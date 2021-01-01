« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 529095 times)

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:16:21 am
Dortmund dont help his case by playing him against literally everybody. Since being there hes played cup games against Duisburg, Braunschweig, Paderborn, Kiel, Wehen Wiesbaden, Ingolstadt, St Pauli, Bochum, Hannover and 1860 Munchen. Theyre killing him for no reason.

Might as well use him before he goes.
Conor Bradley will get lots of gametime next season imo.
Like a right sided Robertson

No need for a RB signing. We can rotate Trent more & give him competition
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:09:58 am
That really is a crazy number of games to have played for someone who is still a teenager. The worry would be that he suffers from burnout before his peak years.

Hes just an early developer , players have their peaks at slightly different times. Gerrard was talking about how far ahead he is of where he was at 19 and when you look at Bellingham he doesnt look like a 19 year old physically
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:21:24 am
I still think Mount ends up staying at Chelsea.

Feels like they're going to cave soon and give him that 250-300k/week contract.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:21:13 am
Feels like they're going to cave soon and give him that 250-300k/week contract.

If Mount wants that salary then football is officially dead
Romano claiming Manu Kone is on the market for a minimum 50m plus adds ons. Doesn't name check us as interested

Something fishy about this guy

Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:25:38 am
If Mount wants that salary then football is officially dead

Speaking as someone surviving on a few euros a day it's been obscene for a while.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:25:38 am
If Mount wants that salary then football is officially dead

Reece James c.£250k. Sterling c.£300k plus. Even Chilwell is on near £200k. He will want the same and rightly so.

Football is dead already.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:45:46 am
Reece James c.£250k. Sterling c.£300k plus. Even Chilwell is on near £200k. He will want the same and rightly so.

Football is dead already.

How are they not breaching FFP?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:54 am
Might as well use him before he goes.

exactly, plus it's perfectly normal for all German clubs to use very strong lineups and use their best players in all cup rounds regardless of opposition, cos the competition is so spread out through the season.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:51:01 am
How are they not breaching FFP?


What do you think our players are earning?
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:57:59 am

What do you think our players are earning?

Bit we arent spending mental money on transfers either
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:09:11 pm
Bit we arent spending mental money on transfers either

They will be breaching FFP soon. Apparently they plan to sell quite a few academy players. I guess Mount could be one of those. But I still think he's more likely to stay. They have quite a few who they could sell like loftus cheek, Colwill etc.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:32:11 pm
They will be breaching FFP soon. Apparently they plan to sell quite a few academy players. I guess Mount could be one of those. But I still think he's more likely to stay. They have quite a few who they could sell like loftus cheek, Colwill etc.

Colwill should be at the top of any list were compiling. Hes got the magic.
The love in clip of Jude and Gerrard waxing lyrical about each other. :D

It's happening RAWK, Gerrard passing him the #8 shirt right after he signs on the dotted line.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:35:54 pm
Colwill should be at the top of any list were compiling. Hes got the magic.

Wouldn't say no to him replacing Matip.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:39:42 pm
The love in clip of Jude and Gerrard waxing lyrical about each other. :D

It's happening RAWK, Gerrard passing him the #8 shirt right after he signs on the dotted line.

 ;D
If were going to sign him cant we just bid for him and get it sorted now?

Feels like a boost that absolutely everyone concerned with the football club could do with.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:36:16 pm
If were going to sign him cant we just bid for him and get it sorted now?

Feels like a boost that absolutely everyone concerned with the football club could do with.

Not sure Dortmund would take too kindly to disrupting him / them whilst they are in with a chance of winning the league.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:38:25 pm
Not sure Dortmund would take too kindly to disrupting him / them whilst they are in with a chance of winning the league.

Was mostly tongue in cheek although given the fact that hes almost certainly off in the summer you do wonder whether something could be done a bit earlier than usual.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:21:24 am
I still think Mount ends up staying at Chelsea.

Well considering he currently cant get in the team and Chelsea have been playing football manager in his position. He could well be questioning his time at the club.
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:21:13 am
Feels like they're going to cave soon and give him that 250-300k/week contract.

Chelsea like it or not will have to sell players and reduce that wage bill soon enough.
https://twitter.com/madriduniversal/status/1640301104918413316

Real Madrid will go into the 2023/2024 season without any major reinforcements.

 @marca
We had a higher wage bill than Chelsea last season.
We pay big money in bonuses.
With Bonus Keita,Milner & Ox probably on closer to 180- 200k a week each.
That is a guess but I would think their basic wage would come up quite a bit a bit.

We overpay our squad players that much is clear.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:53:56 pm
https://twitter.com/madriduniversal/status/1640301104918413316

Real Madrid will go into the 2023/2024 season without any major reinforcements.

— @marca

imagine if FSG put a statement like this out last March (except saying they'd replace the outgoing player only) - might have made this thread more convivial!
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:55:11 pm
We had a higher wage bill than Chelsea last season.
We pay big money in bonuses.
With Bonus Keita,Milner & Ox probably on closer to 180- 200k a week each.
That is a guess but I would think their basic wage would come up quite a bit a bit.

We overpay our squad players that much is clear.

Well we dont because its only this year the incentive earnings having really worked for us. If we are winning things then how much we are paying players doesnt really matter.

On a basic wage we are not great in comparison to others.
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:21:24 am
I still think Mount ends up staying at Chelsea.

Potentially but how do you see it panning out?

From what I understand the situation stands that times ticking on his contract and they dont see eye to eye on pay. Does he not sign a new deal and run down his contract to leave on a free, potentially not getting gametime while he stays at Chelsea? Does he try to wait out Potter in the hopes a new manager values him higher and co-signs a new deal?

Obviously theres examples for every scenario but this looks a lot like things we've seen before and it often ends with the player going. There's a lot of stock in players feeling wanted and valued, especially when other sides who win things can reassure a player he'll be a valued part of an exciting project. Chelsea are fickle and mount will know this
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:53:56 pm
https://twitter.com/madriduniversal/status/1640301104918413316

Real Madrid will go into the 2023/2024 season without any major reinforcements.

 @marca

Have said this for a while, they are not in for Bellingham.

Their midfield is well-stocked and they still owe shedloads of money.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 02:55:11 pm
We had a higher wage bill than Chelsea last season.
We pay big money in bonuses.
With Bonus Keita,Milner & Ox probably on closer to 180- 200k a week each.
That is a guess but I would think their basic wage would come up quite a bit a bit.

We overpay our squad players that much is clear.

I would assume any bonuses would be based as performance related?

e.g. you play more in order for the team to achieve a goal, you get paid more, not that you sulk around injured and the team gets to a cl final and you get a bonus way..?
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 02:53:56 pm
https://twitter.com/madriduniversal/status/1640301104918413316

Real Madrid will go into the 2023/2024 season without any major reinforcements.

 @marca

So they've been having meetings with Bellingham's Dad for a laugh?
« Reply #14830 on: Today at 03:17:49 pm »



JB 'I love you'..

SG 'I love you more'
