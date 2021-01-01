« previous next »
Think they're hoping for the Saudi's to get involved.
70 mil  ;D ;D ;D

No chance. Be half that.
Wouldn't touch him with a barge pole for £70 million.

That's only unless Klopp really wants him then yeah sure, but I would imagine with that it would mean no Bellingham.

I think we'll get Mount to be fair, but probably for about £35 million at the least, £45 mill at most. If the competition is us and Bayern, neither of us are particularly renowned for spending big on players, particularly on last year of their contract - Bayern tend to buy cheap after poaching players, and we just don't spend that big on players on last year of a contract.

£70 million is the stuff of a fantasist
70 million :lmao :lmao

I cant see us paying that, I hope its not mount or Bellingham, Id take both but not mount for 70 million!
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 10:11:38 am
70 million :lmao :lmao

I cant see us paying that, I hope its not mount or Bellingham, Id take both but not mount for 70 million!

With who is interested, he won't go for 70. So he will either go for cheaper, or just not end up going.

I am going to go out on a limb here for our summer, and predict that we will buy:

Bellingham
Mount
Palhinha
Ndicka
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:15:16 am
With who is interested, he won't go for 70. So he will either go for cheaper, or just not end up going.

I am going to go out on a limb here for our summer, and predict that we will buy:

Bellingham
Mount
Palhinha
Ndicka

Palhinha seems good but Fulham would want a fortune for a player who would have turned 28 and actually has quite minimal top level experience for a player so old. Swerve him.
