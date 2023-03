I'm not sold on Mount... Good player, but doesn't quite fit our system (or 4-2-3-1), no special qualities... He's been Chelsea's player of the year a few times, I think, but Chelsea are average. I fear that if we are seriously after him, it's because we are not getting Bellingham. If we did, I don't see the need for Mount.

He was their player of the year they won the Champions League, and not sure why someone who can cross, press, score goals and run for days wouldn't fit either of those systems when he's played across the midfield and attack for Chelsea. Honestly, the way people go on you'd think we were in for a 32-year old Mesut Ozil rather than a 24-year old who's already proven at the top level. If he was playing in the Bundesliga people would be drooling at the prospect of getting him.