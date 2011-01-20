« previous next »
Knight

Quote from: Aldo1988 on March 23, 2023, 08:12:37 pm
Exactly, strange that there are some on here saying it will be embarrassing for the club, and we've wasted two summer transfer windows if we don't get Bellingham when nobody at the club has said we are after him and Dortmund have said they have had no contact from us.

Weve been making eyes at him for ages. Klopp goes giddy at the knees when he talks about him. All our friends say we fancy him but arent sure if were rich enough for him.
Quote from: Knight on March 23, 2023, 10:37:50 pm
Weve been making eyes at him for ages. Klopp goes giddy at the knees when he talks about him. All our friends say we fancy him but arent sure if were rich enough for him.

The hard part is convincing Bellingham to join us rather than other options. Once we do that, we have leverage in the negotiations with Dortmund, because they're never going to get more money from him than they will this year. Better to accept 110m (say) from us than 60m in a year's time from someone else, even if Man City (say) are willing to pay Dortmund 130m+ now.

I suspect that bit of info from Ornstein earlier this week (LFC falling behind as not rich enough) came from Dortmund, and if so, that's a really good sign. It says they know we are Bellingham's preference, so now they want to put pressure on us to pay them as much as we can by threatening us with rival bids.

The alternative source for Ornstein might be Bellingham's camp and it's then them wanting more money, but I think that's less likely because it referenced the possibility of us missing out on Champions League as a money thing rather than a competitive thing. That is, if we don't make next year's CL, I'm sure Bellingham's main regret would be missing out on playing in it rather than not getting paid as much.

I could be wrong! Just the result of thinking about things over the last few days. And, in the end, we could do absolutely everything in our power and he decides to go somewhere else. Fortunately, there are other footballers in the world.
I've never quite got on board with the idea that clubs negotiate with each other through the press.
Quote from: DelTrotter on March 23, 2023, 08:15:20 pm
;D ;D The "we didn't want him anyway" drivel begins. At least let him sign for someone else first!

Quote from: A Red Abroad on March 23, 2023, 11:51:39 pm


I imagine thats how Klopp will look when he next meets FSG.
Quote from: Knight on March 23, 2023, 10:37:50 pm
Weve been making eyes at him for ages. Klopp goes giddy at the knees when he talks about him. All our friends say we fancy him but arent sure if were rich enough for him.
Making moves to get Bellingham is not embarrassing. Failing to get him isn't either.

Our decision to not get a CM in until panicking and getting Arthur on loan is embarrassing. There was nothing wrong with not going all out on the midfield last season and giving ourselves a chance at Bellingham.  But it doesn't mean we couldn't have bought someone else in, someone better than Arthur. That's the embarrassing part,  you can really take Bellingham out of the equation. They earmarked this summer as the one to get someone major in, Bellingham or no Bellingham.
Quote from: B0151? on March 24, 2023, 09:42:34 am
Making moves to get Bellingham is not embarrassing. Failing to get him isn't either.

Our decision to not get a CM in until panicking and getting Arthur on loan is embarrassing. There was nothing wrong with not going all out on the midfield last season and giving ourselves a chance at Bellingham.  But it doesn't mean we couldn't have bought someone else in, someone better than Arthur. That's the embarrassing part,  you can really take Bellingham out of the equation. They earmarked this summer as the one to get someone major in, Bellingham or no Bellingham.

Or at least Arthur with fully functioning legs. Nothing sums up the midfield cock up than making a last minute loan signing who is never fit.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 24, 2023, 09:44:59 am
Or at least Arthur with fully functioning legs. Nothing sums up the midfield cock up than making a last minute loan signing who is never fit.
If only someone could've predicted the future! ::)
Quote from: Mark Walters on March 24, 2023, 10:31:58 am
If only someone could've predicted the future! ::)

The guy has an injury record as long as the Great Wall of China. Many people mentioned it on here.
All pretty niggly, short term injuries though. Much like Thiago, there wasn't much to suggest that there was a good chance he'd miss the whole season due to injury.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
Quote from: El Lobo on March 24, 2023, 10:38:26 am
All pretty niggly, short term injuries though. Much like Thiago, there wasn't much to suggest that there was a good chance he'd miss the whole season due to injury.

He was literally known for being a crock at Juventus
Quote from: El Lobo on March 24, 2023, 10:38:26 am
All pretty niggly, short term injuries though. Much like Thiago, there wasn't much to suggest that there was a good chance he'd miss the whole season due to injury.

Thiago done his ACL at Bayern, I think.
Quote from: B0151? on March 24, 2023, 09:42:34 am
Making moves to get Bellingham is not embarrassing. Failing to get him isn't either.

Our decision to not get a CM in until panicking and getting Arthur on loan is embarrassing. There was nothing wrong with not going all out on the midfield last season and giving ourselves a chance at Bellingham.  But it doesn't mean we couldn't have bought someone else in, someone better than Arthur. That's the embarrassing part,  you can really take Bellingham out of the equation. They earmarked this summer as the one to get someone major in, Bellingham or no Bellingham.

I was disagreeing the poster who says there's no reason to think we're even after him. Which is total rubbish.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:49:18 pm

Clearly he's signing up for a Everton.
See Malinkovic-Savic is available for approx 40m.

What's a better summer, Bellingham for 120m or Malinkovic-Savic, Rice and Gravenberch for not too much more?
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm
See Malinkovic-Savic is available for approx 40m.

What's a better summer, Bellingham for 120m or Malinkovic-Savic, Rice and Gravenberch for not too much more?

Can we play the latter three in one slot?
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm
See Malinkovic-Savic is available for approx 40m.

What's a better summer, Bellingham for 120m or Malinkovic-Savic, Rice and Gravenberch for not too much more?
Savic is 29 next year, what bothers me is why has he been at a team in Italy that's never challenged for trophies or been in the CL in his time there, if he'd stood out some better team would have bought him years ago, even Juve didn't even bother trying to sign him.
Probably Bellingham. I reckon Drinks Sangria could come up with a trio who wouldn't cost 'much more' than 120 million that I'd prefer to Belligham though.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm
See Malinkovic-Savic is available for approx 40m.

What's a better summer, Bellingham for 120m or Malinkovic-Savic, Rice and Gravenberch for not too much more?

He isn't good enough
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:32:57 pm
Probably Bellingham. I reckon Drinks Sangria could come up with a trio who wouldn't cost 'much more' than 120 million that I'd prefer to Belligham though.

Rice, Mount and fatty Phillips, the new brexit midfield.
Apparently 2 Liverpool scouts were at England's Under 21 game against France today.  ;D

Manu Kone was starting and we've been linked to Cherki in the past too.  :D

Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm
Apparently 2 Liverpool scouts were at England's Under 21 game against France today.  ;D

Manu Kone was starting and we've been linked to Cherki in the past too.  :D



Is that Michael Olise from Palace?
Le Michael :)
Yes mate.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm
Apparently 2 Liverpool scouts were at England's Under 21 game against France today.  ;D

Manu Kone was starting and we've been linked to Cherki in the past too.  :D


Prob watching that Jones fella.
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm
See Malinkovic-Savic is available for approx 40m.

What's a better summer, Bellingham for 120m or Malinkovic-Savic, Rice and Gravenberch for not too much more?

Malinkovic-Savic count as one or two?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:15:33 pm
Apparently 2 Liverpool scouts were at England's Under 21 game against France today.  ;D

Manu Kone was starting and we've been linked to Cherki in the past too.  :D


Lepenant is also good
Bet they went to go see Larouci.
Simakan at Red Bull profiles quite well as a centre back option, Kone is the most obvious target
