

When were looking at midfield i think we need to consider what the forward line is going to be:



if its Diaz-Nunez-Salah then i dont think we will see anywhere near the level of pressing / intensity that we had under Mane-Firmino-salah (in his prime) does that not mean we need midfielders who are even more able to provide the intensity thats been missing off the ball? adding Gapko or Jota changes things a little but not that much



we cant play with 2 very attacking full backs, 2 number 10s in midfield and 3 forwards who arent great pressers off the ball and leave it to Bajectic, Konate and an ageing VVD to defend



our benchmark and what made us successful was being the best team off the ball in europe, our recruitment objective should be to get the team in a position to be absolutely horrific to play against, having too many players that want to run forward isnt the way to go



Hopefully someone can show me how a midfield of Bellingham, Mount and Fabinho wil get us back to where we want to be but i dont see the balance working for us when you consider our forwards



