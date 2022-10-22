Not as black and white as the misery in here after his twitter update the last day



Only for him to spend the next few days walking it back.



This engagement lark is nearly too easy.



I don't think anyone who's good at appraising a source was too miserable. Still, there are people who see the overreaction of those prone to taking the worst possible interpretation and then overreact themselves. Taking an overly optimistic reading of the tea leaves is no more accurate than those who go too miserable.Also scepticism of journalists is sensible, especially in football journalism (ie people like Ornstein, away from the tabloid made up daily express type stuff) but the way some people on here unthinkingly assume a journalist is right/wrong based on their own biased preconceptions goes way too far and is wholly irrationalI swear if some were around in 2005 they'd have slaughtered a journalist (with a 100% track record for being right) for saying Gerrard had decided to leave for Chelsea because as it transpired he ended up staying. Or others who see a journalist sharing a source's subjective viewpoint at that moment in time, and then use it to say the journalist gets things wrong using hindsight months/years later as if it was the journalists opinion.In short, there's a lot more nuance to appraising a source - and those who leap to a definitive view of whether a piece is accurate or not, leave themselves open to looking daft (eg when people denied there was any truth in FSG looking for investment or a sale and denigrated the journalist, only to be proven wrong in the days after)