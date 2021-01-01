The thing with Fabinho is if you want to keep him and build the midfield round him (which is what you're doing with your 6 in a 1-2 midfield shape) you have to be able to say why he'll return to his 2019 form

We have plenty of evidence now that he's diminished as a player so the default assumption is that that decline will continue, or at least not be reversed, because that's what usually happens and what, logically, you'd expect to happen once a player has clearly peaked physically



This is probably the last summer where we could move him on and still get a decent fee as his reputation and the 'we can rebuild' him vibe will happen with other clubs

And if we keep him what does that look like? If he's at this seasons level weve got a 200k a week squad player, who we actually never want to play because he's not at our level, with 3 years left on his deal



Top level sport is brutal and saying to players who have been amazing for us and delivered trophies that their time is up sucks - but if we can't do it our ability to get back to where we want to be is massively handicapped