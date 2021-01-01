« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 528370 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14800 on: Today at 10:19:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:16:21 am
Dortmund dont help his case by playing him against literally everybody. Since being there hes played cup games against Duisburg, Braunschweig, Paderborn, Kiel, Wehen Wiesbaden, Ingolstadt, St Pauli, Bochum, Hannover and 1860 Munchen. Theyre killing him for no reason.

Might as well use him before he goes.
Online MD1990

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14801 on: Today at 11:07:33 am »
Conor Bradley will get lots of gametime next season imo.
Like a right sided Robertson

No need for a RB signing. We can rotate Trent more & give him competition
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14802 on: Today at 11:08:31 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 07:09:58 am
That really is a crazy number of games to have played for someone who is still a teenager. The worry would be that he suffers from burnout before his peak years.

Hes just an early developer , players have their peaks at slightly different times. Gerrard was talking about how far ahead he is of where he was at 19 and when you look at Bellingham he doesnt look like a 19 year old physically
Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14803 on: Today at 11:21:13 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:21:24 am
I still think Mount ends up staying at Chelsea.

Feels like they're going to cave soon and give him that 250-300k/week contract.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14804 on: Today at 11:25:38 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 11:21:13 am
Feels like they're going to cave soon and give him that 250-300k/week contract.

If Mount wants that salary then football is officially dead
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14805 on: Today at 11:39:59 am »
Romano claiming Manu Kone is on the market for a minimum 50m plus adds ons. Doesn't name check us as interested

Something fishy about this guy

Online Tobelius

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14806 on: Today at 11:42:10 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:25:38 am
If Mount wants that salary then football is officially dead

Speaking as someone surviving on a few euros a day it's been obscene for a while.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14807 on: Today at 11:45:46 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:25:38 am
If Mount wants that salary then football is officially dead

Reece James c.£250k. Sterling c.£300k plus. Even Chilwell is on near £200k. He will want the same and rightly so.

Football is dead already.
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14808 on: Today at 11:51:01 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:45:46 am
Reece James c.£250k. Sterling c.£300k plus. Even Chilwell is on near £200k. He will want the same and rightly so.

Football is dead already.

How are they not breaching FFP?
Online Dim Glas

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14809 on: Today at 11:53:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:19:54 am
Might as well use him before he goes.

exactly, plus it's perfectly normal for all German clubs to use very strong lineups and use their best players in all cup rounds regardless of opposition, cos the competition is so spread out through the season.
Online JackWard33

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14810 on: Today at 11:57:59 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:51:01 am
How are they not breaching FFP?


What do you think our players are earning?
Online Nick110581

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14811 on: Today at 12:09:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:57:59 am

What do you think our players are earning?

Bit we arent spending mental money on transfers either
