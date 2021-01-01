« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14840 on: Today at 04:09:12 pm »
Times Sport
@TimesSport
🔺 NEW: Chelsea face having to raise substantial amounts of cash by selling off players this summer to avoid breaching the Premier Leagues financial rules next year after reporting large losses for a second successive season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14841 on: Today at 04:09:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:32:37 pm
Assume he's a Chelsea journalist?  Feels like most of the noise around Mount is coming from their side.
Sorry mate I should have added the link. Yeah he is a Chelsea journalist who is apparently fairly reliable.

https://www.givemesport.com/mason-mount-liverpool-transfer-news-chelsea/

Wouldn't surprise me if Mount's camp are using our name to get him the deal he wants though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14842 on: Today at 04:13:49 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:09:12 pm
Times Sport
@TimesSport
🔺 NEW: Chelsea face having to raise substantial amounts of cash by selling off players this summer to avoid breaching the Premier Leagues financial rules next year after reporting large losses for a second successive season

The Mount situation is a hard one to call. Lots of reports that he may be moved on and that we're interested, but no talk of whether he'd demand such high wages from us (his current demands seem to regard wanting parity with his English teammates), or whether he'd actually be interested in us given he's a Chelsea fan too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14843 on: Today at 04:16:59 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:09:12 pm
Times Sport
@TimesSport
We should make an offer for Badiashile.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14844 on: Today at 04:29:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:16:59 pm
We should make an offer for Badiashile.

Colwill

Colwill
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14845 on: Today at 04:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:09:12 pm
Times Sport
@TimesSport
If we sign mount, hell have a year left on his contract and theres absolutely no way we should be paying 50 mill for a player with a year left.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 04:39:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:45:07 pm
Yeah - I like Mount a lot especially under Klopp   but this is 150 million so Im not sure what that leaves for a 6

We wont need a 6 if we get them two.

We will have Fab, Hendo, Bajicetic, Thiago, Morton, who can all play as a 6
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 04:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:39:33 pm
We wont need a 6 if we get them two.

We will have Fab, Hendo, Bajicetic, Thiago, Morton, who can all play as a 6

But none of them are reliably a 6 we need. Fan and Hendo are not of the required standard we need at the moment, Bajcetic is still a youngster and I don't think he is entirely a 6, Thiago is probably not physical enough for thay role in our team and besides which is a major injury concern, and Morton we know very little about in our system to say.

We would need these 4 and Jones and Elliot filling in the role of Bellingham and Mount as well unless we plan to play them literally every single game of the season.

We need a 6 no two ways about it. With Bajcetic it may be able to get away with an experience and relatively cheap 6 (someone like a Brozovic or a Kessie) but ideally we want a good 6, like Ugarte or Luis.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14848 on: Today at 05:05:17 pm »
Anyone that has watched us this season and doesnt think we need a new defensive midfielder is smoking some of that good stuff.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14849 on: Today at 05:06:05 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 05:05:17 pm
Anyone that has watched us this season and doesnt think we need a new defensive midfielder is smoking some of that good stuff.

When did you get all grown up and serious?

Or actually, why did you? :D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14850 on: Today at 05:08:54 pm »
There might be one or two bargains to be had at Chelsea, if they need to shift players to not be in trouble.

I would not be paying top dollar for any Chelsea player, as it will do them a favour. But I would happily exploit their situation if they are in trouble.

It could be a good way to stretch our budget this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14851 on: Today at 05:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:39:33 pm
We wont need a 6 if we get them two.

We will have Fab, Hendo, Bajicetic, Thiago, Morton, who can all play as a 6

Only Fabinho of the players youve listed is a 6 (Henderson against non pressing teams can play there) and hes no longer good enough to be first choice next season

An elite dm is our number one need this summer with everything else a distant second
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14852 on: Today at 05:18:08 pm »
I wouldnt say no to a top number 6, but the priority of our needs in midfield all depends.

For me, if we signed two elite number eights, who can cover the ground left and right, and do the lot, and then say the budget didnt stretch to an elite number 6 as well, I think we would have the players to be fine in the number 6 role.

The old guard would not be so exposed, so would still be able to add something good. The main issue this season is they have been needed to carry the midfield, and they are not up to that any more. But with two elite number 8s added, the role for Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago changes, so they would still offer something good, as and when called upon.

Beyond the old guard I would back Bajcetic to emerge as top dog in the position, but as with all young players coming through, he might need to take a break here and there, as his growth physically, and as a player, will need to be nurtured.

But the blend of old and young, with two top number 8s added, will be fine in my opinion. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14853 on: Today at 06:10:58 pm »
Enzo Le Fée (23): "It's time for me to leave Lorient. I will no longer extend. I hope to leave this summer so that my transfer brings money to Lorient."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14854 on: Today at 06:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:10:58 pm
Enzo Le Fée (23): "It's time for me to leave Lorient. I will no longer extend. I hope to leave this summer so that my transfer brings money to Lorient."

Yep, good luck yer midget.
Yep, good luck yer midget.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14855 on: Today at 06:41:02 pm »
He walks into our current midfield even as a midget.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14856 on: Today at 06:54:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:41:02 pm
He walks into our current midfield even as a midget.  ;D

How far down the list do we go in terms of players who walk into our midfield? Say on a scale of Luka Modric to Charlie Adam?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14857 on: Today at 06:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:41:02 pm
He walks into our current midfield even as a midget.  ;D

Qu'est ce que le fee pour le Fée?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14858 on: Today at 07:06:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:54:01 pm
How far down the list do we go in terms of players who walk into our midfield? Say on a scale of Luka Modric to Charlie Adam?
Charlie Adam ;D Don't upset Fordy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14859 on: Today at 07:07:06 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:09:12 pm
Times Sport
@TimesSport
·
8m
That's a shame.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14860 on: Today at 07:14:20 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:09:12 pm
Times Sport
@TimesSport
·
8m
Boehly at the offices today:

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14861 on: Today at 07:25:47 pm »
Ward Prowse if Milner doesn't sign? Or we planing on a Milner Ward Prowse double pivot next year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14862 on: Today at 07:30:49 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:06:47 pm
Charlie Adam ;D Don't upset Fordy.

Poor Fordy, his adoration for Charlie Adam will be written on his gravestone I think.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14863 on: Today at 07:44:08 pm »
That English lad looked decent last night. Young midfielder. Duke bellington I believe. Haven't seen him mentioned yet
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14864 on: Today at 07:48:15 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 06:10:58 pm
Enzo Le Fée (23): "It's time for me to leave Lorient. I will no longer extend. I hope to leave this summer so that my transfer Fee brings money to Leorient."
