Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 540039 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14960 on: Yesterday at 11:48:00 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 10:58:18 am
Still at The Mirror.

Not one those journos who does transfer rumours stuff, more reporting on our games.

Although from my understanding he is pretty reliable when he does talk about transfer stuff.

Not always correct in how things play out, but not a chancer either - everything he says I get is genuine and from legitimate information provided to him.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14961 on: Yesterday at 12:01:48 pm »
Quote from: Damo58 on Yesterday at 10:02:00 am
I have never and will never say custard the same since this episode.

Same. And my life is all the better for it.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14962 on: Yesterday at 12:16:38 pm »
So let's say (happy thoughts) we get Bellingham. Then Gravenberch wants a change of scenery. Reasonable deal, all good.

Third one could be Roméo Lavia from Southampton, unlikely to be more than about £25 million.

That to me is the bones of new midfielder right there, with help from Baj, Thiago, Fab (maybe) and Henderson on rotation. Plus Harvey.

The thing about a Jude transfer is it would make a big splash at the club, suddenly everyone is looking round the place and thinking, "we mean business again here."

Done. Next up the defence....
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14963 on: Yesterday at 12:20:58 pm »
That would be a bit shit, can't be signing 3 midfielders and 2 of them being projects that need a lot of work.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14964 on: Yesterday at 12:23:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:20:58 pm
That would be a bit shit, can't be signing 3 midfielders and 2 of them being projects that need a lot of work.

Bit harsh on Bellingham, that? Or was it the Bayern Munich (and Dutch national team player) or the regular for Southampton?
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14965 on: Yesterday at 12:25:32 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:23:07 pm
Bit harsh on Bellingham, that? Or was it the Bayern Munich (and Dutch national team player) or the regular for Southampton?

The one Ajax fans said wasn't ready for the move to Bayern (and they aren't wrong so far) and the lad that looks ok for the worst team in the league. One is ok but we gotta add two ready made gods as well otherwise with your scenario we are a Bellingham injury away from just fielding exactly the same midfields as this season.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14966 on: Yesterday at 12:45:56 pm »
I've not seen that Frankfurt defender play, but I have a feeling if I were to check his stats they'd be Ndickative of the type of player he is

*legs it*
Offline lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14967 on: Yesterday at 12:57:53 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:25:32 pm
The one Ajax fans said wasn't ready for the move to Bayern (and they aren't wrong so far) and the lad that looks ok for the worst team in the league. One is ok but we gotta add two ready made gods as well otherwise with your scenario we are a Bellingham injury away from just fielding exactly the same midfields as this season.

Fair points but under Klopp I'd be as positive he'd get a tune out of Gravenberch as Mason Mount, given what we have seen so far.

And if Lavia was a project, I'd be okay with that, given we'd still have Baj, Hendo and Thiago around.
Offline Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14968 on: Yesterday at 01:05:30 pm »
I think you should all prepare yourselves for two midfielders and that's it. Maybe Mount as well but I think he'll sign a new contract at Chelsea.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14969 on: Yesterday at 01:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:05:30 pm
I think you should all prepare yourselves for two midfielders and that's it. Maybe Mount as well but I think he'll sign a new contract at Chelsea.

I've fully prepared myself for the arrival of Matheus Nunes and only Matheus Nunes. I feel like whatever happens I can't be let down too much now because surely we'll do a lot better than just him hahaha.

Would probably still get people on here saying we should be grateful if we did only bring him in.
Offline PaulF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14970 on: Yesterday at 01:14:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:11:09 pm
I've fully prepared myself for the arrival of Matheus Nunes and only Matheus Nunes. I feel like whatever happens I can't be let down too much now because surely we'll do a lot better than just him hahaha.

Would probably still get people on here saying we should be grateful if we did only bring him in.

We could be looking forward to signing Christian Poulson.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14971 on: Yesterday at 01:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 28, 2023, 08:40:12 pm
Its Maddock so, you know, but he says we want Ndicka.

Not sure why anyone would be against this. We'd likely make a little profit on him if he fails. It's the market we're in now. With seemingly no investment happening anytime soon we'll have to keep eye out for good free signings and potentially loan deals.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14972 on: Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:14:35 pm
We could be looking forward to signing Christian Poulson.

Nunes is likely to cost £50m though? Barely can get into the Wolves team.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14973 on: Yesterday at 02:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 01:05:30 pm
I think you should all prepare yourselves for two midfielders and that's it. Maybe Mount as well but I think he'll sign a new contract at Chelsea.

I dont. Chelsea need money and they need it quickly.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14974 on: Yesterday at 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 02:24:34 pm
I dont. Chelsea need money and they need it quickly.

