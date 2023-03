Elliott is 19 and while very talented and could/should have a bright future, is far from the finished product, struggles with consistency and should continue to be eased and molded into the midfielder that Klopp wants.



I also see no issue with bringing in two 'penetrative' midfielders this summer, whether that's Bellingham + Mount, Bellingham + someone else or two completely different ones.



Normally Klopp plays with 1 Penetrative type in the MF and has both fb overlap, City play with 2 and tuck in the FBs. That way you can protect the counter.Now I do think he wants the controller role to be able to be creative also but from deeper, see Thiago but I dont think that Mount or Bellingham strength, it seemed when they played together in a small sample size vs some better teams with England the ball progression from deep was not as good with passing. Like both are the best at the same role(that why it confusing). Elliott played every game this year, Do I think he ready to be a starter every game no, think he can do 1500-2000 Minutes and be productive yea. He at 1478 Minutes in the PL just this year and been good overall.