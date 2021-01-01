« previous next »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 04:20:28 pm
I agree.

LFC academy kid, been coached by & played for Klopp before. He's now gone & gotten first team experience.

If am not mistaken, he'd count as home-grown too?

Yeah, he probably would.

On the left back spot, interesting to see what happens with Tsimikas this summer. Have a feeling there'll be interest in him and after getting less football this season I'm sure he'll be considering all his options.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:25:45 pm
Bellingham has rather a lot of strapping on his left leg. Avoid.
Has done for a few weeks
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:34:06 pm
Has done for a few weeks

All the more reason to avoid him.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:45:14 pm
All the more reason to avoid him.

It's kinesiology tape, not a prosthetic leg.
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:49:34 pm
It's kinesiology tape, not a prosthetic leg.

Is it not a prosthetic leg? Are you sure?
Kone, Thuram, Gravenberch.

In the game: 120M Bellingham, or which trio?
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 06:31:56 pm
Kone, Thuram, Gravenberch.

In the game: 120M Bellingham, or which trio?

if i had to pick an alternative trio:

we need 4-5 top players if we want to turn things around:

Mohammed Kudus
Fernando Luis   
Nico Williams
Mohammed Simakan

+ 1 of the following:

Exequiel Palacios
Luka Sucic
Florian Wirtz




Jude and Stevie was pretty cool there  ;D Hopefully a nice chat off camera too.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:34:59 pm
Jude and Stevie was pretty cool there  ;D Hopefully a nice chat off camera too.

Don't do it to yourself

Highly unlikely we sign him
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 08:04:29 pm
Don't do it to yourself

Highly unlikely we sign him

Stevie's too old. Hope the club realizes this.
Quote from: Red-Dread on Today at 08:04:29 pm
Don't do it to yourself

Highly unlikely we sign him

You don't speak for me. Go away.  ::)
I'm sick of the summer transfer window already and it's still 3 months until it opens.
Get it announced!!
Henderson's clearly hugging Kane in that picture.

So welcome Harry Kane MBE, I think you're a fine upstanding human being.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:25:29 pm
Henderson's clearly hugging Kane in that picture.

So welcome Harry Kane MBE, I think you're a fine upstanding human being.
Signing Kane would create a dilemma - we'd get a shit-ton more penalties, but who's gonna take them? We're selling Mo...

;D
