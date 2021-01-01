« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14960 on: Today at 11:20:51 am
I've remembered who it was now, it was Bascombe wasn't it?, worked for the Sunday rag.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14961 on: Today at 11:48:00 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:58:18 am
Still at The Mirror.

Not one those journos who does transfer rumours stuff, more reporting on our games.

Although from my understanding he is pretty reliable when he does talk about transfer stuff.

Not always correct in how things play out, but not a chancer either - everything he says I get is genuine and from legitimate information provided to him.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14962 on: Today at 12:01:48 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 10:02:00 am
I have never and will never say custard the same since this episode.

Same. And my life is all the better for it.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14963 on: Today at 12:16:38 pm
So let's say (happy thoughts) we get Bellingham. Then Gravenberch wants a change of scenery. Reasonable deal, all good.

Third one could be Roméo Lavia from Southampton, unlikely to be more than about £25 million.

That to me is the bones of new midfielder right there, with help from Baj, Thiago, Fab (maybe) and Henderson on rotation. Plus Harvey.

The thing about a Jude transfer is it would make a big splash at the club, suddenly everyone is looking round the place and thinking, "we mean business again here."

Done. Next up the defence....
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14964 on: Today at 12:20:58 pm
That would be a bit shit, can't be signing 3 midfielders and 2 of them being projects that need a lot of work.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14965 on: Today at 12:23:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:20:58 pm
That would be a bit shit, can't be signing 3 midfielders and 2 of them being projects that need a lot of work.

Bit harsh on Bellingham, that? Or was it the Bayern Munich (and Dutch national team player) or the regular for Southampton?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14966 on: Today at 12:25:32 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:23:07 pm
Bit harsh on Bellingham, that? Or was it the Bayern Munich (and Dutch national team player) or the regular for Southampton?

The one Ajax fans said wasn't ready for the move to Bayern (and they aren't wrong so far) and the lad that looks ok for the worst team in the league. One is ok but we gotta add two ready made gods as well otherwise with your scenario we are a Bellingham injury away from just fielding exactly the same midfields as this season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14967 on: Today at 12:45:56 pm
I've not seen that Frankfurt defender play, but I have a feeling if I were to check his stats they'd be Ndickative of the type of player he is

*legs it*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14968 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:25:32 pm
The one Ajax fans said wasn't ready for the move to Bayern (and they aren't wrong so far) and the lad that looks ok for the worst team in the league. One is ok but we gotta add two ready made gods as well otherwise with your scenario we are a Bellingham injury away from just fielding exactly the same midfields as this season.

Fair points but under Klopp I'd be as positive he'd get a tune out of Gravenberch as Mason Mount, given what we have seen so far.

And if Lavia was a project, I'd be okay with that, given we'd still have Baj, Hendo and Thiago around.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14969 on: Today at 01:05:30 pm
I think you should all prepare yourselves for two midfielders and that's it. Maybe Mount as well but I think he'll sign a new contract at Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14970 on: Today at 01:11:09 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:05:30 pm
I think you should all prepare yourselves for two midfielders and that's it. Maybe Mount as well but I think he'll sign a new contract at Chelsea.

I've fully prepared myself for the arrival of Matheus Nunes and only Matheus Nunes. I feel like whatever happens I can't be let down too much now because surely we'll do a lot better than just him hahaha.

Would probably still get people on here saying we should be grateful if we did only bring him in.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14971 on: Today at 01:14:35 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:11:09 pm
I've fully prepared myself for the arrival of Matheus Nunes and only Matheus Nunes. I feel like whatever happens I can't be let down too much now because surely we'll do a lot better than just him hahaha.

Would probably still get people on here saying we should be grateful if we did only bring him in.

We could be looking forward to signing Christian Poulson.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14972 on: Today at 01:35:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
Its Maddock so, you know, but he says we want Ndicka.

Not sure why anyone would be against this. We'd likely make a little profit on him if he fails. It's the market we're in now. With seemingly no investment happening anytime soon we'll have to keep eye out for good free signings and potentially loan deals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14973 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:14:35 pm
We could be looking forward to signing Christian Poulson.

Nunes is likely to cost £50m though? Barely can get into the Wolves team.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14974 on: Today at 02:24:34 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:05:30 pm
I think you should all prepare yourselves for two midfielders and that's it. Maybe Mount as well but I think he'll sign a new contract at Chelsea.