How about we don't help them out of this mess? Just a thought
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14975 on: Yesterday at 04:16:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:01:13 pm
How about we don't help them out of this mess? Just a thought

Why cut off your own nose like that. Either way Mount is likely to be leaving if he doesnt sign a new deal and considering their financial issues it needs to be be done quickly and likely for under his market value.
Offline Jayo10

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14976 on: Yesterday at 04:33:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:16:38 pm
So let's say (happy thoughts) we get Bellingham. Then Gravenberch wants a change of scenery. Reasonable deal, all good.

Third one could be Roméo Lavia from Southampton, unlikely to be more than about £25 million.

That to me is the bones of new midfielder right there, with help from Baj, Thiago, Fab (maybe) and Henderson on rotation. Plus Harvey.

The thing about a Jude transfer is it would make a big splash at the club, suddenly everyone is looking round the place and thinking, "we mean business again here."

Done. Next up the defence....

Bellingham, Gravenberch and Lavia would be good business.

Bellingham obviously would be fantastic, but Lavia would be an ideal signing if Fabinho was staying put. Top quality young prospect in a problematic position, wouldn't cost a bomb. The problem though is City probably have a buy back clause i'd imagine.

Gravenberch is a strange one, looked fantastic at Ajax, probably went 12-18 months too early to a club like Bayern which has stalled his development. But the raw materials are there for a top class midfielder. And if Klopp was interested i'd be sure he'd turn him into a star.

Bellingham Thiago Fabinho (Lavia, Gravenberch, Hendo, Elliot, Bajcetic) rested after a full pre season would be good. Lots of young legs to compliment our senior players.

Add in N'Dicka and a right back to compete with Trent and it shouldn't break the bank.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14977 on: Yesterday at 05:17:53 pm »
Lavia wont be short of suitors come summer, reckon hell go for more than £25 million
Offline Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14978 on: Yesterday at 05:28:04 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 04:33:08 pm
Bellingham, Gravenberch and Lavia would be good business.

Bellingham obviously would be fantastic, but Lavia would be an ideal signing if Fabinho was staying put. Top quality young prospect in a problematic position, wouldn't cost a bomb. The problem though is City probably have a buy back clause i'd imagine.

Gravenberch is a strange one, looked fantastic at Ajax, probably went 12-18 months too early to a club like Bayern which has stalled his development. But the raw materials are there for a top class midfielder. And if Klopp was interested i'd be sure he'd turn him into a star.

Bellingham Thiago Fabinho (Lavia, Gravenberch, Hendo, Elliot, Bajcetic) rested after a full pre season would be good. Lots of young legs to compliment our senior players.

Add in N'Dicka and a right back to compete with Trent and it shouldn't break the bank.

It would be ok but still too many young players, we need experience also in midfield, experience which can run obviously. Arsena; are leading the league with two 30 year old Cms, City won the league with a similar age profile the year before, look at the ages of players in midfield of the recent CL winners also, just because we need to add legs doesn't mean we should go completely the other direction and just add a bunch of prospects, who haven't put together consistent seasons yet.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14979 on: Yesterday at 06:05:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:45:56 pm
I've not seen that Frankfurt defender play, but I have a feeling if I were to check his stats they'd be Ndickative of the type of player he is

*legs it*
This deserves some appreciation
Offline disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14980 on: Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 06:05:43 pm
This deserves some appreciation

I'm in full agreement  :wave
Offline Wghennessy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14981 on: Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:28:04 pm
It would be ok but still too many young players, we need experience also in midfield, experience which can run obviously. Arsena; are leading the league with two 30 year old Cms, City won the league with a similar age profile the year before, look at the ages of players in midfield of the recent CL winners also, just because we need to add legs doesn't mean we should go completely the other direction and just add a bunch of prospects, who haven't put together consistent seasons yet.

Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho can be that experience that can run if you're suggesting Granit Xhaka as a player who can.
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14982 on: Yesterday at 08:15:27 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm
I'm in full agreement  :wave

You only did it about 3 weeks after me, well done  :P
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14983 on: Yesterday at 09:45:53 pm »
Id like to see us stick to our habit of signing players around the ages of 23-25. They tend to be the ones who seem to explode once given the opportunity and can contribute straight away, and if you think of our most successful signings under Klopp theyve been around that age. Even at other clubs when you look at the likes of Odegaard.

Bellingham is a bit of an anomaly, but players like Gravenberch would need a lot of time and we need midfielders who can contribute now. Mount is perfect in that regard and I hope he and Bellingham make up two out of three midfield additions. No suggestions for the third but we clearly need a number six too.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14984 on: Yesterday at 10:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 05:28:04 pm
It would be ok but still too many young players, we need experience also in midfield, experience which can run obviously. Arsena; are leading the league with two 30 year old Cms, City won the league with a similar age profile the year before, look at the ages of players in midfield of the recent CL winners also, just because we need to add legs doesn't mean we should go completely the other direction and just add a bunch of prospects, who haven't put together consistent seasons yet.

