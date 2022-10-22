« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023  (Read 516664 times)

Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  
  
  
  
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14640 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:39:16 pm
Due to incompetence not due to some strategy we have. Which is exactly the debate. Do catch up Lobo, you're jumping into a discussion that you clearly haven't taken the time to engage with.

Its exactly to do with a strategy we have. We wanted Van Dijk, we fucked up signing Van Dijk, we waited six months to sign Van Dijk. Done. I can see why you'd be a little annoyed that we signed him considering the mooted alternative at the time, but we waited to sign him when we could easily have gone for easier to obtain others that summer (and what a lot of fans called for).
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14641 on: Today at 12:42:56 pm »
Eni Aluko thinks we will sign Bellingham. I choose to believe her.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  
  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14642 on: Today at 12:53:27 pm »
Has Ornstein been exposed as a blagger? I think we need to reduce his ranking after the Mitchell stuff.

Seems the only established "journalist" to trust these days is Tap-In.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Chris~

  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14643 on: Today at 01:00:55 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:53:27 pm
Has Ornstein been exposed as a blagger? I think we need to reduce his ranking after the Mitchell stuff.

Seems the only established "journalist" to trust these days is Tap-In.
Romano is worse than Ornstein. His whole gimmick is transfers so has to steal other peoples stuff and give loads of non-updates in between. Ornstein definitely has contacts, but he's got to produce content for clicks just about every day so goes to the no real news update kind of thing as well.
Logged

Offline Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14644 on: Today at 01:14:04 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 12:53:27 pm
Has Ornstein been exposed as a blagger? I think we need to reduce his ranking after the Mitchell stuff.

Seems the only established "journalist" to trust these days is Tap-In.

Joyce is the only reliable LFC journalist for me.
Logged

Offline Samie

  The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14645 on: Today at 01:14:33 pm »
One man's joker is another man's prophet.
Logged

Offline Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14646 on: Today at 01:14:46 pm »
Quote from: RedSetGo on Today at 01:06:49 pm
@indykaila

£97m bid submitted for Jude Bellingham @LFC


Indy is mostly a joker, right?

He's copying the Marca report which said the same, exact same figure. So yes a joker.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  
  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14647 on: Today at 01:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 01:00:55 pm
Romano is worse than Ornstein. His whole gimmick is transfers so has to steal other peoples stuff and give loads of non-updates in between. Ornstein definitely has contacts, but he's got to produce content for clicks just about every day so goes to the no real news update kind of thing as well.

Why did he say Mitchell was staying at Monaco only to be disproved literally a couple hours later.

Clown stuff from him.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14648 on: Today at 01:18:07 pm »
Ive only really ever took Ornstein serious on reports relating to Arsenal.
Logged

Online Chris~

  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14649 on: Today at 01:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:15:35 pm
Why did he say Mitchell was staying at Monaco only to be disproved literally a couple hours later.

Clown stuff from him.
Given bad information? Not really sure which report was today, only remember him mentioning Mitchell a month or so ago that he was seeing out his contract.

He's got enough right, first, to be reliable still and not just on transfers. He's just like everyone else though that he has to appear like he's always giving updates which makes them hard to follow at times
Logged

Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14650 on: Today at 01:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:15:35 pm
Why did he say Mitchell was staying at Monaco only to be disproved literally a couple hours later.

Clown stuff from him.
Pretty black and white way of looking at it.

I'd imagine there's every chance he heard something about him leaving, so asked Monaco and/or Mitchell for a quote and they decided to deny it so they could then announce it on their own terms (which they did a day later interviewing him on their website)
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:56 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online MD1990

  Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14651 on: Today at 01:44:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 11:50:40 am
Unless you're 6, your club going for one of the most high profile signings for a long while and being in with a genuine chance of trying to get him but missing out is not really an embarrassment unless your mates in the playground are going to laugh at you.
it is an embarrassment for the club so not sure why you are mentioning a 6 year old. It is actually quite reminiscent of Man Utd in the past few years & makes us look a small club.
Wasting a season waiting on a player to join & then not signing while we fall of a cliff in terms of league position would be an embarrassment for the club.
Just like our injury record. It just shows we are in a bit mess atm.

