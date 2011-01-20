Mount is only just an 8 in that hes one of these tweener players who can play inside forward or as an 8. We already have at least 2 of those players in Carvalho and Elliot. Bellingham is not being bought to be our controlling 8, or at least he shouldnt be because hes so good at everything we should allow him to do a bit of everything and our controlling 8 isnt really allowed to get beyond the ball. In the attacking 3rd. Even aside from the question of needing a 6, which we do, we also need a more defensively minded, progressive passing and athletic 8 alongside Bellingham. A hybrid of Gini and Thiago, Bellingham and a 6 would be ideal. Mount ticks no boxes we dont already have, even if he would be an ukgrade on our current tweener options.