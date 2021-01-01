I still think Mount ends up staying at Chelsea.



Potentially but how do you see it panning out?From what I understand the situation stands that times ticking on his contract and they dont see eye to eye on pay. Does he not sign a new deal and run down his contract to leave on a free, potentially not getting gametime while he stays at Chelsea? Does he try to wait out Potter in the hopes a new manager values him higher and co-signs a new deal?Obviously theres examples for every scenario but this looks a lot like things we've seen before and it often ends with the player going. There's a lot of stock in players feeling wanted and valued, especially when other sides who win things can reassure a player he'll be a valued part of an exciting project. Chelsea are fickle and mount will know this