I dont. Chelsea need money and they need it quickly.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14975 on: Today at 04:01:13 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 02:24:34 pm
I dont. Chelsea need money and they need it quickly.

How about we don't help them out of this mess? Just a thought
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14976 on: Today at 04:16:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:01:13 pm
How about we don't help them out of this mess? Just a thought

Why cut off your own nose like that. Either way Mount is likely to be leaving if he doesnt sign a new deal and considering their financial issues it needs to be be done quickly and likely for under his market value.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14977 on: Today at 04:33:08 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:16:38 pm
So let's say (happy thoughts) we get Bellingham. Then Gravenberch wants a change of scenery. Reasonable deal, all good.

Third one could be Roméo Lavia from Southampton, unlikely to be more than about £25 million.

That to me is the bones of new midfielder right there, with help from Baj, Thiago, Fab (maybe) and Henderson on rotation. Plus Harvey.

The thing about a Jude transfer is it would make a big splash at the club, suddenly everyone is looking round the place and thinking, "we mean business again here."

Done. Next up the defence....

Bellingham, Gravenberch and Lavia would be good business.

Bellingham obviously would be fantastic, but Lavia would be an ideal signing if Fabinho was staying put. Top quality young prospect in a problematic position, wouldn't cost a bomb. The problem though is City probably have a buy back clause i'd imagine.

Gravenberch is a strange one, looked fantastic at Ajax, probably went 12-18 months too early to a club like Bayern which has stalled his development. But the raw materials are there for a top class midfielder. And if Klopp was interested i'd be sure he'd turn him into a star.

Bellingham Thiago Fabinho (Lavia, Gravenberch, Hendo, Elliot, Bajcetic) rested after a full pre season would be good. Lots of young legs to compliment our senior players.

Add in N'Dicka and a right back to compete with Trent and it shouldn't break the bank.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14978 on: Today at 05:17:53 pm
Lavia wont be short of suitors come summer, reckon hell go for more than £25 million
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14979 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 04:33:08 pm
Bellingham, Gravenberch and Lavia would be good business.

Bellingham obviously would be fantastic, but Lavia would be an ideal signing if Fabinho was staying put. Top quality young prospect in a problematic position, wouldn't cost a bomb. The problem though is City probably have a buy back clause i'd imagine.

Gravenberch is a strange one, looked fantastic at Ajax, probably went 12-18 months too early to a club like Bayern which has stalled his development. But the raw materials are there for a top class midfielder. And if Klopp was interested i'd be sure he'd turn him into a star.

Bellingham Thiago Fabinho (Lavia, Gravenberch, Hendo, Elliot, Bajcetic) rested after a full pre season would be good. Lots of young legs to compliment our senior players.

Add in N'Dicka and a right back to compete with Trent and it shouldn't break the bank.

It would be ok but still too many young players, we need experience also in midfield, experience which can run obviously. Arsena; are leading the league with two 30 year old Cms, City won the league with a similar age profile the year before, look at the ages of players in midfield of the recent CL winners also, just because we need to add legs doesn't mean we should go completely the other direction and just add a bunch of prospects, who haven't put together consistent seasons yet.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14980 on: Today at 06:05:43 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:45:56 pm
I've not seen that Frankfurt defender play, but I have a feeling if I were to check his stats they'd be Ndickative of the type of player he is

*legs it*
This deserves some appreciation
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14981 on: Today at 06:19:09 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 06:05:43 pm
This deserves some appreciation

I'm in full agreement  :wave
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14982 on: Today at 07:20:25 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:28:04 pm
It would be ok but still too many young players, we need experience also in midfield, experience which can run obviously. Arsena; are leading the league with two 30 year old Cms, City won the league with a similar age profile the year before, look at the ages of players in midfield of the recent CL winners also, just because we need to add legs doesn't mean we should go completely the other direction and just add a bunch of prospects, who haven't put together consistent seasons yet.

Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho can be that experience that can run if you're suggesting Granit Xhaka as a player who can.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14983 on: Today at 08:15:27 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:19:09 pm
I'm in full agreement  :wave

You only did it about 3 weeks after me, well done  :P
