 on: Today at 08:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:33:15 pm
I volunteer.  :wave

Can you get Sharkman to sign for us?
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15149 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:35:27 pm
Can you get Sharkman to sign for us?

 ;D

I have him on my contacts list mate. Maybe that Left Back who played in nets for AWWYC that time as well? Might need my mate Willy too.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15150 on: Today at 08:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:37:58 pm
;D

I have him on my contacts list mate. Maybe that Left Back who played in nets for AWWYC that time as well? Might need my mate Willy too.

Sorted. I'd have serious doubts about you though, if you were taking advice from AWWYC.
Online RedSetGo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15151 on: Today at 09:18:53 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:32:44 am
Nunes is the fastest CM in the PL at 36kmh.

He did look good at Sporting, But he hasnt shown much to his game at Wolves besides ball carrying.
But with that pace he could be turned into a good RCM for us with that pace to cover Trent

Just saw this stat. I knew the boy was fast, but not this fast. His athleticism + his technique would instantly add dynamism to our midfield.

That said, for the sake of any other CM we get, I hope we sign Bellingham first. Already envision fans will be like "meh" or "underwhelming" if our first CM signing is a Mount or Nunes, or younger players like Thuram or Kone (with no PL experience to boot), without any accompanying positive news of Bellingham also joining soon.

Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15152 on: Today at 09:24:25 pm »
Quote
Jacque Talbot
@jac_talbot
Liverpool - you might hear Southamptons Roméo Lavia linked soon and it wouldnt be far wrong
12:59 am · 31 Mar 2023

He follows Grizz and Indy so he is reliable.
