Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 517117 times)

Online DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14680 on: Today at 04:53:27 pm »
We'll probably be doing our usual promote from within. If there's anyone left to promote that is.
Online Legs

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14681 on: Today at 04:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:48:47 pm


I take it that is if they buy Man Utd as its unlikely he leaves Monaco to join Nice !

This is a great battle between between Orny & Samie who will win ?!
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14682 on: Today at 04:53:49 pm »
Ornstein is extremely reliable, he's a proper journalist, but no matter how good your sources are, you're going to be caught out occasionally with bad info from usually good sources, I think that's the case here.
Offline El Lobo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14683 on: Today at 04:55:53 pm »
Fuck sake Samie!

Right, IvanWankdorf aka Capon, you're invited into the unholy union of Khan and Kaila. You're out Samie
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14684 on: Today at 04:59:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:55:53 pm
Fuck sake Samie!

Right, IvanWankdorf aka Capon, you're invited into the unholy union of Khan and Kaila. You're out Samie

Top work here Lobo, glad my wife wasn't here to catch me laughing at an internet forum post.
Online Agent99

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14685 on: Today at 05:03:47 pm »
I thought Klopp wanted the guy from RB Salzburg for the DoF role? Lijnders wants Lijnders though so there could be some friction there.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14686 on: Today at 05:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:48:47 pm


I wonder what happened in those two hours. :lmao
Offline Caston

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14687 on: Today at 05:13:07 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:53:27 pm
We'll probably be doing our usual promote from within. If there's anyone left to promote that is.

Christoph Freund.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14688 on: Today at 05:15:52 pm »
Click on Samie's link, another journalist back tracking!
Online CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14689 on: Today at 05:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 05:15:52 pm
Click on Samie's link, another journalist back tracking!

I think it's safe to say we are keeping things underwraps when it comes to transfers, filling positions and club investment.

Rather the opposite to United who seem to be letting it play out in public.
Offline Aldo1988

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14690 on: Today at 05:24:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 05:18:04 pm
I think it's safe to say we are keeping things underwraps when it comes to transfers, filling positions and club investment.

Rather the opposite to United who seem to be letting it play out in public.

Which is the lesser of two evils, INEOS get United and Mitchell or Qatar get them, throw loads of money at them and we get Mitchell?
Offline Robinred

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14691 on: Today at 05:43:17 pm »
Lots of (admittedly unreliable) sources linking all the big clubs - including us - with Celta Virgos Gabri Veiga, whos just 20.

Ive never watched him, anyone know of him?
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14692 on: Today at 06:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 05:15:52 pm
Click on Samie's link, another journalist back tracking!

Probably just me but just catching up on this thread. What's happened? Miguel Delaney said we're in for Paul Mitchell before changing his stance an hour later?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14693 on: Today at 06:11:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:07:49 pm
Probably just me but just catching up on this thread. What's happened? Miguel Delaney said we're in for Paul Mitchell before changing his stance an hour later?

If LFC don't get Bellingham Paul Mitchell, the club is finished.
Online FlashGordon

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14694 on: Today at 06:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:07:49 pm
Probably just me but just catching up on this thread. What's happened? Miguel Delaney said we're in for Paul Mitchell before changing his stance an hour later?

Football Twitter's equivalent of the hokey cokey.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14695 on: Today at 06:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 05:43:17 pm
Lots of (admittedly unreliable) sources linking all the big clubs - including us - with Celta Virgos Gabri Veiga, whos just 20.

Ive never watched him, anyone know of him?

No but it was good of Celta to give him his big break.
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14696 on: Today at 06:20:16 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 06:11:38 pm
If LFC don't get Bellingham Paul Mitchell, the club is finished.

It'll be embarrassing.
