It just doesn't seem wise to spend that much on a 28-year-old when you could get someone like Ugarte for the same amount, Kone or Thuram for slightly less possibly, etc. I don't know which young MF fits us best in that 6 position, but you'd hope Mickey Spearman and his nerds could pinpoint the right one, and that one gives us five or six more years than Palhinha.



Is Thuram a 6? Is Kone a 6 even?Looking on FBRef Thurams strengths don't seem to be defensive, and Kone seems good for a young player but for me, not the level we need for a 1st team starter right now.I would really like Thuram but I don't know if he is that defensive midfielder we need. I like Kone as well but would want him as a project with 3 other midfielders signed.Ugarte I agree is probably my choice for a 6, he seems to tick the boxes.However I also level this all on the fact that I don't actually know if we have been strongly linked with Thuram or Ugarte - I have seen a lot of wishing we get them (Thuram in particular) but not many actual links.Kone we had links last summer so I could see interested, but again I think we could and should do better for the 1st team, even if it means spending more money. I personally would only want Kone along with the starters, to be a good squad option with space to be a main starter when he grows a bit as a player.