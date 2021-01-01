« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:20:51 am
I've remembered who it was now, it was Bascombe wasn't it?, worked for the Sunday rag.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 11:48:00 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:58:18 am
Still at The Mirror.

Not one those journos who does transfer rumours stuff, more reporting on our games.

Although from my understanding he is pretty reliable when he does talk about transfer stuff.

Not always correct in how things play out, but not a chancer either - everything he says I get is genuine and from legitimate information provided to him.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:01:48 pm
Quote from: Damo58 on Today at 10:02:00 am
I have never and will never say custard the same since this episode.

Same. And my life is all the better for it.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:16:38 pm
So let's say (happy thoughts) we get Bellingham. Then Gravenberch wants a change of scenery. Reasonable deal, all good.

Third one could be Roméo Lavia from Southampton, unlikely to be more than about £25 million.

That to me is the bones of new midfielder right there, with help from Baj, Thiago, Fab (maybe) and Henderson on rotation. Plus Harvey.

The thing about a Jude transfer is it would make a big splash at the club, suddenly everyone is looking round the place and thinking, "we mean business again here."

Done. Next up the defence....
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:20:58 pm
That would be a bit shit, can't be signing 3 midfielders and 2 of them being projects that need a lot of work.
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:23:07 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:20:58 pm
That would be a bit shit, can't be signing 3 midfielders and 2 of them being projects that need a lot of work.

Bit harsh on Bellingham, that? Or was it the Bayern Munich (and Dutch national team player) or the regular for Southampton?
Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:25:32 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:23:07 pm
Bit harsh on Bellingham, that? Or was it the Bayern Munich (and Dutch national team player) or the regular for Southampton?

The one Ajax fans said wasn't ready for the move to Bayern (and they aren't wrong so far) and the lad that looks ok for the worst team in the league. One is ok but we gotta add two ready made gods as well otherwise with your scenario we are a Bellingham injury away from just fielding exactly the same midfields as this season.
Online disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:45:56 pm
I've not seen that Frankfurt defender play, but I have a feeling if I were to check his stats they'd be Ndickative of the type of player he is

*legs it*
Online lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Today at 12:57:53 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:25:32 pm
The one Ajax fans said wasn't ready for the move to Bayern (and they aren't wrong so far) and the lad that looks ok for the worst team in the league. One is ok but we gotta add two ready made gods as well otherwise with your scenario we are a Bellingham injury away from just fielding exactly the same midfields as this season.

Fair points but under Klopp I'd be as positive he'd get a tune out of Gravenberch as Mason Mount, given what we have seen so far.

And if Lavia was a project, I'd be okay with that, given we'd still have Baj, Hendo and Thiago around.
