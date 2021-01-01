So let's say (happy thoughts) we get Bellingham. Then Gravenberch wants a change of scenery. Reasonable deal, all good.
Third one could be Roméo Lavia from Southampton, unlikely to be more than about £25 million.
That to me is the bones of new midfielder right there, with help from Baj, Thiago, Fab (maybe) and Henderson on rotation. Plus Harvey.
The thing about a Jude transfer is it would make a big splash at the club, suddenly everyone is looking round the place and thinking, "we mean business again here."
Done. Next up the defence....
Bellingham, Gravenberch and Lavia would be good business.
Bellingham obviously would be fantastic, but Lavia would be an ideal signing if Fabinho was staying put. Top quality young prospect in a problematic position, wouldn't cost a bomb. The problem though is City probably have a buy back clause i'd imagine.
Gravenberch is a strange one, looked fantastic at Ajax, probably went 12-18 months too early to a club like Bayern which has stalled his development. But the raw materials are there for a top class midfielder. And if Klopp was interested i'd be sure he'd turn him into a star.
Bellingham Thiago Fabinho (Lavia, Gravenberch, Hendo, Elliot, Bajcetic) rested after a full pre season would be good. Lots of young legs to compliment our senior players.
Add in N'Dicka and a right back to compete with Trent and it shouldn't break the bank.