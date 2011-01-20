

Mount and Bellingham are both playmakers, weve altered our system of having two controlling midfielders who could run all day long and cover the full backs as our making creative outlets to having multiple play makers in midfield, the problem for us was the team kept on getting over run because our midfield wasnt athletic enough and at times we didnt have the defensive cover we needed especially in transition, if the rumours are true it seems that were effectively upgrading the players at the managers disposal to keep the same system rather than going back to the previous one which served us so well-



If that is what were planning its definitely a ballsy move but i do have concerns about the mileage this adds to the players in question, were effective asking two number 10s to become a hard running 8+10 combined. Will Mason Mount want to be used as a water carrier/work horse when hes spend his career as the most creative midfielder? perhaps the plan is to use him as a forward option in the Salah position?



I would rather have:



Bellingham

Luis - high quality #6

Simakan - quality young centre back who can also play right back

Nico Williams - Wide forward, absolute blistering pace down the right



The forward line lacks pace and we need a better options in central defence



I don't know how much we have altered our 'system'. Gini and Thiago play in much the same portions of the pitch I reckon (heat maps would help to prove/ disprove this but I don't have access to that sort of data). They both play as 'controlling' 8s, mostly behind the ball, keep things ticking over, cover space, do important defensive work and are press resistant. The big difference between them is Thiago added world class penetrative passing whereas Gini did almost none of that. Gini was more athletic which has fooled some into thinking the system changed but Thiago's role on the football pitch isn't actually very different to Gini's, it's just his skillset enabled him to do something on top of what Gini did. Now the lack of athleticism from Thiago, combined with Fabinho falling off a cliff, Henderson losing his legs and ALL our other midfielders having no athleticism means the lack of legs in midfield has become a major problem. But I don't think that's actually got much to do with a change of system in midfield. It's rather to do with the staff falling asleep on the job and not recognising that our midfield was losing its athleticism in front of their eyes. You might point to the other side and claim the right sided 8 is more attacking and advanced than used to be the case but contrary to the common narrative, Milner was an attacking midfielder for us and any team which included him in it included a more attacking 8. One of the issues with a midfield that included Milner and Henderson as 8s was we had no true 'controlling' 8. Ironically, given the common narrative about those 2 in midfield that it was too stodgy and workmanlike... it was actually overly attacking. A defensive 6, controlling 8 and 'do a bit of everything' 8 has been our system, with some tweaks but nothing substantial in terms of a total overhaul, for years. Now we were right to upgrade the technical skill aspect of that system with Thiago, a lack of penetrative passing from Gini was a real issue. We'll be right to upgrade the technical skill aspect with Henderson's long term replacement as well. A lack of press resistance from our midfield is a real issue, especially without Thiago. But that's not structural change, it's just putting higher skilled players on the pitch. And as we've seen, that can't happen at the expense of too much athleticism because that's just as crucial as progressive passing and press resistance for us. Perhaps more so.