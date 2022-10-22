« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 545239 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15080 on: Yesterday at 08:13:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 07:39:42 pm
@GraemeKelly1, usually spot on with LFC transfer info, said this few weeks back:

"... We will 100% sign Bellingham with or without CL. Id like CL for him to show his skills. Its not fundamental to his signing. End."

It was a reply to this:

https://twitter.com/GraemeKelly1/status/1634013735802097666

 ;D
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15081 on: Yesterday at 08:17:18 pm »
School-boy/ lets-gang-up mentality alive & well.

Weird. Very weird.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15082 on: Yesterday at 08:22:51 pm »
Hardly fella, merely pointing out that Kelly isn't reliable.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15083 on: Yesterday at 08:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 07:49:49 pm
EVERTON-KID" border="0
I hope you're leaving that brain of yours to medical science once you pop ya cloggs ya mad twat 😂😂😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15084 on: Yesterday at 08:40:24 pm »
Mount will stay at Chelsea or go to Newcastle. You don't need to be an Einstein to see that ...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15085 on: Yesterday at 08:41:45 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 08:17:18 pm
School-boy/ lets-gang-up mentality alive & well.

Weird. Very weird.

Nothing to do with that really. No one has said anything offensive or abusive, just taking the mick out of a suggestion that Graeme Kelly is reliable. People on these boards see the same names go round and round for years in terms of journos and Twitter sources. Kelly has got some stuff right but has also got some stuff categorically wrong, and like most twitter ITKs when it goes wrong it's always "the source's fault" or "XYZ happened behind the scenes". Which may be true but it basically means you can say anything.

"We're going to sign Mbappe."

Mbappe goes to Madrid.

"Oh it was nailed on until he a last minute change of heart and they offered him an extra £200k a week, the info was still good."

Utterly pointless and unverifiable by its nature. And when you get called out multiple times for getting stuff wrong, it's natural that people will start to wonder if you're a chancer. Maybe he is reliable but it's almost impossible to know. It's very easy to wait until there's a bit of traction behind a rumour (as with Bellingham, and in the past with the likes of VVD or Thiago) and say you've got inside info that a deal has been done. You're bound to get it right sometimes and then you can claim to be ITK.

There's a difference between people taking the mick out of you and people gently ribbing you for an assertion you've made. If you think this is unreasonable ganging up I'd stay off Twitter.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:43:28 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15086 on: Yesterday at 08:59:30 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:41:45 pm
Nothing to do with that really. No one has said anything offensive or abusive, just taking the mick out of a suggestion that Graeme Kelly is reliable. People on these boards see the same names go round and round for years in terms of journos and Twitter sources. Kelly has got some stuff right but has also got some stuff categorically wrong, and like most twitter ITKs when it goes wrong it's always "the source's fault" or "XYZ happened behind the scenes". Which may be true but it basically means you can say anything.

"We're going to sign Mbappe."

Mbappe goes to Madrid.

"Oh it was nailed on until he a last minute change of heart and they offered him an extra £200k a week, the info was still good."

Utterly pointless and unverifiable by its nature. And when you get called out multiple times for getting stuff wrong, it's natural that people will start to wonder if you're a chancer. Maybe he is reliable but it's almost impossible to know. It's very easy to wait until there's a bit of traction behind a rumour (as with Bellingham, and in the past with the likes of VVD or Thiago) and say you've got inside info that a deal has been done. You're bound to get it right sometimes and then you can claim to be ITK.

There's a difference between people taking the mick out of you and people gently ribbing you for an assertion you've made. If you think this is unreasonable ganging up I'd stay off Twitter.

Mature response, & thanks for taking the time to explain. Still think Kelly gets more right than most chancers, has called a bit of transfers before they hit the news & its only reason I posted it here.

End of the day though, its my opinion, my conclusion that I think he gets most correct. I assume this thread is one where opinions are accepted?

As for staying off twitter, what!? I won't be able to function without reading the latest ITK news on whats happening in the LFC boardroom if I log off 😂
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15087 on: Yesterday at 09:58:09 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 08:59:30 pm
Mature response, & thanks for taking the time to explain. Still think Kelly gets more right than most chancers, has called a bit of transfers before they hit the news & its only reason I posted it here.

End of the day though, its my opinion, my conclusion that I think he gets most correct. I assume this thread is one where opinions are accepted?

As for staying off twitter, what!? I won't be able to function without reading the latest ITK news on whats happening in the LFC boardroom if I log off 😂

Do any examples of him correctly calling transfers spring to mind? He has absolutely zero connections or insight mate. He's just a fan who posts on Twitter a lot.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15088 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Unless its Grizz Khan then frankly Im not interested.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15089 on: Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm
Unless its Grizz Khan then frankly Im not interested.

 :wellin
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15090 on: Today at 12:08:29 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm
Unless its Grizz Khan then frankly Im not interested.

