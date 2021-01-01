« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:56:04 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:52:08 pm
So Bellingham for the RCM and Mount for the LCM spot? Good luck to the Defensive Midfielder in that set up :)
Hypothetically if we signed both Bellingham, Mount and a new DM, I'd see us starting next season with a midfield of...

New DM
(Bajcetic)

Henderson Bellingham
(Mount)     (Thiago)

With Mount gradually taking Henderson's minutes. You've also got the likes of Elliott, Jones and Morton as options too.

Having said that, the maximum I'd have us paying for mount is £50m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:56:54 pm
Whats the obsession with wanting remodels of our former players? I can understand if it was Gerrard but new Lallana, new Gini,  ;D and etc i'll pass.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 01:59:09 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:56:04 pm
Hypothetically if we signed both Bellingham, Mount and a new DM, I'd see us starting next season with a midfield of...

New DM
(Bajcetic)

Henderson Bellingham
(Mount)     (Thiago)

With Mount gradually taking Henderson's minutes. You've also got the likes of Elliott, Jones and Morton as options too.

Having said that, the maximum I'd have us paying for mount is £50m.

I think Bajcetic future could be as an 8.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:02:57 pm
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:45:20 pm
Jaysus, I was not aware that people were calling him shite for 3 years!

I have no issue with you having an opinion like that but it has to be based on something doesn't it (which I'm sure it is) which is why I asked my question, which your response above still isn't an answer to.

So I'll back away from this now because I've learned that if I have to work this hard to get someone to answer a question (that they themselves stepped into voluntarily), it is rarely worth while.

Its based on him being really, really poor this season. He has also played a lot of minutes in his career so there is more chance that natural footballers progression kicks in and he continues to decline.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:05:39 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:43:37 pm
I think we need some 8s with genuine tactical defensive nous rather than just pressing monsters. Gini was intelligent and read the game well and that's why he was so valuable as he adapted in game to make sure other players had the platform to support the attack without us being exposed too much. Not sure Mount or Bellingham fall into that category. Unless we're changing the role of the fullback(s), I could see us having similar problems to this year with a midfield of Fabinho (or other 6), Mount, and Bellingham.

Beyond Gini's own skills you also had the greater balance in the trio of him, Hendo and Fab too, we wouldn't have anywhere near that next season with Bellingham, a less version of Fab and Mount who performs far better as a #10 or wide forward. If we do sign Bellingham then I'd like us to sign two 6/8's who could form the foundation of our midfield and give Bellingham more freedom as our best midfielder rather than limiting his influence by expecting him to take a somewhat deeper role due to trying to get the best out of Mount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:32:58 pm
Considering how many midfielders will go in the summer. Even though Fabinho is in a decline, doubt we can afford to sell him as well. Think we'll have to keep him around at least one more year.

Might get some form back if he can be rotated and rest more.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:35:49 pm
With LFC & Bayern seemingly most interested in Mount, no way CFC get 70M for the player. Both clubs don't usually spend big on players, especially not for one with just 1 year left. Will end up leaving for 45-50M range.

Bayern is prone to changing managers every 2-3 years, & Tuchel famously always falls out with his employers by end of year 2/beginning of year 3. Therefore, I think Mount will likely join LFC, if it remains primarily between us & Bayern competing for his signature. When Mount leaves the chaotic scene (manager & player-wise) that is Chelsea, you'd imagine he will want stability where he lands. Bayern are usually stable, but Tuchel's combative style & short-lived tenure means that any player that signs for him at Bayern will play for him max 3 years.

I think we'll get Mount.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:50:46 pm
We will get Mount for £40m.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 02:56:01 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:24:16 am
Asking price is apparently 60 million, could probably get him for 50 to 55 with less money up front because of installments.

I also think he's a decent balance of experience but not too old - if we see Bajcetic as our future then it may make sense to go for a good level of experienced player to hold the fort while Bajcetic grows into the role more.

It just doesn't seem wise to spend that much on a 28-year-old when you could get someone like Ugarte for the same amount, Kone or Thuram for slightly less possibly, etc. I don't know which young MF fits us best in that 6 position, but you'd hope Mickey Spearman and his nerds could pinpoint the right one, and that one gives us five or six more years than Palhinha.