Even if we get great alternatives to Bellingham we still would have wasted a season woth basically no midfield player at their peak causing a massive decline & likely no CL football for a year
Logged

Offline Knight

  No one understands football like me.
  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14652 on: Today at 01:45:44 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:41:14 pm
Its exactly to do with a strategy we have. We wanted Van Dijk, we fucked up signing Van Dijk, we waited six months to sign Van Dijk. Done. I can see why you'd be a little annoyed that we signed him considering the mooted alternative at the time, but we waited to sign him when we could easily have gone for easier to obtain others that summer (and what a lot of fans called for).

That's not a strategy. That's living with the consequences of your incompetence. Feel free to redefine strategy if you want though.

Anyway, this only serves to strengthen my point in my actual conversation with Craig, so thanks for that. I claimed not getting Belligham would be embarrassing because it's incompetent to wait when we're desperate for a CM and then to miss out on him. Craig claimed that waiting is our transfer strategy and used van Dijk as exhibit A so it's not embarrassing at all. I questioned the usefulness of Van Dijk as evidence of 'strategy' and actually reminded Craig that it was in reality much more evidence of (more) incompetence. You've come in by saying ' we fucked up signing Van Dijk, we waited six months to sign Van Dijk' which rather emphasises my point, so thanks.
Logged

Online Aldo1988

  Anny Roader
  
  
  Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14653 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
Has anyone at the club actually said we are after Bellingham, I don't mean Klopp or Trent saying he's a great player, and they'd love him at LFC when asked about him.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:59 pm by Aldo1988 »
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Offline killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14654 on: Today at 01:52:28 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:49:18 pm
Has anyone at the club actually said we are after Bellingham, I don't mean Klopp or Trent saying he's a great player, and they'd love him at LFC.

Since when do managers or players come out and say we want to sign other players?
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14655 on: Today at 01:52:31 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:37:07 pm
Pretty black and white way of looking at it.

I'd imagine there's every chance he heard something about him leaving, so asked Monaco and/or Mitchell for a quote and they decided to deny it so they could then announce it on their own terms (which they did a day later interviewing him on their website)

Not as black and white as the misery in here after his twitter update the last day  ;D

Only for him to spend the next few days walking it back.

This engagement lark is nearly too easy.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Elzar

  train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  
  
  
  
  Bam!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14656 on: Today at 01:53:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 02:31:40 pm
Bellingham signs a Liverpool shirt for a young fan and Liverpool.com write a whole article about it. Football media is such a state of shite.

These dickheads have made Bellingham bigger than the club. Utterly desperate.

Transfers in general seem to hold as much importance as a club winning things now.

Everton were right all along.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online red mongoose

  Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  
  
  
  
  Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14657 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:13:19 am
The club has put itself in an awful position.
To sign 1 midfield player under 30 in 5 years in a side that relies on running ability,miss out on Tchouameni & then wait on Bellingham.

I think if we had strengthened  in previous years this Bellingham saga would not have become such a cloud hanging over the club.
130m pounds for him nearly double our transfer record will probably leave little room to sign anyone else.
But if he doesnt sign it just another embarrasment in a season full of them.

That's entirely down to your negative perspective. He's no more a "cloud hanging over the club" than he is an angel floating above our heads with a halo and a flaming sword ready to slay our enemies, or some equally daft shit. He's a very, very good player we have been strongly linked to for ages. It's something to get excited about, but we've got this army of whingebags who can't help but focus on the possibility of it not happening, many of whom act as if it has already not happened just so they have an excuse to wallow in their pessimism.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Aldo1988

  Anny Roader
  
  
  Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14658 on: Today at 01:55:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:52:28 pm
Since when do managers or players come out and say we want to sign other players?

They say they'd love so-and-so at the club, my question was, has anyone at the club said we are in for Bellignham?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online JasonF

  Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  
  
  
  
    Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14659 on: Today at 02:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:55:29 pm
They say they'd love so-and-so at the club, my question was, has anyone at the club said we are in for Bellignham?

