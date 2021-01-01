I wouldnt say no to a top number 6, but the priority of our needs in midfield all depends.



For me, if we signed two elite number eights, who can cover the ground left and right, and do the lot, and then say the budget didnt stretch to an elite number 6 as well, I think we would have the players to be fine in the number 6 role.



The old guard would not be so exposed, so would still be able to add something good. The main issue this season is they have been needed to carry the midfield, and they are not up to that any more. But with two elite number 8s added, the role for Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago changes, so they would still offer something good, as and when called upon.



Beyond the old guard I would back Bajcetic to emerge as top dog in the position, but as with all young players coming through, he might need to take a break here and there, as his growth physically, and as a player, will need to be nurtured.



But the blend of old and young, with two top number 8s added, will be fine in my opinion.