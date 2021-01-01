« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 370 371 372 373 374 [375]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 536594 times)

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,967
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14960 on: Today at 11:20:51 am »
I've remembered who it was now, it was Bascombe wasn't it?, worked for the Sunday rag.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 370 371 372 373 374 [375]   Go Up
« previous next »
 