« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 531826 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,343
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14880 on: Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm
Theres actually not much at Chelsea youd want here, apart from Mount.

No way. They still have a lot of top players like James, Chilwell, Badiashile, Fofana, Fernandez, Felix (appreciate he isnt owned by them).
Logged

Offline jizzspunk

  • Cumming soon. Or going. Depends how 'real' it gets. #livinginrealism
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,133
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14881 on: Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 05:18:08 pm

Beyond the old guard I would back Bajcetic to emerge as top dog in the position, but as with all young players coming through, he might need to take a break here and there, as his growth physically, and as a player, will need to be nurtured.

But the blend of old and young, with two top number 8s added, will be fine in my opinion.

You keep banging this drum of Bajcetic as a 6 and talk like this is a realistic positional shift in our midfield in the next season, or two..we have all enjoyed watching his growth this season but he won't be a regular starter as a 6 any time soon..his game just isn't suited to it
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,095
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14882 on: Yesterday at 10:41:05 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 10:38:36 pm
You keep banging this drum of Bajcetic as a 6 and talk like this is a realistic positional shift in our midfield in the next season, or two..we have all enjoyed watching his growth this season but he won't be a regular starter as a 6 any time soon..his game just isn't suited to it

Ex CB, relatively tall, fairly mobile, likes a tackle, reads the game fairly well and press resistant. Which part of his game isn't suited to being a 6 exactly?
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14883 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:59:28 pm
God its like an echo chamber in here

Like an echo chamber in here
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14884 on: Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm »
Times saying were looking at making a move for Mason Mount this summer although its not Paul Joyce.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,095
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14885 on: Yesterday at 11:11:45 pm »
Thought he was good a few years ago, seems to have gone off the boil a bit.

If he's one that we've earmarked then I'll bow to our recruitment team's superior knowledge.

Hopefully he's best mates with Bellingham and the fee and wages aren't obscene.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,453
  • Legacy fan
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14886 on: Yesterday at 11:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:05:21 pm
Times saying were looking at making a move for Mason Mount this summer although its not Paul Joyce.
Must be spending serious money this summer. Him and Jude alone would be 150m minimum.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14887 on: Yesterday at 11:16:58 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:41:05 pm
Ex CB, relatively tall, fairly mobile, likes a tackle, reads the game fairly well and press resistant. Which part of his game isn't suited to being a 6 exactly?

Thank you, I couldnt have said it better.

Also, for jizz, if we dont want the discussion to be too shit, lets take the whole post and interact. 

I said I would be happy with an elite number 6. Bring it on.

But if we signed two number 8s and the budget didnt stretch to adding a 6, then I think we would be fine next season with what we have here, between the old guard, and Bajcetic.

Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,006
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14888 on: Yesterday at 11:45:33 pm »
Hope Mount hasn't peaked like Joe Cole.

What a disaster that was, from zenith to nadir, that one.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,710
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14889 on: Yesterday at 11:49:12 pm »
I guess the argument is does having two energetic midfielders mask the deficiencies of our current defensive midfielders, or alternatively does it mean those deficiencies force the energetic midfielders to not utilise their best assets going forward.

At our best we had a number 6 at the top of his game flanked by two players who were strong runners and covered well for our attacking full backs. But if hypothetically the two signings are Bellingham and Mount, I dont think we should expect them to replicate what Henderson and Wijnaldum did. And for that reason Id say an energetic number 6 is also vital.

For me, in an ideal scenario we get a defensive midfielder and two more progressive players either side and start again with our midfield. It doesnt mean you completely bin off what we already have but most of them are clearly past their prime.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14890 on: Yesterday at 11:49:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:45:33 pm
Hope Mount hasn't peaked like Joe Cole.

What a disaster that was, from zenith to nadir, that one.
He's half a decade younger for a start, that's a good omen.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14891 on: Yesterday at 11:49:45 pm »
If we get Mount and don't get a DM that would be baffling, especially when we already have the likes of Carvahlo, Jones and Elliott, one of these players would have to leave on loan at the very least i'm thinking.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,571
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14892 on: Yesterday at 11:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:49:12 pm
He's half a decade younger for a start, that's a good omen.

