Dortmund dont help his case by playing him against literally everybody. Since being there hes played cup games against Duisburg, Braunschweig, Paderborn, Kiel, Wehen Wiesbaden, Ingolstadt, St Pauli, Bochum, Hannover and 1860 Munchen. Theyre killing him for no reason.
That really is a crazy number of games to have played for someone who is still a teenager. The worry would be that he suffers from burnout before his peak years.
I still think Mount ends up staying at Chelsea.
Feels like they're going to cave soon and give him that 250-300k/week contract.
If Mount wants that salary then football is officially dead
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Reece James c.£250k. Sterling c.£300k plus. Even Chilwell is on near £200k. He will want the same and rightly so. Football is dead already.
Might as well use him before he goes.
How are they not breaching FFP?
What do you think our players are earning?