Any recent examples of a manager saying this? I don't think it's a thing at all. Not since the days of Harry Redknapp hanging out of his car window saying everyone is triffic.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  
  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14660 on: Today at 02:06:20 pm »
Delaney reporting we're after Mitchell.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online rawcusk8

  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14661 on: Today at 02:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:06:20 pm
Delaney reporting we're after Mitchell.
Grant or Phil?

(Sorry, someone had to do it)
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online tubby

  absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  
  
  
  
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14662 on: Today at 02:12:20 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:10:45 pm
Grant or Phil?

(Sorry, someone had to do it)

Peggy.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online MD1990

  Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14663 on: Today at 02:21:15 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:54:13 pm
That's entirely down to your negative perspective. He's no more a "cloud hanging over the club" than he is an angel floating above our heads with a halo and a flaming sword ready to slay our enemies, or some equally daft shit. He's a very, very good player we have been strongly linked to for ages. It's something to get excited about, but we've got this army of whingebags who can't help but focus on the possibility of it not happening, many of whom act as if it has already not happened just so they have an excuse to wallow in their pessimism.
It is reality. Not really much to be positive about right now. Klopp as manager & we have rebuilt our attack nicely that is the positives.
I have faith things will improve but this type of season & the fall off has probably being coming since how reactive we are in the transfer market.

Logged

Online El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  
  
  
  
  Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14664 on: Today at 02:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:45:44 pm
That's not a strategy. That's living with the consequences of your incompetence. Feel free to redefine strategy if you want though.

Anyway, this only serves to strengthen my point in my actual conversation with Craig, so thanks for that. I claimed not getting Belligham would be embarrassing because it's incompetent to wait when we're desperate for a CM and then to miss out on him. Craig claimed that waiting is our transfer strategy and used van Dijk as exhibit A so it's not embarrassing at all. I questioned the usefulness of Van Dijk as evidence of 'strategy' and actually reminded Craig that it was in reality much more evidence of (more) incompetence. You've come in by saying ' we fucked up signing Van Dijk, we waited six months to sign Van Dijk' which rather emphasises my point, so thanks.

Your point was that we didnt wait for Van Dijk ;D I could quote it but...you wrote it, so I'm sure its not necessary.

I dont think Craig mentioned a strategy, did he? He just said 'this is what Klopp does, as he did with VVD and Konate'.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14665 on: Today at 02:31:38 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:10:45 pm
Grant or Phil?

(Sorry, someone had to do it)

Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:31:24 pm
Nah Samie has plucked that from Phil and Grant's estranged brother. He was on his jollies in Monaco for the past 25 years.

Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  
  
  
  
  YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14666 on: Today at 02:31:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:26:36 pm
Your point was that we didnt wait for Van Dijk ;D I could quote it but...you wrote it, so I'm sure its not necessary.

I dont think Craig mentioned a strategy, did he? He just said 'this is what Klopp does, as he did with VVD and Konate'.

Correct. Never said it was a planned strategy at all, but Klopp has shown he is clearly prepared to wait for the player he wants. I believe he's spoken about it in the past too, but I've not got the time to go looking.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14667 on: Today at 02:32:14 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:52:31 pm
Not as black and white as the misery in here after his twitter update the last day  ;D

Only for him to spend the next few days walking it back.

This engagement lark is nearly too easy.
I don't think anyone who's good at appraising a source was too miserable. Still, there are people who see the overreaction of those prone to taking the worst possible interpretation and then overreact themselves. Taking an overly optimistic reading of the tea leaves is no more accurate than those who go too miserable.

Also scepticism of journalists is sensible, especially in football journalism (ie people like Ornstein, away from the tabloid made up daily express type stuff) but the way some people on here unthinkingly assume a journalist is right/wrong based on their own biased preconceptions goes way too far and is wholly irrational

I swear if some were around in 2005 they'd have slaughtered a journalist (with a 100% track record for being right) for saying Gerrard had decided to leave for Chelsea because as it transpired he ended up staying. Or others who see a journalist sharing a source's subjective viewpoint at that moment in time, and then use it to say the journalist gets things wrong using hindsight months/years later as if it was the journalists opinion.

