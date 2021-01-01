« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023

disgraced cake

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14760 on: Today at 05:30:59 pm
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 04:20:28 pm
I agree.

LFC academy kid, been coached by & played for Klopp before. He's now gone & gotten first team experience.

If am not mistaken, he'd count as home-grown too?

Yeah, he probably would.

On the left back spot, interesting to see what happens with Tsimikas this summer. Have a feeling there'll be interest in him and after getting less football this season I'm sure he'll be considering all his options.
TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14761 on: Today at 05:34:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:25:45 pm
Bellingham has rather a lot of strapping on his left leg. Avoid.
Has done for a few weeks
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14762 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:34:06 pm
Has done for a few weeks

All the more reason to avoid him.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14763 on: Today at 05:49:34 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:45:14 pm
All the more reason to avoid him.

It's kinesiology tape, not a prosthetic leg.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14764 on: Today at 05:56:14 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:49:34 pm
It's kinesiology tape, not a prosthetic leg.

Is it not a prosthetic leg? Are you sure?
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14765 on: Today at 06:31:56 pm
Kone, Thuram, Gravenberch.

In the game: 120M Bellingham, or which trio?
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14766 on: Today at 07:25:05 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:31:56 pm
Kone, Thuram, Gravenberch.

In the game: 120M Bellingham, or which trio?

if i had to pick an alternative trio:

we need 4-5 top players if we want to turn things around:

Mohammed Kudus
Fernando Luis   
Nico Williams
Mohammed Simakan

+ 1 of the following:

Exequiel Palacios
Luka Sucic
Florian Wirtz




DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14767 on: Today at 07:34:59 pm
Jude and Stevie was pretty cool there  ;D Hopefully a nice chat off camera too.
Red-Dread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14768 on: Today at 08:04:29 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:34:59 pm
Jude and Stevie was pretty cool there  ;D Hopefully a nice chat off camera too.

Don't do it to yourself

Highly unlikely we sign him
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14769 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 08:04:29 pm
Don't do it to yourself

Highly unlikely we sign him

Stevie's too old. Hope the club realizes this.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14770 on: Today at 08:16:14 pm
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14771 on: Today at 08:16:39 pm
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 08:04:29 pm
Don't do it to yourself

Highly unlikely we sign him

You don't speak for me. Go away.  ::)
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14772 on: Today at 08:18:40 pm
I'm sick of the summer transfer window already and it's still 3 months until it opens.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14773 on: Today at 08:23:54 pm
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14774 on: Today at 08:24:49 pm
Get it announced!!
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14775 on: Today at 08:25:29 pm
Henderson's clearly hugging Kane in that picture.

So welcome Harry Kane MBE, I think you're a fine upstanding human being.
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14776 on: Today at 08:47:30 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:25:29 pm
Henderson's clearly hugging Kane in that picture.

So welcome Harry Kane MBE, I think you're a fine upstanding human being.
Signing Kane would create a dilemma - we'd get a shit-ton more penalties, but who's gonna take them? We're selling Mo...

;D
elsewhere

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14777 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm
What's our Plan B if Bellingham doesn't happen?
BER

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14778 on: Today at 09:03:46 pm
Why is Henderson trolling us?
farawayred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14779 on: Today at 09:04:29 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:58:05 pm
What's our Plan B if Bellingham doesn't happen?
I thought plan A was for Aurelien Tchouameni, dodn'y happen and plan B was for Bellingham. Maybe we're on plan C... I wonder if that stands for promoting from within, Curtis or Carvalho...
Avens

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14780 on: Today at 09:04:37 pm
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 08:04:29 pm
Don't do it to yourself

Highly unlikely we sign him

It's not though is it.  ;)
Garlicbread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14781 on: Today at 09:13:20 pm


Jude please...
amir87

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14782 on: Today at 09:14:42 pm
Well its certainly not going to be fun if he ends up at Man City.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14783 on: Today at 09:46:59 pm
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14784 on: Today at 09:49:44 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:58:05 pm
What's our Plan B if Bellingham doesn't happen?


wait until the perfect player becomes available only for them to reject us
Phineus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14785 on: Today at 09:53:29 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:46:59 pm
https://twitter.com/michael_reid11/status/1640034148810211336

Im sure our top class medical department and injury riddled squad wouldnt make that worse.
lionel_messias

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14786 on: Today at 09:57:51 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:14:42 pm
Well its certainly not going to be fun if he ends up at Man City.

I'm convinced people within football knows what's coming
for Man City. HINT: signing a 4 or 5 year contract with them not a
good plan for up and coming players 👍
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14787 on: Today at 10:14:02 pm
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
Reply #14788 on: Today at 10:20:22 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 08:47:30 pm
Signing Kane would create a dilemma - we'd get a shit-ton more penalties, but who's gonna take them? We're selling Mo...

;D

Oh yeah, didn't think of that. Sign him up!
