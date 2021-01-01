With LFC & Bayern seemingly most interested in Mount, no way CFC get 70M for the player. Both clubs don't usually spend big on players, especially not for one with just 1 year left. Will end up leaving for 45-50M range.



Bayern is prone to changing managers every 2-3 years, & Tuchel famously always falls out with his employers by end of year 2/beginning of year 3. Therefore, I think Mount will likely join LFC, if it remains primarily between us & Bayern competing for his signature. When Mount leaves the chaotic scene (manager & player-wise) that is Chelsea, you'd imagine he will want stability where he lands. Bayern are usually stable, but Tuchel's combative style & short-lived tenure means that any player that signs for him at Bayern will play for him max 3 years.



I think we'll get Mount.