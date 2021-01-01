So let's say (happy thoughts) we get Bellingham. Then Gravenberch wants a change of scenery. Reasonable deal, all good.



Third one could be Roméo Lavia from Southampton, unlikely to be more than about £25 million.



That to me is the bones of new midfielder right there, with help from Baj, Thiago, Fab (maybe) and Henderson on rotation. Plus Harvey.



The thing about a Jude transfer is it would make a big splash at the club, suddenly everyone is looking round the place and thinking, "we mean business again here."



Done. Next up the defence....