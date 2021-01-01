He was their player of the year they won the Champions League, and not sure why someone who can cross, press, score goals and run for days wouldn't fit either of those systems when he's played across the midfield and attack for Chelsea. Honestly, the way people go on you'd think we were in for a 32-year old Mesut Ozil rather than a 24-year old who's already proven at the top level. If he was playing in the Bundesliga people would be drooling at the prospect of getting him.



👏🏼Well-put. You've captured my thoughts too regarding those who think Mount is average.We can prefer certain players to others, but there are records that speak for themselves.Mount's contribution to anything good that Chelsea has done last 3 years speak of a player who can be pivotal in a team. You might not like that he is not flashy, but he is effective. His technically sound, good work rate, plays superbly in-between the lines, is good at set-pieces, & is 24! Whatever defects he still has in his game, he is 24 (!), meaning that Klopp can improve him immensely & we reap the benefits."He has not played #8 to a superb level yet." Agreed. But he is 24! Adam Lallana was 26 when he joined us as a winger/#10, BUT he became a goal-scoring #8 for us when he was 27-28.Wijnaldum was a good #10 when he joined, Klopp returned him to a solid & primarily protective #8, a position he became good at within 2 seasons of joining LFC.Thats why am not bothered by what Nunes has done at Wolves this season, or how inconsistent Mount has been this season. For both players, their performances in the previous 2 seasons will be what LFC will base their work on. Both players where crucial for their respective clubs in 2020-2022, playing in settled teams.If we get both, or just one of them, I will be mighty glad.