Correct although this mostly applies when the Echo also says theres no shot of it happening
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15091 on: Today at 04:23:16 am »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15092 on: Today at 04:26:38 am »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 08:17:18 pm
School-boy/ lets-gang-up mentality alive & well.

Weird. Very weird.

He's another of those Twitter transfer bullshitters, who'll instantly block you if you call them out on all the bullshit rumours they spread when they don't come to pass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15093 on: Today at 09:32:44 am »
Nunes is the fastest CM in the PL at 36kmh.

He did look good at Sporting, But he hasnt shown much to his game at Wolves besides ball carrying.
But with that pace he could be turned into a good RCM for us with that pace to cover Trent
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15094 on: Today at 09:35:06 am »
Wondering are we still interested in Amrabat seems he hasnt signed a contract extension and will be going into his final year of his contract , seen figures off £22m .

Personally think he would be a steal at £22m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15095 on: Today at 09:55:35 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:35:06 am
Wondering are we still interested in Amrabat seems he hasnt signed a contract extension and will be going into his final year of his contract , seen figures off £22m .

Personally think he would be a steal at £22m

He's pretty much Salif Diao, no? Completely unremarkable career and half decent player, nothing more. Then a very good World Cup. And then back to being a half decent player. Considering he's meant to be pretty much solely a defensive midfielder, his defensive stats look pretty crap. I imagine Fiorentina are a bit fucked off no-one made an impulsive big offer for him after the WC (looking at you Barcelona).
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15096 on: Today at 10:06:05 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:55:35 am
He's pretty much Salif Diao, no? Completely unremarkable career and half decent player, nothing more. Then a very good World Cup. And then back to being a half decent player. Considering he's meant to be pretty much solely a defensive midfielder, his defensive stats look pretty crap. I imagine Fiorentina are a bit fucked off no-one made an impulsive big offer for him after the WC (looking at you Barcelona).

Impressed with him in the World Cup , cant say Ive seen him play since or before
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15097 on: Today at 10:07:23 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 06:49:06 pm
Mount seems like such an average player

I could see him being an excellent player working under Klopp. What I like whenever I've seen Mount is his workrate and he's not afraid to have a pop at goal. He's always a great man to have in a bet builder for a shot on target
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15098 on: Today at 10:56:04 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:07:23 am
I could see him being an excellent player working under Klopp. What I like whenever I've seen Mount is his workrate and he's not afraid to have a pop at goal. He's always a great man to have in a bet builder for a shot on target

Reminds me of the AOC we signed before his horrific injury which sidelined him for over a year.

Roughly the same age and number of appearances.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15099 on: Today at 11:04:38 am »
I thought Graham Kelley was that old dude at the FA who used to pop up when making the FA Cup Draw back in the 90s
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15100 on: Today at 11:08:45 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 09:35:06 am
Wondering are we still interested in Amrabat seems he hasnt signed a contract extension and will be going into his final year of his contract , seen figures off £22m .

Personally think he would be a steal at £22m

Probably end up at Newcastle and the same people calling him Salif Diao will be crying that we weren't in for him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15101 on: Today at 11:19:55 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 11:04:38 am
I thought Graham Kelley was that old dude at the FA who used to pop up when making the FA Cup Draw back in the 90s

That was Rod Stewart
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15102 on: Today at 12:27:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 07:39:42 pm
@GraemeKelly1, usually spot on with LFC transfer info, said this few weeks back:

"... We will 100% sign Bellingham with or without CL. Id like CL for him to show his skills. Its not fundamental to his signing. End."

It was a reply to this:

https://twitter.com/GraemeKelly1/status/1634013735802097666

What? :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15103 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Ox was in the same position as Mount six years ago and we paid £35m for him.

I could see us paying a hefty fee for Mount if we want him.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15104 on: Today at 12:41:20 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Yesterday at 08:59:30 pm
Mature response, & thanks for taking the time to explain. Still think Kelly gets more right than most chancers, has called a bit of transfers before they hit the news & its only reason I posted it here.

End of the day though, its my opinion, my conclusion that I think he gets most correct. I assume this thread is one where opinions are accepted?

As for staying off twitter, what!? I won't be able to function without reading the latest ITK news on whats happening in the LFC boardroom if I log off 😂


Opinions are absolutely accepted! Just don't be surprised to be challenged... ;D As long as people play the ball and not the man and it's all in the right spirit. ITKs have had a chequered history on RAWK. There are so many "Fuck it. It's Gomis" posts that I can't even find the original any more :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15105 on: Today at 12:44:17 pm »
Does anyone know if JerseyKloppite is a chancer or a genuine ITK? Just seen them post saying we're signing Gomis.
Logged

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15106 on: Today at 01:05:23 pm »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15107 on: Today at 01:21:15 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:44:17 pm
Does anyone know if JerseyKloppite is a chancer or a genuine ITK? Just seen them post saying we're signing Gomis.

Have sent you a PM.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #15108 on: Today at 01:35:56 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 01:21:15 pm
Have sent you a PM.

Liverpool sign Bent