He also appears to look after himself too, compared to Joe "30 a day" Cole.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14893 on: Yesterday at 11:53:15 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 11:49:12 pm
I guess the argument is does having two energetic midfielders mask the deficiencies of our current defensive midfielders, or alternatively does it mean those deficiencies force the energetic midfielders to not utilise their best assets going forward.

At our best we had a number 6 at the top of his game flanked by two players who were strong runners and covered well for our attacking full backs. But if hypothetically the two signings are Bellingham and Mount, I dont think we should expect them to replicate what Henderson and Wijnaldum did. And for that reason Id say an energetic number 6 is also vital.

For me, in an ideal scenario we get a defensive midfielder and two more progressive players either side and start again with our midfield. It doesnt mean you completely bin off what we already have but most of them are clearly past their prime.

We need a 6, even Bajcetic looks increasingly more promising as an 8, Fabinho is not the same, and Henderson is another player who is probably better as an 8 nowadays. We don't have anyone at our youth or reserve level who can make the transition either, our best young talents Clarke, Balagizi, Morton are 8's or midfielders who can operate as wide players also just like Mount, it doesn't make sense to go into next season with Bellingham and Mount as our midfield signings.

I would even say it doesn't really make sense to go for Mount if we do get Bellingham either, if we were going for two 8's at least let the other one be of the profile of Kone or Thuram, then we could sort of make the compromise especially if we were playing a 4-2-3-1.
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,190
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14894 on: Today at 12:04:08 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:28:27 pm
No way. They still have a lot of top players like James, Chilwell, Badiashile, Fofana, Fernandez, Felix (appreciate he isnt owned by them).

James, we have Trent
Chilwel, we have Robbo and Kostas
Badishile, we have Gomez
Fofana, I can see a strong argument for
Fernandez, they just signed him for 100m

I shouldve phrased it that theres not much at Chelsea that wed want and could get off them.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,655
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14895 on: Today at 12:04:27 am »
Jude Bellingham would be unbelievable for Liverpool, Jordan Henderson says

https://archive.ph/lkif4

Not a lot in the quotes but more Bellingham teasing from Hendo.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,343
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14896 on: Today at 01:09:35 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:04:08 am
James, we have Trent
Chilwel, we have Robbo and Kostas
Badishile, we have Gomez
Fofana, I can see a strong argument for
Fernandez, they just signed him for 100m

I shouldve phrased it that theres not much at Chelsea that wed want and could get off them.


Yeah obviously they would be mad to let them players go but all of them we have the space for as they are as good or better than what we have.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • Member of The Pack
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14897 on: Today at 02:00:50 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:32:34 pm
If we genuinely want Mount and Bellingham I'm not convinced we actually know what we need.

Mount and Bellingham both would be biblical.

Mount providing the solid unassuming and unmoveable platform for our midfield renaissance, and Jude with his halo and sword of fire smiting our foes down. Mount and Jude would be the fire and brimstone that Cody, Darwin and Diaz will feast upon for the next decade or more.
Logged
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14898 on: Today at 06:02:45 am »
Mount is only just an 8 in that hes one of these tweener players who can play inside forward or as an 8. We already have at least 2 of those players in Carvalho and Elliot. Bellingham is not being bought to be our controlling 8, or at least he shouldnt be because hes so good at everything we should allow him to do a bit of everything and our controlling 8 isnt really allowed to get beyond the ball. In the attacking 3rd. Even aside from the question of needing a 6, which we do, we also need a more defensively minded, progressive passing and athletic 8 alongside Bellingham. A hybrid of Gini and Thiago, Bellingham and a 6 would be ideal. Mount ticks no boxes we dont already have, even if he would be an ukgrade on our current tweener options.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 368 369 370 371 372 [373]   Go Up
« previous next »
 