Ex CB, relatively tall, fairly mobile, likes a tackle, reads the game fairly well and press resistant. Which part of his game isn't suited to being a 6 exactly?
Thank you, I couldnt have said it better.
Also, for jizz, if we dont want the discussion to be too shit, lets take the whole post and interact.
I said I would be happy with an elite number 6. Bring it on.
But if we signed two number 8s and the budget didnt stretch to adding a 6, then I think we would be fine next season with what we have here, between the old guard, and Bajcetic.