We shouldn't be signing prospects either. We went down that road and if they can't already perform at a PL/CL challenging level then it will be a waste of money. While I'm not a fan of spending £100m+ on any one midfielder at least Bellingham has shown he can already perform at the level in his CL games. We're not getting a discount by signing a prospect anyway. Any non-PL club that is selling to us is going to quote a much higher price than they otherwise would so you're much better off taking your developmental swings on the 17-20 year old range where the money doesn't matter all that much.

As far as the age curve, the clock is not the same for all people. Just because Xhaka finally looks good doesn't mean that our players should also look good or vice-versa. Partey, while he shouldn't even fucking be playing, is still only 29 which isn't the case for Hendo or Thiago. Ideally you'd have a mix of everything so you're not having to look at a wholesale retooling while not even getting rid of the older players as we are.
Offline disgraced cake

« Reply #14985 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:15:27 pm
You only did it about 3 weeks after me, well done  :P

Had a feeling somebody would have done it already, but if I didn't see it it's fair game imvho  ;D
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14986 on: Today at 02:10:22 am »
Quote from: clinical on March 28, 2023, 03:38:56 pm
Won't be popular but I wouldn't be against binning off all our injury prone players. They make the others get injuries because they're then overplayed. It's a vicious circle that needs to end.

Ox, Keita, Jota, Matip, Gomez, Thiago. A few of them are brilliant but they're rarely available.
Not a bad idea, I would keep Jota though
Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14987 on: Today at 06:05:03 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:45:53 pm

Bellingham is a bit of an anomaly, but players like Gravenberch would need a lot of time and we need midfielders who can contribute now. Mount is perfect in that regard and I hope he and Bellingham make up two out of three midfield additions. No suggestions for the third but we clearly need a number six too.

Perfect in that regard perhaps, but in no others at all, his best play comes from far more advanced roles than we would need from a midfield signing and it would be idiotic to be spending a chunk of our limited budget on a player that would need time to be reworked into an 8 like we need, given that by the summer we will already be at least a year overdue in bringing in a midfielder.
Online Wool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14988 on: Today at 07:36:22 am »
Athletic saying Chelsea want closer to £70m for Mount lmao. Its nice to want things I suppose.
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14989 on: Today at 07:38:57 am »
What do you think they're smoking over there at Stamford Bridge?
Offline Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14990 on: Today at 07:39:09 am »

When were looking at midfield i think we need to consider what the forward line is going to be:

if its Diaz-Nunez-Salah then i dont think we will see anywhere near the level of pressing / intensity that we had under Mane-Firmino-salah (in his prime) does that not mean we need midfielders who are even more able to provide the intensity thats been missing off the ball? adding Gapko or Jota changes things a little but not that much

we cant play with 2 very attacking full backs, 2 number 10s in midfield and 3 forwards who arent great pressers off the ball and leave it to Bajectic, Konate and an ageing VVD to defend

our benchmark and what made us successful was being the best team off the ball in europe, our recruitment objective should be to get the team in a position to be absolutely horrific to play against, having too many players that want to run forward isnt the way to go

Hopefully someone can show me how a midfield of Bellingham, Mount and Fabinho wil get us back to where we want to be but i dont see the balance working for us when you consider our forwards

 
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14991 on: Today at 07:53:20 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:38:57 am
What do you think they're smoking over there at Stamford Bridge?

Yeah. I actually thought there would be buyers at£50m stupidly. £70m though he's either signing a new deal or leaving on a free
Offline Fromola

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14992 on: Today at 08:06:31 am »
Chelsea hoping for a bidding war but they'll need the cash from his sale if he doesn't stay, it's not like they've got the leverage of being prepared to let his contract run out.
Online BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14993 on: Today at 08:24:26 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:39:09 am
Hopefully someone can show me how a midfield of Bellingham, Mount and Fabinho wil get us back to where we want to be but i dont see the balance working for us when you consider our forwards

You don't think that midfield would work if Fabinho was close to his best?
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14994 on: Today at 08:28:13 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:06:31 am
Chelsea hoping for a bidding war but they'll need the cash from his sale if he doesn't stay, it's not like they've got the leverage of being prepared to let his contract run out.

They also want the cash by June 30th
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14995 on: Today at 08:31:26 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 08:24:26 am
You don't think that midfield would work if Fabinho was close to his best?

He's nowhere near his best though and he's not getting back to being near his best.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14996 on: Today at 08:37:33 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:28:13 am
They also want the cash by June 30th

I don't think that means Mount has to go by then. They have a few to sell. They have no leverage at all so hopefully all clubs stand firm so we can see them start to panic.
