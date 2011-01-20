Weve been making eyes at him for ages. Klopp goes giddy at the knees when he talks about him. All our friends say we fancy him but arent sure if were rich enough for him.



The hard part is convincing Bellingham to join us rather than other options. Once we do that, we have leverage in the negotiations with Dortmund, because they're never going to get more money from him than they will this year. Better to accept 110m (say) from us than 60m in a year's time from someone else, even if Man City (say) are willing to pay Dortmund 130m+ now.I suspect that bit of info from Ornstein earlier this week (LFC falling behind as not rich enough) came from Dortmund, and if so, that's a really good sign. It says they know we are Bellingham's preference, so now they want to put pressure on us to pay them as much as we can by threatening us with rival bids.The alternative source for Ornstein might be Bellingham's camp and it's then them wanting more money, but I think that's less likely because it referenced the possibility of us missing out on Champions League as a money thing rather than a competitive thing. That is, if we don't make next year's CL, I'm sure Bellingham's main regret would be missing out on playing in it rather than not getting paid as much.I could be wrong! Just the result of thinking about things over the last few days. And, in the end, we could do absolutely everything in our power and he decides to go somewhere else. Fortunately, there are other footballers in the world.