In short, there's a lot more nuance to appraising a source - and those who leap to a definitive view of whether a piece is accurate or not, leave themselves open to looking daft (eg when people denied there was any truth in FSG looking for investment or a sale and denigrated the journalist, only to be proven wrong in the days after)
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14668 on: Today at 02:34:00 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:32:14 pm
I don't think anyone who's good at appraising a source was too miserable. Still, there are people who see the overreaction of those prone to taking the worst possible interpretation and then overreact themselves. Taking an overly optimistic reading of the tea leaves is no more accurate than those who go too miserable.

Also scepticism of journalists is sensible, especially in football journalism (ie people like Ornstein, away from the tabloid made up daily express type stuff) but the way some people on here unthinkingly assume a journalist is right/wrong based on their own biased preconceptions goes way too far and is wholly irrational

I swear if some were around in 2005 they'd have slaughtered a journalist (with a 100% track record for being right) for saying Gerrard had decided to leave for Chelsea because as it transpired he ended up staying. Or others who see a journalist sharing a source's subjective viewpoint at that moment in time, and then use it to say the journalist gets things wrong using hindsight months/years later as if it was the journalists opinion.

In short, there's a lot more nuance to appraising a source - and those who leap to a definitive view of whether a piece is accurate or not, leave themselves open to looking daft (eg when people denied there was any truth in FSG looking for investment or a sale and denigrated the journalist, only to be proven wrong in the days after)

Yes, I think we're in agreement here.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  
  
  
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14669 on: Today at 02:36:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:31:46 pm
Correct. Never said it was a planned strategy at all, but Klopp has shown he is clearly prepared to wait for the player he wants. I believe he's spoken about it in the past too, but I've not got the time to go looking.

He can wait for Bellingham and still sign other players, thats exactly what we'll be doing in this window anyways, Bellingham won't be our only midfield signing if we do sign him.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  
  
  
  
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14670 on: Today at 02:37:46 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 02:34:00 pm
Yes, I think we're in agreement here.
I do too, i just got on a roll rambling!
Logged

Offline farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,211
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14671 on: Today at 02:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 01:49:18 pm
Has anyone at the club actually said we are after Bellingham, I don't mean Klopp or Trent saying he's a great player, and they'd love him at LFC when asked about him.
No. They are afraid that if they do, Tranmere may jump in an outbid us.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14672 on: Today at 03:05:58 pm »
Fuck You FG!  ;D

Quote
Liverpool have targeted recruitment expert Paul Mitchell for a senior football role, with talks to take place in the coming weeks. [@MiguelDelaney]

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfers-sporting-director-paul-mitchell-b2306650.html
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,157
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14673 on: Today at 03:09:17 pm »
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,064
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14674 on: Today at 03:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:05:58 pm
Fuck You FG!  ;D

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-transfers-sporting-director-paul-mitchell-b2306650.html

So happy for you mate, I know you took a bit of heat on this one.

Go enjoy a KFC with Indy  ;D

Samie 1 - 0 Ornstein
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,617
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14675 on: Today at 03:12:19 pm »
I do enjoy a good Zinger Burger.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,405
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14676 on: Today at 03:14:15 pm »
Ornstein has been ousted from the holy trinity of him, IndyKaila and GrizzKhan and been replaced...by Samie!
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,550
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14677 on: Today at 03:25:18 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:14:15 pm
Ornstein has been ousted from the holy trinity of him, IndyKaila and GrizzKhan and been replaced...by Samie!

The Holy Capon as those three accounts are known.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,028
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14678 on: Today at 03:40:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:14:15 pm
Ornstein has been ousted from the holy trinity of him, IndyKaila and GrizzKhan and been replaced...by Samie!

Gold Medal tag incoming for Samie. Tier 1
Logged

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD 2023
« Reply #14679 on: Today at 04:48:47 pm »
Logged
