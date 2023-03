Don't see the logic in Mount when we already have Elliott and Jones. All 3 are similar in that they don't fully profile as a midfielder or a wide forward. Would be nice to buy a couple of out and out midfielder players whether that be a 6 or 8.



I think the logic is that Mount at his best, is more athletic, more experienced and better than both Elliott and Jones. I say that with the caveat that I understand he's been quite poor this season. I think peak Mount profiles similarly to peak Ox of 17/18. Attack-minded and athletic midfielder/winger who is very effective at carrying the ball forward, progressive passing and tracking back to help defensively.I do agree that we absolutely need to also buy a couple of midfielders for the 6/8, regardless of whether we get Mount.